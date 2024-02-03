DIRECTV support icon

Watch NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Live

The first NASCAR event of the 2024 season is just days away, and fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite racers back on the track yet again. Find out how you can watch the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum live from the comfort of your own home. This post will give you all the information you need to watch, from what channel to tune into to the format of the race. 

RACE INFORMATIONBusch Light Clash Logo

Racetrack: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 4 @ 8 p.m. ET
Location: Los Angeles, California
Laps/Distance: 150 laps / 37.5 miles
How to watch: FOX (check local listings for channel number)

That’s right; catch the first NASCAR Cup Series race live on Sunday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. To find your local FOX affiliate channel, check out this channel guide.

BUSCH LIGHT CLASH RACE FORMAT

This event is technically part of the NASCAR preseason, and is considered an exhibition, so a few things are different than usual. First, there will be no points awarded to any drivers. And second, the qualifying procedure follows a different format.

After practice rounds on Saturday, there are four 25-lap heat races with no more than 10 drivers per heat. The top five drivers from each heat are automatically entered into Sunday’s entry list, while the remaining drivers move on to the Sunday’s 75-lap “Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).”

The top two drivers from that round will join the main event at the 21st and 22nd spots. The 23rd spot is guaranteed to go to 2023’s NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney.

RACE SCHEDULE

In addition to the Cup Series race, there will also be a NASCAR Mexico Series race the same day. Check out the schedule below to make sure you know when to tune into the action.

Sunday, Feb 4

4:25 p.m. ET: NASCAR Mexico Series (NMS) Driver Introductions

4:30 p.m. ET: NMS LA Batalla en el Coliseo NMS Race

5:45 p.m. ET: NMS Victory Podium Celebration

6:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Last Chance Qualifying Race

7:55 p.m. ET: NCS Driver Introductions

8 p.m. ET: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum NCS Race

~9:45 p.m. ET: NCS Victory Podium Celebration

WATCH BUSCH LIGHT CLASH AT THE COLISEUM ON DIRECTV

Make sure to watch the first NASCAR race of 2024, the Busch Light Clash, live on FOX this weekend. The race will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 4, 2024, and it’s not one you want to miss.

With the start of the NASCAR season here, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best pre-, post and on-track coverage live. DIRECTV has that and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum?

The Busch Light Clash takes place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is this weekend's NASCAR race on?

You can watch this weekend's NASCAR race live on FOX.

How long is the Busch Light Clash?

The Busch Light Clash Cup Series race is 150 laps, totaling 37.5 miles.

Promo

