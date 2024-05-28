NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s next official race is ready to tear up the asphalt: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will put the pedal to the metal on June 2 for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just miles from St. Louis, Missouri. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.
Date & Time: Sunday, June 2, 3:30 p.m. ET
Enjoy Illinois 300 Race Information
Racetrack: Worldwide Technologies Raceway
Location: Madison, Illinois
Laps/Distance: 240 laps, 300 miles
How to Watch: FS1 Channel 219
How to Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 Live
You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane at Worldwide Technology Raceway live on FS1 (Channel 219 on DIRECTV). The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 2, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.
Enjoy Illinois 300 Weekend Schedule
Here’s a look at this weekend’s schedule!
Friday, May 31
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice: 6:05 p.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying: 6:35 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, June 1
- NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 9:30 a.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (Portland): 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200:1:30 p.m. on FOX (Check local listings)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 (Portland): 4:30 p.m. om FS1
Sunday, June 2
- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300: 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Who won the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300?
Kyle Busch, driving the #8 Chevrolet, won the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300.
Enjoy Illinois 300 Racetrack Specs
Worldwide Technology Raceway is a 1.25-mile-long oval track that opened in 1997. The facility was formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park.
History of the Enjoy Illinois 300
The Enjoy Illinois is a very new race, having first been run in 2022. It’s been won by Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.
Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 on DIRECTV
With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single heart-pounded lap of the Enjoy Illinois 300, or any other NASCAR race this season across FOX, FS1, NBC or the USA Network.
Why is this race called the Enjoy Illinois 300?
Like most NASCAR races, its name is a combination of the corporate sponsor and length in miles.
