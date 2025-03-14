Updated as of 3/14/2025

The NFL’s 2025 free agency period officially kicked off on March 10, allowing all of the league’s free agents (players whose contracts have expired) to look for a better situation or a bigger payday on one of the NFL’s other teams.

Free agency can turn into a feeding frenzy when large numbers of top-tier players become available. It’s a great chance for teams to fill holes on their rosters or free up some space, setting the stage for the coming season.

We’ll be tracking each and every NFL free agency transaction. Check back here to see if your home team landed a superstar at a key position or let one of your favorite players walk to join another team.

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker

Here’s the full rundown of the big moves players and teams have made during free agency so far:

Arizona Cardinals

Signed

EDGE Josh Sweat (four years, $76.4 million)

DI Dalvin Tomlinson (two years, $29 million)

QB Jacoby Brissett (two years, $12 million)

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (two years, $11 million)

LB Mykal Walker (terms not disclosed)

Extended

EDGE Baron Browning (two years, $15 million)

G Evan Brown (two years, $11.5 million)

WR Zay Jones (one year, $4.4 million)

Retained

DI L.J. Collier (one year, up to $4 million)

LS Aaron Brewer (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

None

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Atlanta Falcons

Signed

LB Divine Deablo (two years, $14 million)

EDGE Leonard Floyd (one year, $10 million)

CB Mike Ford (two years, $4 million)

Extended

T Jake Matthews (two years, $45 million)

LS Liam McCullough (four years, terms not disclosed)

Retained

CB Mike Hughes (three years, $18 million)

WR KhaDarel Hodge (two years, $6 million)

DI Ta’Quon Graham (one year, terms not disclosed)

G Kyle Hinton (terms not disclosed)

LB Josh Woods (terms not disclosed)

T Elijah Wilkinson (terms not disclosed)

Released

DI Grady Jarrett

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Baltimore Ravens

Signed

WR DeAndre Hopkins (one year, $5 million)

LB Jake Hummel (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

T Ronnie Stanley (three years, $60 million)

WR Tylan Wallace (one year, $2.25 million)

FB Patrick Ricard (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

S Marcus Williams

CB Arthur Maulet

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Buffalo Bills

Signed

WR Joshua Palmer (three years, $36 million)

EDGE Michael Hoecht (three years, up to $24 million)

EDGE Joey Bosa (one year, $12.6 million)

DI Larry Ogunjobi (one year, $8.3 million)

RB Darrynton Evans (one year, $1.21 million)

S Darrick Forrest (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

QB Josh Allen (six years, $330 million)

EDGE Gregory Rousseau (four years, $80 million)

WR Khalil Shakir (four years, $60.2 million)

LB Terrel Bernard (four years, $50 million)

Retained

RB Ty Johnson (two years, $5 million)

FB Reggie Gilliam (one year, $2 million)

S Damar Hamlin (one year, $2 million)

LS Reid Ferguson (four years, terms not disclosed)

Released

EDGE Von Miller

Traded

CB Kaiir Elam

Franchise Tag

None

Carolina Panthers

Signed

DI Tershawn Wharton (three years, over $54 million)

S Tre’von Moehrig (three years, $51 million)

DI Bobby Brown III (three years, $21 million)

EDGE Patrick Jones II (two years, up to $20 million)

RB Rico Dowdle (one year, $3 million)

P Sam Martin (one year, up to $3 million)

LB Christian Rozeboom (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

CB Jaycee Horn (four years, $100 million)

Retained

TE Tommy Tremble (two years, up to $16 million)

CB Michael Jackson (two years, $14.5 million)

C Brady Christensen (one year, $2.8 million)

QB Andy Dalton (two years, terms not disclosed)

C Austin Corbett (one year, terms not disclosed)

WR Dan Chisena (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

RB Miles Sanders

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Chicago Bears

Signed

EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo (three years, $48 million)

DI Grady Jarrett (three years, $43.5 million)

C Drew Dalman (three years, $42 million)

TE Durham Smythe (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (two years, $5 million)

LS Scott Daly (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

None

Traded

G Jonah Jackson

G Joe Thuney

Franchise Tag

None

Cincinnati Bengals

Signed

DI T.J. Slaton (two years, $15 million)

LB Oren Burks (two years, $5 million)

Extended

LS Cal Adomitis (one year, terms not disclosed)

Retained

DI B.J. Hill (three years, $33 million)

TE Mike Gesicki (three years, $25.5 million)

EDGE Joseph Ossai (one year, $7 million)

RB Samaje Perine (two years, up to $3.8 million)

CB Marco Wilson (one year, $1.52 million)

OL Cody Ford (two years, terms not disclosed)

EDGE Cam Sample (one year, terms not disclosed)

TE Tanner Hudson (one year, terms not disclosed)

Franchise Tag

WR Tee Higgins (one year, $26.2 million)

Released

G Alex Cappa

Traded

None

Cleveland Browns

Signed

DI Maliek Collins (two years, $20 million)

T Cornelius Lucas (two years, up to $10 million)

EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (one year, $4.75 million)

Extended

EDGE Myles Garrett (four years, $160 million)

Retained

LB Devin Bush (one year, $3.25 million)

Released

DI Dalvin Tomlinson

S Juan Thornhill

Traded

Acquired: QB Kenny Pickett

Sent Away: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Franchise Tag

None

Dallas Cowboys

Signed

DI Solomon Thomas (two years, up to $8 million)

G Robert Jones (one year, up to $4.5 million)

EDGE Payton Turner (one year, $3 million)

RB Javonte Williams (one year, $3 million)

LB Jack Sanborn (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

DI Osa Odighizuwa (four years, $80 million)

WR KaVontae Turpin (three years, $18 million)

LS Trent Sieg (three years, $4.5 million)

P Bryan Anger (two years, terms not disclosed)

CB C.J. Goodwin (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

None

Traded

Acquired: CB Kaiir Elam

Acquired: LB Kenneth Murray

Franchise Tag

None

Denver Broncos

Signed

S Talanoa Hufanga (three years, up to $45 million)

LB Dre Greenlaw (three years, $35 million)

TE Evan Engram (two years, $23 million)

WR Trent Sherfield (two years, $8 million)

Extended

None

Retained

DI D.J. Jones (three years, $39 million)

QB Jarrett Stidham (two years, $12 million)

LB Justin Strnad (one year, $2.7 million)

Released

None

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Detroit Lions

Signed

CB D.J. Reed (three years, $48 million)

DI Roy Lopez (one year, $4.65 million)

LB Grant Stuard (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

LB Derrick Barnes (three years, $25.5 million)

Released

EDGE Za’Darius Smith

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Green Bay Packers

Signed

G Aaron Banks (four years, $77 million)

CB Nate Hobbs (four years, $48 million)

Extended

None

Retained

K Brandon McManus (three years, $15.3 million)

LB Isaiah McDuffie (terms not disclosed)

Released

None

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Houston Texans

Signed

DI Sheldon Rankins (one year, up to $7 million)

CB/KR Tremon Smith (two years, up to $7.5 million)

LB Nick Niemann (two years, up to $6.5 million)

EDGE Darrell Taylor (one year, $5.25 million)

G Laken Tomlinson (one year, $4.25 million)

WR Braxton Berrios (terms not disclosed)

CB/KR Tremon Smith (terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

DI Mario Edwards Jr. (two years, $9.5 million)

EDGE Derek Barnett (one year, $5 million)

DI Kurt Hinish (one year, $2.35 million)

RB Dare Ogunbowale (one year, $2 million)

LB Jake Hansen (one year, $1.7 million)

S M.J. Stewart (terms not disclosed)

Released

G Shaq Mason

Traded

Acquired: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Acquired: WR Christian Kirk

Sent Away: T Laremy Tunsil

Sent Away: G Kenyon Green

Franchise Tag

None

Indianapolis Colts

Signed

S Cam Bynum (four years, $60 million)

CB Charvarius Ward (three years, up to $60 million)

QB Daniel Jones (one year, $14 million)

DI Neville Gallimore (one year, terms not disclosed)

RB Khalil Herbert (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

WR Ashton Dulin (two years, up to $8.5 million)

Released

None

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Jacksonville Jaguars

Signed

OL Patrick Mekari (three years, $37.5 million)

CB Jourdan Lewis (three years, $30 million)

S Eric Murray (three years, $22.5 million)

OL Robert Hainsey (three years, $21 million)

WR Dyami Brown (one year, $10 million)

T Chuma Edoga (two years, $7 million)

QB Nick Mullens (two years, $6.5 million)

TE Johnny Mundt (two years, $5.5 million)

TE Hunter Long (two years, $5 million)

Extended

None

Retained

None

Released

TE Evan Engram

WR Devin Duvernay

CB Ronald Darby

Traded

WR Christian Kirk

Franchise Tag

None

Kansas City Chiefs

Signed

T Jaylon Moore (two years, $30 million)

CB Kristian Fulton (two years, $20 million)

RB Elijah Mitchell (one year, $2.5 million)

TE Robert Tonyan (terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

LB Nick Bolton (three years, $45 million)

WR Marquise Brown (one year, up to $11 million)

LS James Winchester (one year, $1.65 million)

CB Nazeeh Johnson (terms not disclosed)

LB Jack Cochrane (terms not disclosed)

Tendered

P Matt Araiza ($960,000)

Franchise Tag

G Trey Smith ($23.4 million)

Released

None

Traded

G Joe Thuney

Las Vegas Raiders

Signed

S Jeremy Chinn (two years, over $16 million)

G Alex Cappa (two years, $11 million)

CB Eric Stokes (one year, $4 million)

LB Elandon Roberts (one year, $3 million)

RB Raheem Mostert (one year, $2.1 million)

S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (terms not disclosed)

Extended

EDGE Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million)

S Isaiah Pola-Mao (two years, up to $8.45 million)

Retained

EDGE Malcolm Koonce (one year, $12 million)

DI Adam Butler (three years, $16.5 million)

Released

QB Gardner Minshew

C Andre James

Traded

Acquired: QB Geno Smith

Franchise Tag

None

Los Angeles Chargers

Signed

CB Donte Jackson (two years, $13 million)

RB Najee Harris (one year, up to $9.25 million)

WR Mike Williams (one year, up to $6 million)

DI Da’Shawn Hand (one year, up to $3.35 million)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

DB Elijah Molden (three years, $18.75 million)

C Bradley Bozeman (two years, up to $12 million)

P J.K. Scott (terms not disclosed)

Retained

EDGE Khalil Mack (one year, $18 million)

DI Teair Tart (one year, $5.5 million)

LB Troy Dye (two years, $5.5 million)

LB Denzel Perryman (one year, $3.65 million)

WR Jalen Reagor (terms not disclosed)

Released

RB Gus Edwards

EDGE Joey Bosa

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Los Angeles Rams

Signed

WR Davante Adams (two years, $46 million)

DI Poona Ford (three years, $30 million)

C Coleman Shelton (two years, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

T Alaric Jackson (three years, $57 million)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (one year, up to $11 million)

WR Tutu Atwell (one year, $10 million)

Restructured

QB Matthew Stafford

Released

WR Cooper Kupp

Traded

G Jonah Jackson

Franchise Tag

None

Miami Dolphins

Signed

G James Daniels (three years, $24 million)

LB Tyrel Dodson (two years, $8.25 million)

QB Zach Wilson (one year, $6 million)

WR Nick Westbrook-Ihkine (two years, up to $6.5 million)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (one year, $4 million)

S Ashtyn Davis (one year, $2.5 million)

LB K.J. Britt (one year, terms not disclosed)

T Larry Borom (terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

S Elijah Campbell (one year, $1.9 million)

LB Quinton Bell (one year, $1.5 million)

OL Jackson Carman (terms not disclosed)

WR Dee Eskridge (terms not disclosed)

Released

RB Raheem Mostert

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Minnesota Vikings

Signed

G Will Fries (five years, $88 million)

DI Jonathan Allen (three years, $60 million)

DI Javon Hargrave (two years, $30 million)

C Ryan Kelly (two years, $18 million)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (two years, $15 million)

S Tavierre Thomas (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

S Theo Jackson (two years, $12.615 million)

Retained

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (three years, $66 million)

S Harrison Smith (one year, $10.25 million)

RB Aaron Jones (two years, $20 million)

P Ryan Wright (one year, $1.75 million)

Released

None

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

New England Patriots

Signed

DI Milton Williams (four years, $104 million)

CB Carlton Davis III (three years, $60 million)

EDGE Harold Landry III (three years, $43.5 million)

LB Robert Spillane (three years, $37 million)

T Morgan Moses (three years, $24 million)

WR Mack Hollins (two years, $8.4 million)

QB Joshua Dobbs (two years, $8 million)

DI Khyiris Tonga (one year, $2.7 million)

Extended

None

Retained

TE Austin Hooper (one year, $5 million)

Released

C David Andrews

Traded

DI Davon Godchaux

Franchise Tag

None

New Orleans Saints

Signed

S Justin Reid (three years, $31.5 million)

CB Isaac Yiadom (three years, $9 million)

TE Jack Stoll (one year, terms not disclosed)

C Will Clapp (terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

EDGE Chase Young (three years, $51 million)

TE Juwan Johnson (three years, $30.75 million)

WR Dante Pettis (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

RB Jamaal Williams

Traded

Acquired: DI Davon Godchaux

Franchise Tag

None

New York Giants

Signed

CB Paulson Adebo (three years, $54 million)

S Jevon Holland (three years, $45.3 million)

EDGE Chauncey Golston (three years, $19.5 million)

T James Hudson III (two years, $12 million)

DI Roy Robertson-Harris (two years, $10 million)

LB Chris Board (two years, up to $6 million)

T Stone Forsythe (terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

WR Darius Slayton (three years, $36 million)

P Jamie Gillan (three years, up to $10.2 million)

QB Tommy DeVito (one year, terms not disclosed)

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (terms not disclosed)

TE Chris Manhertz (terms not disclosed)

LS Casey Kreiter (terms not disclosed)

Released

None

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

New York Jets

Signed

QB Justin Fields (two years, $40 million)

CB Brandon Stephens (three years, $36 million)

S Andre Cisco (one year, $10 million)

C Josh Myers (one year, $3.5 million)

EDGE Rashad Weaver (one year, terms not disclosed)

CB Isaiah Oliver (terms not disclosed)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

LB Jamien Sherwood (three years, $45 million)

EDGE Jamin Davis (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

WR Davante Adams

QB Aaron Rodgers

LB C.J. Mosley

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Philadelphia Eagles

Signed

EDGE Joshua Uche (one year, terms not disclosed)

RB A.J. Dillon (terms not disclosed)

Extended

RB Saquon Barkley (two years, $41.2 million in new money)

Retained

LB Zack Baun (three years, $51 million)

Released

CB Darius Slay

CB James Bradberry

Traded

Acquired: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Acquired: G Kenyon Green

Sent Away: QB Kenny Pickett

Sent Away: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Franchise Tag

None

Pittsburgh Steelers

Signed

CB Darius Slay (one year, $10 million)

LB Malik Harrison (two years, $10 million)

QB Mason Rudolph (two years, $8 million)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (one year, $1.79 million)

CB Brandin Echols (terms not disclosed)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (terms not disclosed)

Retained

WR Scotty Miller (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

None

Traded

Acquired: WR D.K. Metcalf (extended five years, $150 million)

Franchise Tag

None

San Francisco 49ers

Signed

TE Luke Farrell (three years, up to $20.25 million)

WR Demarcus Robinson (two years, $9.5 million)

QB Mac Jones (two years, $7 million)

CB Tre Brown (terms not disclosed)

S Richie Grant (one year, terms not disclosed)

LB Luke Gifford (one year, terms not disclosed)

S Jason Pinnock (one year, terms not disclosed)

RB Patrick Taylor Jr. (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

G Ben Bartch (one year, terms not disclosed)

Retained

DI Kevin Givens (one year, terms not disclosed)

LB Curtis Robinson (one year, terms not disclosed)

Released

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DI Javon Hargrave

DI Maliek Collins

EDGE Leonard Floyd

Traded

WR Deebo Samuel

Franchise Tag

None

Seattle Seahawks

Signed

QB Sam Darnold (three years, $100.5 million)

EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence (three years, $32.49 million)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (one year, up to $5.5 million)

T Josh Jones (one year, up to $4.75 million)

Extended

None

Retained

LB Ernest Jones (three years, $33 million)

DI Jarran Reed (three years, $22 million)

Released

WR Tyler Lockett

EDGE Dre’Mont Jones

DI Roy Robertson-Harris

S Rayshawn Jenkins

T George Fant

Traded

QB Geno Smith

WR D.K. Metcalf

Franchise Tag

None

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Signed

EDGE Haason Reddick (one year, $14 million)

P Riley Dixon (two years, $6 million)

LB Anthony Walker (one year, terms not disclosed)

CB Kindle Vildor (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

WR Chris Godwin (three years, $66 million)

G Ben Bredeson (three years, $22 million)

LB Lavonte David (one year, $10 million)

EDGE Anthony Nelson (two years, $10 million)

DI Greg Gaines (one year, $3.5 million)

QB Kyle Trask (one year, $2.787 million)

Released

None

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Tennessee Titans

Signed

T Dan Moore Jr. (four years, $82 million)

DI Dre’Mont Jones (one year, $10 million)

LB Cody Barton (three years, $21 million)

S Xavier Woods (two years, $10 million)

G Kevin Zeitler (one year, $9 million)

WR Van Jefferson (one year, up to $2.5 million)

T Blake Hance (one year, $1.327 million)

P Johnny Hekker (one year, terms not disclosed)

QB Brandon Allen (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

DI Sebastian Joseph-Day (one year, up to $7.5 million)

Released

EDGE Harold Landry III

Traded

None

Franchise Tag

None

Washington Commanders

Signed

DI Javon Kinlaw (three years, $45 million)

S Will Harris (two years, $8 million)

CB Jonathan Jones (one year, up to $6.5 million)

EDGE Deatrich Wise Jr. (one year, up to $5 million)

DI Eddie Goldman (one year, terms not disclosed)

Extended

None

Retained

LB Bobby Wagner (one year, up to $9.5 million)

QB Marcus Mariota (one year, $8 million)

TE Zach Ertz (one year, $6.25 million)

WR Noah Brown (one year, up to $4.5 million)

P Tress Way (one year, $2.87 million)

WR KJ Osborn (one year, terms not disclosed)

RB Jeremy McNichols (one year, terms not disclosed)

TE John Bates (three years, terms not disclosed)

K Zane Gonzalez (terms not disclosed)

Released

DI Jonathan Allen

Traded

Acquired: T Laremy Tunsil

Acquired: WR Deebo Samuel

Franchise Tag

None

How Does NFL Free Agency Work?

During free agency, free agents (See below for more on the types of free agents) are allowed to negotiate new contract terms with any of the league’s 32 teams, including their own if they want to extend or re-sign with their current squad.

Teams can use this period to address issues on their roster, adding depth or strengthening weak positions, bringing in veteran players or superstars and managing their cap space.

Teams have to tread carefully, however. The wrong signing could blow up in their face, taking up valuable cap space, or they could lose a key player to another team if they can’t match the terms offered by their rival.

Here are the types of NFL free agents:

Types of Free Agents

Here are the different types of free agents:

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA) – Players with four or more accrued seasons whose contracts have expired. They can sign with any team with no restrictions.

Restricted Free Agents (RFA) – Players with three accrued seasons whose contracts have expired. Their original team can match any offer from another team (called the “right of first refusal”) and may receive draft pick compensation if they don’t match.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA) – Players with two or fewer accrued seasons. They can only negotiate with their original team if given a qualifying offer.

Franchise and Transition Tags – Teams can designate one key player per year with either:

Franchise Tag – Locks a player in for one year at a top salary for their position, with exclusive or non-exclusive rights.

– Locks a player in for one year at a top salary for their position, with exclusive or non-exclusive rights. Transition Tag – Allows the player to sign with another team, but the original team has the right to match the offer.

When is NFL Free Agency in 2025?

More information about the 2025 NFL free agency timeline.

When does free agency start?

February 18 to March 4 – Franchise tag window is open until March 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

– Franchise tag window is open until March 4 at 4 p.m. ET. March 10 to March 12 – Legal tampering period begins on March 10 at 12 p.m. to March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

– Legal tampering period begins on March 10 at 12 p.m. to March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. March 12 – Free agency opened at 4 p.m. ET.

When does free agency end?

For restricted free agents: April 18.

For unrestricted free agents who have received a tender from their prior club by the Monday immediately following the final day of the NFL Draft for the 2025 League Year: March 12 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later).

For franchise players: The Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season (November 11).

For transition players: July 22. After July 22 and until 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights. Players who don’t sign by the deadline must sit out the season.

