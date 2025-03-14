Updated as of 3/14/2025
The NFL’s 2025 free agency period officially kicked off on March 10, allowing all of the league’s free agents (players whose contracts have expired) to look for a better situation or a bigger payday on one of the NFL’s other teams.
Free agency can turn into a feeding frenzy when large numbers of top-tier players become available. It’s a great chance for teams to fill holes on their rosters or free up some space, setting the stage for the coming season.
We’ll be tracking each and every NFL free agency transaction. Check back here to see if your home team landed a superstar at a key position or let one of your favorite players walk to join another team.
2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker
Here’s the full rundown of the big moves players and teams have made during free agency so far:
Skip to a team:
Arizona Cardinals | Atlanta Falcons | Baltimore Ravens | Buffalo Bills | Carolina Panthers | Chicago Bears | Cincinnati Bengals | Cleveland Browns | Dallas Cowboys | Denver Broncos | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers | Los Angeles Rams | Miami Dolphins | Minnesota Vikings | New England Patriots | New Orleans Saints | New York Giants | New York Jets | Philadelphia Eagles | Pittsburgh Steelers | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Tennessee Titans | Washington Commanders
Arizona Cardinals
Signed
- EDGE Josh Sweat (four years, $76.4 million)
- DI Dalvin Tomlinson (two years, $29 million)
- QB Jacoby Brissett (two years, $12 million)
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (two years, $11 million)
- LB Mykal Walker (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- EDGE Baron Browning (two years, $15 million)
- G Evan Brown (two years, $11.5 million)
- WR Zay Jones (one year, $4.4 million)
Retained
- DI L.J. Collier (one year, up to $4 million)
- LS Aaron Brewer (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- None
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Atlanta Falcons
Signed
- LB Divine Deablo (two years, $14 million)
- EDGE Leonard Floyd (one year, $10 million)
- CB Mike Ford (two years, $4 million)
Extended
- T Jake Matthews (two years, $45 million)
- LS Liam McCullough (four years, terms not disclosed)
Retained
- CB Mike Hughes (three years, $18 million)
- WR KhaDarel Hodge (two years, $6 million)
- DI Ta’Quon Graham (one year, terms not disclosed)
- G Kyle Hinton (terms not disclosed)
- LB Josh Woods (terms not disclosed)
- T Elijah Wilkinson (terms not disclosed)
Released
- DI Grady Jarrett
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Baltimore Ravens
Signed
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (one year, $5 million)
- LB Jake Hummel (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- T Ronnie Stanley (three years, $60 million)
- WR Tylan Wallace (one year, $2.25 million)
- FB Patrick Ricard (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- S Marcus Williams
- CB Arthur Maulet
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Buffalo Bills
Signed
- WR Joshua Palmer (three years, $36 million)
- EDGE Michael Hoecht (three years, up to $24 million)
- EDGE Joey Bosa (one year, $12.6 million)
- DI Larry Ogunjobi (one year, $8.3 million)
- RB Darrynton Evans (one year, $1.21 million)
- S Darrick Forrest (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- QB Josh Allen (six years, $330 million)
- EDGE Gregory Rousseau (four years, $80 million)
- WR Khalil Shakir (four years, $60.2 million)
- LB Terrel Bernard (four years, $50 million)
Retained
- RB Ty Johnson (two years, $5 million)
- FB Reggie Gilliam (one year, $2 million)
- S Damar Hamlin (one year, $2 million)
- LS Reid Ferguson (four years, terms not disclosed)
Released
- EDGE Von Miller
Traded
- CB Kaiir Elam
Franchise Tag
- None
Carolina Panthers
Signed
- DI Tershawn Wharton (three years, over $54 million)
- S Tre’von Moehrig (three years, $51 million)
- DI Bobby Brown III (three years, $21 million)
- EDGE Patrick Jones II (two years, up to $20 million)
- RB Rico Dowdle (one year, $3 million)
- P Sam Martin (one year, up to $3 million)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- CB Jaycee Horn (four years, $100 million)
Retained
- TE Tommy Tremble (two years, up to $16 million)
- CB Michael Jackson (two years, $14.5 million)
- C Brady Christensen (one year, $2.8 million)
- QB Andy Dalton (two years, terms not disclosed)
- C Austin Corbett (one year, terms not disclosed)
- WR Dan Chisena (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- RB Miles Sanders
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Chicago Bears
Signed
- EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo (three years, $48 million)
- DI Grady Jarrett (three years, $43.5 million)
- C Drew Dalman (three years, $42 million)
- TE Durham Smythe (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (two years, $5 million)
- LS Scott Daly (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- None
Traded
- G Jonah Jackson
- G Joe Thuney
Franchise Tag
- None
Cincinnati Bengals
Signed
- DI T.J. Slaton (two years, $15 million)
- LB Oren Burks (two years, $5 million)
Extended
- LS Cal Adomitis (one year, terms not disclosed)
Retained
- DI B.J. Hill (three years, $33 million)
- TE Mike Gesicki (three years, $25.5 million)
- EDGE Joseph Ossai (one year, $7 million)
- RB Samaje Perine (two years, up to $3.8 million)
- CB Marco Wilson (one year, $1.52 million)
- OL Cody Ford (two years, terms not disclosed)
- EDGE Cam Sample (one year, terms not disclosed)
- TE Tanner Hudson (one year, terms not disclosed)
Franchise Tag
- WR Tee Higgins (one year, $26.2 million)
Released
- G Alex Cappa
Traded
- None
Cleveland Browns
Signed
- DI Maliek Collins (two years, $20 million)
- T Cornelius Lucas (two years, up to $10 million)
- EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (one year, $4.75 million)
Extended
- EDGE Myles Garrett (four years, $160 million)
Retained
- LB Devin Bush (one year, $3.25 million)
Released
- DI Dalvin Tomlinson
- S Juan Thornhill
Traded
- Acquired: QB Kenny Pickett
- Sent Away: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Franchise Tag
- None
Dallas Cowboys
Signed
- DI Solomon Thomas (two years, up to $8 million)
- G Robert Jones (one year, up to $4.5 million)
- EDGE Payton Turner (one year, $3 million)
- RB Javonte Williams (one year, $3 million)
- LB Jack Sanborn (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- DI Osa Odighizuwa (four years, $80 million)
- WR KaVontae Turpin (three years, $18 million)
- LS Trent Sieg (three years, $4.5 million)
- P Bryan Anger (two years, terms not disclosed)
- CB C.J. Goodwin (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- None
Traded
- Acquired: CB Kaiir Elam
- Acquired: LB Kenneth Murray
Franchise Tag
- None
Denver Broncos
Signed
- S Talanoa Hufanga (three years, up to $45 million)
- LB Dre Greenlaw (three years, $35 million)
- TE Evan Engram (two years, $23 million)
- WR Trent Sherfield (two years, $8 million)
Extended
- None
Retained
- DI D.J. Jones (three years, $39 million)
- QB Jarrett Stidham (two years, $12 million)
- LB Justin Strnad (one year, $2.7 million)
Released
- None
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Detroit Lions
Signed
- CB D.J. Reed (three years, $48 million)
- DI Roy Lopez (one year, $4.65 million)
- LB Grant Stuard (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- LB Derrick Barnes (three years, $25.5 million)
Released
- EDGE Za’Darius Smith
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Green Bay Packers
Signed
- G Aaron Banks (four years, $77 million)
- CB Nate Hobbs (four years, $48 million)
Extended
- None
Retained
- K Brandon McManus (three years, $15.3 million)
- LB Isaiah McDuffie (terms not disclosed)
Released
- None
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Houston Texans
Signed
- DI Sheldon Rankins (one year, up to $7 million)
- CB/KR Tremon Smith (two years, up to $7.5 million)
- LB Nick Niemann (two years, up to $6.5 million)
- EDGE Darrell Taylor (one year, $5.25 million)
- G Laken Tomlinson (one year, $4.25 million)
- WR Braxton Berrios (terms not disclosed)
- CB/KR Tremon Smith (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- DI Mario Edwards Jr. (two years, $9.5 million)
- EDGE Derek Barnett (one year, $5 million)
- DI Kurt Hinish (one year, $2.35 million)
- RB Dare Ogunbowale (one year, $2 million)
- LB Jake Hansen (one year, $1.7 million)
- S M.J. Stewart (terms not disclosed)
Released
- G Shaq Mason
Traded
- Acquired: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Acquired: WR Christian Kirk
- Sent Away: T Laremy Tunsil
- Sent Away: G Kenyon Green
Franchise Tag
- None
Indianapolis Colts
Signed
- S Cam Bynum (four years, $60 million)
- CB Charvarius Ward (three years, up to $60 million)
- QB Daniel Jones (one year, $14 million)
- DI Neville Gallimore (one year, terms not disclosed)
- RB Khalil Herbert (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- WR Ashton Dulin (two years, up to $8.5 million)
Released
- None
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Jacksonville Jaguars
Signed
- OL Patrick Mekari (three years, $37.5 million)
- CB Jourdan Lewis (three years, $30 million)
- S Eric Murray (three years, $22.5 million)
- OL Robert Hainsey (three years, $21 million)
- WR Dyami Brown (one year, $10 million)
- T Chuma Edoga (two years, $7 million)
- QB Nick Mullens (two years, $6.5 million)
- TE Johnny Mundt (two years, $5.5 million)
- TE Hunter Long (two years, $5 million)
Extended
- None
Retained
- None
Released
- TE Evan Engram
- WR Devin Duvernay
- CB Ronald Darby
Traded
- WR Christian Kirk
Franchise Tag
- None
Kansas City Chiefs
Signed
- T Jaylon Moore (two years, $30 million)
- CB Kristian Fulton (two years, $20 million)
- RB Elijah Mitchell (one year, $2.5 million)
- TE Robert Tonyan (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- LB Nick Bolton (three years, $45 million)
- WR Marquise Brown (one year, up to $11 million)
- LS James Winchester (one year, $1.65 million)
- CB Nazeeh Johnson (terms not disclosed)
- LB Jack Cochrane (terms not disclosed)
Tendered
- P Matt Araiza ($960,000)
Franchise Tag
- G Trey Smith ($23.4 million)
Released
- None
Traded
- G Joe Thuney
Las Vegas Raiders
Signed
- S Jeremy Chinn (two years, over $16 million)
- G Alex Cappa (two years, $11 million)
- CB Eric Stokes (one year, $4 million)
- LB Elandon Roberts (one year, $3 million)
- RB Raheem Mostert (one year, $2.1 million)
- S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- EDGE Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million)
- S Isaiah Pola-Mao (two years, up to $8.45 million)
Retained
- EDGE Malcolm Koonce (one year, $12 million)
- DI Adam Butler (three years, $16.5 million)
Released
- QB Gardner Minshew
- C Andre James
Traded
- Acquired: QB Geno Smith
Franchise Tag
- None
Los Angeles Chargers
Signed
- CB Donte Jackson (two years, $13 million)
- RB Najee Harris (one year, up to $9.25 million)
- WR Mike Williams (one year, up to $6 million)
- DI Da’Shawn Hand (one year, up to $3.35 million)
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- DB Elijah Molden (three years, $18.75 million)
- C Bradley Bozeman (two years, up to $12 million)
- P J.K. Scott (terms not disclosed)
Retained
- EDGE Khalil Mack (one year, $18 million)
- DI Teair Tart (one year, $5.5 million)
- LB Troy Dye (two years, $5.5 million)
- LB Denzel Perryman (one year, $3.65 million)
- WR Jalen Reagor (terms not disclosed)
Released
- RB Gus Edwards
- EDGE Joey Bosa
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Los Angeles Rams
Signed
- WR Davante Adams (two years, $46 million)
- DI Poona Ford (three years, $30 million)
- C Coleman Shelton (two years, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- T Alaric Jackson (three years, $57 million)
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (one year, up to $11 million)
- WR Tutu Atwell (one year, $10 million)
Restructured
- QB Matthew Stafford
Released
- WR Cooper Kupp
Traded
- G Jonah Jackson
Franchise Tag
- None
Miami Dolphins
Signed
- G James Daniels (three years, $24 million)
- LB Tyrel Dodson (two years, $8.25 million)
- QB Zach Wilson (one year, $6 million)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ihkine (two years, up to $6.5 million)
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu (one year, $4 million)
- S Ashtyn Davis (one year, $2.5 million)
- LB K.J. Britt (one year, terms not disclosed)
- T Larry Borom (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- S Elijah Campbell (one year, $1.9 million)
- LB Quinton Bell (one year, $1.5 million)
- OL Jackson Carman (terms not disclosed)
- WR Dee Eskridge (terms not disclosed)
Released
- RB Raheem Mostert
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Minnesota Vikings
Signed
- G Will Fries (five years, $88 million)
- DI Jonathan Allen (three years, $60 million)
- DI Javon Hargrave (two years, $30 million)
- C Ryan Kelly (two years, $18 million)
- CB Isaiah Rodgers (two years, $15 million)
- S Tavierre Thomas (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- S Theo Jackson (two years, $12.615 million)
Retained
- CB Byron Murphy Jr. (three years, $66 million)
- S Harrison Smith (one year, $10.25 million)
- RB Aaron Jones (two years, $20 million)
- P Ryan Wright (one year, $1.75 million)
Released
- None
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
New England Patriots
Signed
- DI Milton Williams (four years, $104 million)
- CB Carlton Davis III (three years, $60 million)
- EDGE Harold Landry III (three years, $43.5 million)
- LB Robert Spillane (three years, $37 million)
- T Morgan Moses (three years, $24 million)
- WR Mack Hollins (two years, $8.4 million)
- QB Joshua Dobbs (two years, $8 million)
- DI Khyiris Tonga (one year, $2.7 million)
Extended
- None
Retained
- TE Austin Hooper (one year, $5 million)
Released
- C David Andrews
Traded
- DI Davon Godchaux
Franchise Tag
- None
New Orleans Saints
Signed
- S Justin Reid (three years, $31.5 million)
- CB Isaac Yiadom (three years, $9 million)
- TE Jack Stoll (one year, terms not disclosed)
- C Will Clapp (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- EDGE Chase Young (three years, $51 million)
- TE Juwan Johnson (three years, $30.75 million)
- WR Dante Pettis (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- RB Jamaal Williams
Traded
- Acquired: DI Davon Godchaux
Franchise Tag
- None
New York Giants
Signed
- CB Paulson Adebo (three years, $54 million)
- S Jevon Holland (three years, $45.3 million)
- EDGE Chauncey Golston (three years, $19.5 million)
- T James Hudson III (two years, $12 million)
- DI Roy Robertson-Harris (two years, $10 million)
- LB Chris Board (two years, up to $6 million)
- T Stone Forsythe (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- WR Darius Slayton (three years, $36 million)
- P Jamie Gillan (three years, up to $10.2 million)
- QB Tommy DeVito (one year, terms not disclosed)
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (terms not disclosed)
- TE Chris Manhertz (terms not disclosed)
- LS Casey Kreiter (terms not disclosed)
Released
- None
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
New York Jets
Signed
- QB Justin Fields (two years, $40 million)
- CB Brandon Stephens (three years, $36 million)
- S Andre Cisco (one year, $10 million)
- C Josh Myers (one year, $3.5 million)
- EDGE Rashad Weaver (one year, terms not disclosed)
- CB Isaiah Oliver (terms not disclosed)
- OT Chukwuma Okorafor (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- LB Jamien Sherwood (three years, $45 million)
- EDGE Jamin Davis (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- WR Davante Adams
- QB Aaron Rodgers
- LB C.J. Mosley
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Philadelphia Eagles
Signed
- EDGE Joshua Uche (one year, terms not disclosed)
- RB A.J. Dillon (terms not disclosed)
Extended
- RB Saquon Barkley (two years, $41.2 million in new money)
Retained
- LB Zack Baun (three years, $51 million)
Released
- CB Darius Slay
- CB James Bradberry
Traded
- Acquired: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- Acquired: G Kenyon Green
- Sent Away: QB Kenny Pickett
- Sent Away: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Franchise Tag
- None
Pittsburgh Steelers
Signed
- CB Darius Slay (one year, $10 million)
- LB Malik Harrison (two years, $10 million)
- QB Mason Rudolph (two years, $8 million)
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (one year, $1.79 million)
- CB Brandin Echols (terms not disclosed)
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (terms not disclosed)
Retained
- WR Scotty Miller (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- None
Traded
- Acquired: WR D.K. Metcalf (extended five years, $150 million)
Franchise Tag
- None
San Francisco 49ers
Signed
- TE Luke Farrell (three years, up to $20.25 million)
- WR Demarcus Robinson (two years, $9.5 million)
- QB Mac Jones (two years, $7 million)
- CB Tre Brown (terms not disclosed)
- S Richie Grant (one year, terms not disclosed)
- LB Luke Gifford (one year, terms not disclosed)
- S Jason Pinnock (one year, terms not disclosed)
- RB Patrick Taylor Jr. (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- G Ben Bartch (one year, terms not disclosed)
Retained
- DI Kevin Givens (one year, terms not disclosed)
- LB Curtis Robinson (one year, terms not disclosed)
Released
- FB Kyle Juszczyk
- DI Javon Hargrave
- DI Maliek Collins
- EDGE Leonard Floyd
Traded
- WR Deebo Samuel
Franchise Tag
- None
Seattle Seahawks
Signed
- QB Sam Darnold (three years, $100.5 million)
- EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence (three years, $32.49 million)
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (one year, up to $5.5 million)
- T Josh Jones (one year, up to $4.75 million)
Extended
- None
Retained
- LB Ernest Jones (three years, $33 million)
- DI Jarran Reed (three years, $22 million)
Released
- WR Tyler Lockett
- EDGE Dre’Mont Jones
- DI Roy Robertson-Harris
- S Rayshawn Jenkins
- T George Fant
Traded
- QB Geno Smith
- WR D.K. Metcalf
Franchise Tag
- None
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Signed
- EDGE Haason Reddick (one year, $14 million)
- P Riley Dixon (two years, $6 million)
- LB Anthony Walker (one year, terms not disclosed)
- CB Kindle Vildor (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- WR Chris Godwin (three years, $66 million)
- G Ben Bredeson (three years, $22 million)
- LB Lavonte David (one year, $10 million)
- EDGE Anthony Nelson (two years, $10 million)
- DI Greg Gaines (one year, $3.5 million)
- QB Kyle Trask (one year, $2.787 million)
Released
- None
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Tennessee Titans
Signed
- T Dan Moore Jr. (four years, $82 million)
- DI Dre’Mont Jones (one year, $10 million)
- LB Cody Barton (three years, $21 million)
- S Xavier Woods (two years, $10 million)
- G Kevin Zeitler (one year, $9 million)
- WR Van Jefferson (one year, up to $2.5 million)
- T Blake Hance (one year, $1.327 million)
- P Johnny Hekker (one year, terms not disclosed)
- QB Brandon Allen (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- DI Sebastian Joseph-Day (one year, up to $7.5 million)
Released
- EDGE Harold Landry III
Traded
- None
Franchise Tag
- None
Washington Commanders
Signed
- DI Javon Kinlaw (three years, $45 million)
- S Will Harris (two years, $8 million)
- CB Jonathan Jones (one year, up to $6.5 million)
- EDGE Deatrich Wise Jr. (one year, up to $5 million)
- DI Eddie Goldman (one year, terms not disclosed)
Extended
- None
Retained
- LB Bobby Wagner (one year, up to $9.5 million)
- QB Marcus Mariota (one year, $8 million)
- TE Zach Ertz (one year, $6.25 million)
- WR Noah Brown (one year, up to $4.5 million)
- P Tress Way (one year, $2.87 million)
- WR KJ Osborn (one year, terms not disclosed)
- RB Jeremy McNichols (one year, terms not disclosed)
- TE John Bates (three years, terms not disclosed)
- K Zane Gonzalez (terms not disclosed)
Released
- DI Jonathan Allen
Traded
- Acquired: T Laremy Tunsil
- Acquired: WR Deebo Samuel
Franchise Tag
- None
How Does NFL Free Agency Work?
During free agency, free agents (See below for more on the types of free agents) are allowed to negotiate new contract terms with any of the league’s 32 teams, including their own if they want to extend or re-sign with their current squad.
Teams can use this period to address issues on their roster, adding depth or strengthening weak positions, bringing in veteran players or superstars and managing their cap space.
Teams have to tread carefully, however. The wrong signing could blow up in their face, taking up valuable cap space, or they could lose a key player to another team if they can’t match the terms offered by their rival.
Here are the types of NFL free agents:
Types of Free Agents
Here are the different types of free agents:
Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA) – Players with four or more accrued seasons whose contracts have expired. They can sign with any team with no restrictions.
Restricted Free Agents (RFA) – Players with three accrued seasons whose contracts have expired. Their original team can match any offer from another team (called the “right of first refusal”) and may receive draft pick compensation if they don’t match.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA) – Players with two or fewer accrued seasons. They can only negotiate with their original team if given a qualifying offer.
Franchise and Transition Tags – Teams can designate one key player per year with either:
- Franchise Tag – Locks a player in for one year at a top salary for their position, with exclusive or non-exclusive rights.
- Transition Tag – Allows the player to sign with another team, but the original team has the right to match the offer.
When is NFL Free Agency in 2025?
More information about the 2025 NFL free agency timeline.
When does free agency start?
- February 18 to March 4 – Franchise tag window is open until March 4 at 4 p.m. ET.
- March 10 to March 12 – Legal tampering period begins on March 10 at 12 p.m. to March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.
- March 12 – Free agency opened at 4 p.m. ET.
When does free agency end?
- For restricted free agents: April 18.
- For unrestricted free agents who have received a tender from their prior club by the Monday immediately following the final day of the NFL Draft for the 2025 League Year: March 12 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later).
- For franchise players: The Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season (November 11).
- For transition players: July 22. After July 22 and until 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights. Players who don’t sign by the deadline must sit out the season.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does 2025 NFL free agency start?
NFL free agency started on March 12, 2025.
What is an NFL free agent?
Typically, a player whose contract has expired, allowing them to explore employment with other teams.