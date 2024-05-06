NASCAR Goodyear 400: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s next official race is revving up for some high-speed excitement: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on May 14 for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Can’t make it out to the race? That’s OK, we’ve got you covered with live coverage from the comfort of your couch on DIRECTV.

Get a first place NASCAR experience with DIRECTV.

Goodyear 400 Race Information Date & Time: Sunday, May 14, 2024, 3 p.m. ET

Racetrack: Darlington Raceway

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Laps/Distance: 293 laps, 400 miles

How to Watch: FS1 (Channel 219)

How to Watch the Goodyear 400 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Darlington live on FS1. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

Goodyear 400 Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 12

NASCAR Craftsman Series Practice: 3:05 p.m. ET on FS1

3:05 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Series Qualifying : 3:35 p.m. ET on FS1

: 3:35 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1

5:05 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 5:35 p.m. ET on FS1

5:35 p.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200: 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, May 13

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 10:35 a.m. ET on FS1

10:35 a.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1

11:20 a.m. ET on FS1 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200: 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, May 14

NASCAR Goodyear 400: 3 p.m. ET on FS1

Who won the 2023 Goodyear 400?

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet, won the 2023 Goodyear 400.

Goodyear 400 Racetrack Specs

Darlington Raceway is a 1.366-mile-long oval raceway with a distinctive egg-like shape. It’s nicknamed the “Lady in Black” and the “Track Too Tough to Tame.” The racetrack is notorious for making it hard on pit crews to optimize vehicle handling to account for both ends of the track.

History of the Goodyear 400

The Goodyear 400 was first held in 1952. The race’s name from the first six years is unknown, but it became the Rebel 300 in 1957.

Like most NASCAR events, the race has gone through numerous name changes over the years, having been held as the Rebel 300, 400, 450, and 500, the CRC Chemicals Rebel 500, the TranSouth 500, the TranSouth Financial 400, the Mall.com 400, the Carolina Dodge Dealers 400, the Real Heroes 400 and the Toyota 500.

David Pearson won this race the most times, with seven wins. Dale Earnhardt won six times, Darrell Waltrip won four times, and Dale Jarrett won three times.

Watch the Goodyear 400 on DIRECTV

With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap of the Goodyear 400, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet?