MLB baseball has a rich history, and each new season only adds to the lore. Top teams and players fade, while new challengers surge in the standings. Records are set and broken.

So, what storylines are the most important to keep an eye on during the 2025 MLB regular season? Will last year’s champs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, leverage their talent-laden roster into a repeat win? Will the New York Yankees avenge the loss they handed them last fall? Let’s take a look.

Top MLB Storylines in 2025

These are the top storylines we’ll be keeping our eye on as Spring Training ends and the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicks off:

Can the Dodgers Pull Off Back-to-Back Titles?

The Dodgers enter 2025 as arguably the most stacked team in baseball and with a 2024 World Series title under their belt. And if you thought they were done with the big spending after signing superstar Shohei Ohtani, the best player on the planet, to a record-shattering $700 million contract, think again: Blake Snell, a former Cy Young Award winner, signed on for $182 million and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki also joined the bullpen.

Those additions only add to a core roster that already features Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. The Dodgers are currently the odds-on favorite to win the World Series for a second consecutive season, and it’s becoming clear that they have no plans of stopping there. They want a true dynasty.

Shohei Ohtani, Back on the Mound

Speaking of the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is expected to take the mound once more at some point during the 2025 season, his first time as a Dodger. Ohtani is still recovering from multiple injuries and surgeries, including his second Tommy John surgery, dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Angels, but he’s been spotted throwing pitches in the Dodgers’ bullpen, and the team has floated a possible May timeframe for his return to pitching for last year’s World Series champs.

Ohtani was one of the world’s best pitchers before his elbow injury and having him in the rotation along with the likes of Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow would be a seriously scary situation for any opponent. What was that we said about the Dodgers being absolutely stacked right now?

Will the Yankees Get Another Shot at the World Series?

The Yankees went 94-68 in the 2024 regular season and stomped their way through the post-season to take on the Dodgers in the World Series only to fall to their cross-country rivals in five games.

Despite that, the Yankees are looking mean again as play gets underway in the 2025 season. Sure, they’re down Gerrit Cole, who is out on injury, but he’s being backfilled by Max Fried and Cody Bellinger. Not much to worry about on the mound.

And though Juan Soto left for their cross-town rivals, the New York Mets, in free agency, they still have slugger Aaron Judge to center their team around, and if he can stay healthy, the Yankees have an excellent chance of making another deep post-season run.

How Much of a Difference Will Juan Soto Make for the Mets?

Yep, you read that right: former Yankees superstar Juan Soto took the sub across the city and signed with the Mets during free agency for a staggering $765 million over 15 years. Signing Soto was a bold move for the Mets, who made a deep Cinderella run in the post-season, only to be cut down by the Dodgers.

Soto brings elite plate discipline and years of World Series experience — including a win with the Washington Nationals — to a Mets team that needed a jolt. If he flourishes in Queens and the team’s other, younger players take steps forward, the Mets could easily make a push for the playoffs again this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. & Spencer Strider are Back in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves were a force of nature as recently as the 2023 regular season, holding the best regular season record in baseball that year, but things took a nasty turn during the post-season and beyond. Compared to that previous season performance, 2024 was a bit of a bust despite a .54 win percent.

The Braves had to go without superstar members Ronald Acuña Jr., who suffered his second torn ACL, and Spencer Strider, who had right elbow surgery. This year, they’ll both be back on the field, and the Braves will look to leverage their presence into regaining the stride (no pun intended!) they enjoyed in 2023. This roster is arguably the most complete in the sport aside from the fully loaded Dodgers.

And Mike Trout is Back in Anaheim

Mike Trout’s been off the field with injury for a significant portion of his last three seasons, but he’s healthy and expected to back in action for the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout’s absence was keenly felt by the Angels last season, which saw them put up their worst season in franchise history, and they’re hoping having the outfielder, once considered the best player in the game, back on the active roster will turn things around.

The First-Ever Speedway Classic

Baseball at a racetrack? It’s happening.

The Braves will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 2 for the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol, the first event of its kind in league history.

Rays, Athletics in Temporary Housing

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Athletics (formerly the Oakland Athletics) will spend the 2025 season away from their traditional home fields. The Rays will play at Steinbrenner Field due to the roof of Tropicana Field being torn off by Hurricane Milton last year, while the Athletics will play in Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California as they prepare to move to Las Vegas.

Rookies to Watch

This year’s rookie class could be one of the most impactful in recent memory. Some players to keep an eye on:

Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates): This will be the 2023 No. 1 overall pick’s first full season with Pittsburgh and has already looked dominant on the mound. Armed with a 100+ mph fastball and advanced command, he could transform the Pirates’ rotation by midseason. Skenes is considered the second-best starter in the league right now.

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): The aforementioned 22-year-old has stuff that compares to early Shohei Ohtani or even a young Pedro Martínez. His fastball reaches 101 mph with elite ride, and his splitter may already be the best in the majors.

Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles): The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering the year, Holliday is expected to take over at shortstop. He has all the tools to be a perennial All-Star in Baltimore’s loaded young core as the team surges.

Frequently Asked Questions Will Shohei Ohtani pitch this season? Shohei Ohtani is expected to take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after completing his rehab from a series of injuries and surgeries. How much did the Mets sign Juan Soto for? Juan Soto signed a $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets in the offseason. Who is the top rookie to watch this MLB season? Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, is considered the top rookie this season. It will be his first full season as a starter in the MLB.

