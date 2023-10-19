The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Miami for one of the most important races in the 2023 playoffs, and it’s not a race you want to miss. Find out how to watch the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend on NBC with DIRECTV. Plus, get to know the track, the remaining playoff drivers and what to expect for the big race on October 22, 2023.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE 4EVER 400 PRESENTED BY MOBIL

As the second to last race before the 2023 NASCAR playoffs Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway, what happens at the 4EVER 400 will have a huge impact on which 2023 playoff drivers will make it to the final race. There’s a lot riding on this one, and the remaining eight playoff drivers aren’t messing around.

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY SPECS

Before we take a look at the final drivers and the current playoff picture, get to know the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Track Length : 1.50 miles

: 1.50 miles Track Type : Superspeedway

: Superspeedway Track Surface : Paved

: Paved Track Banking : 18-20 degrees on turns, 4-degree banking on the back and frontstretch

: 18-20 degrees on turns, 4-degree banking on the back and frontstretch Caution Speed: 55 MPH The race will finish out with 267 laps for a total of 400.5 miles.

HOMESTEAD ENTRY LIST AND FINAL 8 DRIVERS

The 4EVER 400 will be an exciting race, as 36 drivers hit the track in hopes of clinching a victory at one of NASCAR’s most well-known superspeedways. And while 36 drivers are competing, it’s the remaining playoff drivers in the Round of 8 who are really pushing to win.

Below is the list of remaining drivers and their current point totals after Kyle Larson’s victory at the South Point 400 in Las Vegas last weekend.

No. 5 Kyle Larson | Hendricks Motorsports | 4,084 points* No. 24 William Byron | Hendricks Motorsports | 4,077 points No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. | Joe Gibbs Racing | 4,070 points No. 11 Denny Hamlin | Joe Gibbs Racing | 4,070 points No. 20 Christopher Bell | Joe Gibbs Racing | 4,068 points No 45 Tyler Reddick | 23XI Racing | 4,068 points No. 12 Ryan Blaney | Team Penske | 4,053 points No. 17 Chris Buescher | RFK Racing | 4,047 points

Drivers in bold are on the playoff bubble, and if they remain there, they will be eliminated after the race at Martinsville on October 30, 2023.

Kyle Larson is the only driver that has clinched a Final 4 spot by winning a race this round. And considering Larson was the 2022 winner at Homestead-Miami, he could do it again this season.

Make sure to watch to find out what happens on the track. To see the other 28 drivers competing in the 4EVER400, check out the official NASCAR Entry List here.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

NASCAR fans are not going to want to miss the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 this weekend. You can watch this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race and so much more with DIRECTV.

WHAT CHANNEL IS NASCAR ON THIS WEEKEND?

Tune into NBC (Channel 12) to catch the 4EVER 400 race at Homestead-Miami on October 22, 2023, at 2:30pm ET.

WATCH NASCAR ON DIRECTV

What else does DIRECTV have for NASCAR fans? In addition to every Cup Series race of the season, plus Xfinity Series and applicable Craftsman Truck Series races, DIRECTV also has all the pre- and post-race entertainment a fan could want.

From NASCAR Raceday to NASCAR Cup Series Highlights, DIRECTV has you covered.

Find out which package is right for you today so you can get the top NASCAR experience for the rest of the 2023 NASCAR season, the complete 2024 season and beyond.

