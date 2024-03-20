NASCAR EchoPark Grand Prix: How to Watch, Schedule & More

Rev your engines and get ready for the sixth official race of the 2024 NASCAR season. Our favorite Cup Series drivers will whip around Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 24. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action in this road course race.

Can’t make it out to the race? That’s OK, we’ve got you covered with live coverage from the comfort of your couch on DIRECTV.

Get a first place NASCAR experience with DIRECTV.

EchoPark Grand Prix Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, March 24, 3:30 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Circuit of the Americas

Location: Austin, Texas

Laps/Distance: 68 laps, 231.88 miles

How to Watch: FOX (Check local listings for channel number)

How to Watch the EchoPark Grand Prix Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR Cup Series drivers including Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane in Austin live on FOX (check here for channel number). The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 24, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

EchoPark Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

Now, speaking of the action, let’s see when to tune in this weekend.

Friday, March 22

Craftsman Truck Series Practice – 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1 (Channel 219)

– 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1 (Channel 219) Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – 4 p.m. ET, FS1

– 4 p.m. ET, FS1 Xfinity Series Practice – 5:30 p.m. ET, FS1

– 5:30 p.m. ET, FS1 Xfinity Series Qualifying – 6 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, March 23

Cup Series Practice – 10 a.m. ET, FS2 (Channel 618)

– 10 a.m. ET, FS2 (Channel 618) Cup Series Qualifying – 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1

– 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1 Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 – 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1

– 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1 Xfinity Series Focused Health 250, 5 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, March 24

EchoPark Grand Prix: 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX (Check local channel listings)

Who won the 2023 EchoPark Grand Prix?

Tyler Reddick, driving the #45 Toyota, won last year’s EchoPark Grand Prix.

Circuit of the Americas Racetrack Specs

The Circuit of the Americas is a 3.4-mile-long track in Austin, Texas. In addition to NASCAR, it also hosts Formula One and motorcycle races.

A relatively young course and the first to be built specifically for Formula One in the United States, the track features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes. Each turn is designed to resemble other famous tracks around the world.

History of the EchoPark Grand Prix

The EchoPark Grand Prix is one of the newest races on the Cup Series schedule. It was only just introduced in 2021.

Chase Elliott won the first EchoPark Grand Prix, and Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick both have wins at the event.

Watch the EchoPark Grand Prix on DIRECTV

With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap of the EchoPark Grand Prix, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet?

Frequently Asked Questions What makes the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix special? The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is special because it's the only race on the NASCAR schedule designated as a Grand Prix. Fans called for years for the track to host a NASCAR race. Who won the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix? The winner of the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix was Tyler Reddick. How many miles is the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix? The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is 213 miles.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."