The Firekeepers Casino 400 kicks off the last month of races before we enter the 75th NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The 23rd race of the season will take place at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Who will take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy in the Manufacturers’ Backyard? Find out next Sunday on USA Network, Channel 242 on DIRECTV.

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR THE FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400?

The Firekeepers Casino 400 is sure to heat up, as drivers get closer to the Playoffs deadline. With only two spots left to grab in the final 16, drivers like Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell have to be on their top game.

Any of these drivers could clinch a spot by winning the upcoming race, or by claiming enough points to beat out their peers for a spot.

Located in Brooklyn, Michigan, the 2-mile oval track is the closest NASCAR has to the “Motor City,” AKA Detroit.

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY SPECS

For 200 laps, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete on the Michigan International Speedway. Referred to by some as “NASCAR’s most entertaining track,” this track has been wowing fans and drivers alike for the last 50 years.

The “D-shaped” oval track sits among 1,400 acres of beautiful hilly landscapes. The scenery may be serene, but the races taking place on the track are anything but. With 18-degree banking and 73-foot-wide sweeping turns, Michigan International Speedway promises an exciting competition. This is especially true toward the end of a race, when the competition is most heated.

PAST WINNERS AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL

At last year’s Firekeepers Casino 400 Firekeepers Casino 400, it was No. 4 Kevin Harvick who took home the Michigan Heritage Trophy. It happened after 65 races without a win. If he can do it again this year, he will secure himself a spot in the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.

Considering Kevin Harvick has made the Playoffs every year since they changed the rules in 2014, it’s hard to imagine him sitting this year out. It’s also worth noting that last year’s runner-up at Michigan, Bubba Wallace, is also still looking for a Playoff spot.

Will either of them be able to take home the prize? Both have been racing well the last few weeks, but neither have been able to take home a 2023 win, as of yet.

FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400 ENTRY LIST

Check back here a few days before the race to find out the entry list. The qualifying race will take place on Saturday August 5 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

CURRENT 2023 STANDINGS AFTER COOK OUT 400

Fans got to experience an exciting race last weekend during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond. After a number of different leaders throughout the 400 laps, Chris Buscher clinched a spot in the Playoffs with a win at Richmond after a final restart with only three laps to go. The day was promising for Team RFK, as member Brad Keselowski also performed well. Combined, the team led 190 laps.

For the first half of the race, 23XI Racing was out in front, with Tyler Reddick leading the entire first Stage. Reddick’s teammate, Bubba Wallace, also had a strong showing throughout the entire race, leading 80 laps and coming in the top 5 of both stages.

Wallace ended up in 12th place after a pit stop malfunction, but the race gave him some seriously needed points if he wants his score to keep him in the Playoffs. Reddick lost his momentum during Stage 2, leaving him with a 16th place finish.

The regular season Standings for the 2023 Cup Series season is as follows. Racers who have won a Cup Series race in 2023 will be bolded.

Number Driver Regular Season Rank No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. 1 No. 11 Denny Hamlin 2 No. 24 William Byron 3 No. 20 Christopher Bell 4 No. 8 Kyle Busch 5 No. 4 Kevin Harvick 6 No. 1 Ross Chastain 7 No. 5 Kyle Larson 8 No. 12 Ryan Blaney 9 No. 22 Joey Logano 10 No. 6 Brad Keselowski 11 No. 45 Tyler Reddick 12 No. 17 Chris Buescher 13 No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 14 No. 23 Bubba Wallace 15 No. 34 Michael McDowell 16 No. 54 Ty Gibbs 17 No. 16 AJ Allmendinger 18 No. 99 Daniel Suárez 19 No. 9 Chase Elliot 20 No. 48 Alex Bowman 21 No. 2 Austin Cindric 22 No. 31 Justin Haley 23 No. 10 Aric Almirola 24 No. 41 Ryan Preece 25 No. 38 Todd Gilliland 26 No. 7 Corey LaJoie 27 No. 43 Erik Jones 28 No. 3 Austin Dillon 29 No. 21 Harrison Burton 30 No. 14 Chase Briscoe 31 No. 77 Ty Dillon 32 No. 42 Noah Gragson 33 No. 78 BJ McLeod 34

HOW TO WATCH FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400 AT HOME

You can catch the race on USA network, channel 242 on DIRECTV. If you can’t watch the race live on August 6, make sure to record it with your DIRECTV DVR so you don’t miss a second of the action.

And if you want to turn NASCAR Sunday into a NASCAR weekend, tune in to the Xfinity Series race, the Cabo Wabo® 250, taking place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

