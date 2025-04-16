With an endless list of binge-worthy series on television networks, cable and streaming platforms, keeping up with the latest TV premieres and the return of beloved classics can be a daunting task.

To keep you in the loop, we’ve compiled a frequently updated guide featuring all the upcoming premiere dates for new series and returning television favorites.

You can watch these premieres and more on DIRECTV!

Top Picks This Week

From series premieres to midseason returns and everything in between, here are the most exciting series to keep an eye out for this week. Learn more about each of them below.

Sherlock & Daughter (April 16th @ 9 p.m. ET, The CW, new drama series) | The CW’s Sherlock & Daughter offers a fresh twist on an old favorite, set to captivate fans of lighthearted mystery series. This new show follows Amelia Holmes, Sherlock’s daughter, as the duo embarks on solving a worldwide conspiracy.

| The CW’s Sherlock & Daughter offers a fresh twist on an old favorite, set to captivate fans of lighthearted mystery series. This new show follows Amelia Holmes, Sherlock’s daughter, as the duo embarks on solving a worldwide conspiracy. Government Cheese (April 16th, Apple TV+, new comedy series) | David Oyelowo stars as an ex-con in this surreal comedy set in 1969 California. The series delves into the difficulties of adjusting back into family life after prison in humorous way. Some early critics, though, feel like the humor is about the only thing the show brings, missing an opportunity to create a more profound narrative. Start watching this week to see what you think!

| David Oyelowo stars as an ex-con in this surreal comedy set in 1969 California. The series delves into the difficulties of adjusting back into family life after prison in humorous way. Some early critics, though, feel like the humor is about the only thing the show brings, missing an opportunity to create a more profound narrative. Start watching this week to see what you think! The Diamond Heist (April 16th, Netflix, new docuseries) | Renowned filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his signature flair to the small screen with a captivating true-crime docuseries exploring the attempted heist of the Millennium Star diamond in 2000. The series has already attracted notable acclaim for its cinematic approach and riveting narrative.

Renowned filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his signature flair to the small screen with a captivating true-crime docuseries exploring the attempted heist of the Millennium Star diamond in 2000. The series has already attracted notable acclaim for its cinematic approach and riveting narrative. Ransom Canyon (April 17th, Netflix, new drama series) | One of the many highly anticipated new Netflix series with upcoming premiere dates, Ransom Canyon is a western series based on Jodi Thomas’s series of novel that follow the intertwined lives of three families of ranchers in Texas, touching on engaging and emotional topics like love, loss and difficult choices.

| One of the many highly anticipated new Netflix series with upcoming premiere dates, Ransom Canyon is a western series based on Jodi Thomas’s series of novel that follow the intertwined lives of three families of ranchers in Texas, touching on engaging and emotional topics like love, loss and difficult choices. Law & Order: Organized Crime (April 17th, moved from NBC to Peacock, returning series, Season 5) | Elliot Stabler and his elite team of organized crime investigators return for a thrilling fifth season. Expect the stakes to reach unprecedented heights, affecting the Organized Crime Control Bureau on both professional and personal fronts.

TV Show Premieres in April 2025

And now, for a look at all the series premieres, midseason premieres, series finales and more for the remaining days in April.

April 16:

Sherlock & Daughter (9 p.m. ET, The CW, new drama series)

Government Cheese (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

No Man’s Land (Hulu, returning series, Season 2)

The Diamond Heist (Netflix, new drama limited series)

I Am Not Mendoza (Netflix, new comedy series)

Project UFO (Netflix, new drama limited series)

LOL: Last One Laughing Colombia (Prime Video, returning series, Season 2)

Ghost Adventures (Discovery Channel, returning series, Season 29)

Expedition Files (Discovery Channel, returning series, Season 2)

The Stolen Girl (10 p.m. ET, Freeform, new drama series)

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero (BritBox, British drama series, Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked (WOW Presents Plus, returning series, Season 2)

April 17:

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Peacock, returning series on new network, Season 5)

Ransom Canyon (Netflix, new drama series)

Istanbul Encyclopedia (Netflix, new limited series)

Leverage: Redemption (Prime Video, returning series, Season 3)

#1 Happy Family USA (Prime Video, new animated comedy series)

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue (Peacock, new animated comedy series)

Boarders (Tubi, British dramedy series, Season 2)

Heartland (Up Faith & Family, returning series, Season 18)

Matlock (9 p.m. ET, CBS, season finale)

April 18:

Jane (Apple TV+, returning series, Season 3)

Light & Magic (Disney+, returning series, Season 2)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (Prime Video, new drama series)

Lu & The Bally Bunch (Max, midseason premiere, Season 1B)

A Dangerous Friendship (PBS, French drama series, Season 1)

April 19:

Heavenly Ever After (Netflix, new drama series)

Super Duper Bunny League (Nickelodeon, new children’s animated series)

April 20:

The Rehearsal (10:30 p.m. ET, HBO, returning series, Season 2)

Sister Wives (TLC, midseason premiere, Season 19B)

Home Town (HGTV, midseason premiere, Season 9B)

Secrets of the Penguins (8 p.m. ET, National Geographic, new documentary miniseries)

Mozart: Rise of a Genius (Ovation, new docuseries)

April 21:

America’s Most Wanted (9 p.m. ET, Fox, returning series, Season 3)

Love It or List It (HGTV, returning series, Season 18)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Lifetime, new docuseries)

The Brokenwood Mysteries (Acorn TV, British drama series, Season 11)

April 22:

Andor (Disney+, returning series, Season 2)

Race for the Crown (Netflix, new docuseries)

The Class (PBS, new docuseries)

April 23:

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (Netflix, new limited docuseries)

Battle Camp (Netflix, new unscripted series)

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel, returning series, Season 4)

Changing Planet (PBS, returning series, Season 4)

April 24:

You (Netflix, returning series, final season, Season 5)

Étoile (Prime Video, new dramedy series)

Black Snow (AMC+, returning series, Season 2)

Vanderpump Villa (Bravo, returning series, Season 2)

April 25:

Pokémon Horizons (Netflix, returning series, Season 2)

Weak Hero Class (Netflix, returning series, Season 2)

WondLa (Apple TV+, returning series, Season 2)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery, returning series, Season 9)

The Mountain Detective (PBS, returning series, Season 3)

Morimoto’s Sushi Master (Roku Channel, returning series, Season 2)

NCIS: Sydney (8 p.m. ET, CBS, season finale)

Fire Country (9 p.m. ET, CBS, season finale)

April 26:

Savannah Bananas Baseball (ESPN/ESPN 2/Disney+, new season)

April 27:

Bravo’s Love Hotel (9 p.m. ET, Bravo, new unscripted series)

David Frost Vs. (MSNBC, new docuseries)

My Happy Place (10 p.m. ET, CNN, new docuseries)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain (9 p.m. ET, CNN, new travelogue series)

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network, returning series, Season 2)

April 28:

Yes, Chef! (NBC, new cooking series)

Chef’s Table: Legends (10 p.m. ET, Netflix, new docuseries)

America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons (Fox, new documentary limited series)

The One That Got Away (Acorn TV, new drama series)

Poppa’s House (8:30 p.m. ET, CBS, season finale)

April 29:

Wear Whatever the F You Want (Prime Video, new docuseries)

Castle Impossible (HGTV, new home-renovation series)

Polyfamily (TLC, new docuseries)

Red Bull Soapbox Race (Discovery, new competition series)

April 30:

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (8 p.m. ET, ABC, returning series, Season 5)

Jeopardy! Masters (9 p.m. ET, ABC, returning series, Season 3)

The Eternaut (Netflix, new drama series)

Carême (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin (IFC, returning series, Season 2)

Upcoming TV Show Releases & Returning Seasons

As new and returning show release dates are revealed, we’ll update this list. Be sure to revisit often to stay informed on the latest and greatest TV news. You can also check out our guides to Cancelled TV Shows and Renewed TV Shows!

May 1:

The Four Seasons (Netflix, new comedy series)

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Netflix, new documentary miniseries)

Lucky Chow (PBS, returning series, Season 7)

May 2:

Unseen (Netflix, returning series, Season 2)

May 3:

Full Court Press (ESPN, returning series, Season 2)

Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen (FYI, returning series, Season 2)

May 4:

The Walking Dead: Dead City (9 p.m. ET, AMC, returning series, Season 2)

Masterpiece: Miss Austen (9 p.m. ET, PBS, new drama series)

I, Jack Wright (BritBox, British drama series, Season 1)

The Equalizer (10 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

May 5:

The Motherhood (Hallmark Channel, new unscripted series)

The Playboy Murders (ID, returning series, Season 3)

Toxic (ID, new docuseries)

Harry Wild (Acorn TV, British drama series, Season 4)

The Neighborhood (8 p.m. ET, CBS, season finale)

NCIS (9 p.m. ET, CBS, season finale)

May 6:

The Devil’s Plan: Death Room (Netflix, returning series, Season 2)

May 7:

Sullivan’s Crossing (8 p.m. ET, The CW, returning series, Season 3)

May 8:

Poker Face (Peacock, returning series, Season 2)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+, returning series, Season 3)

Forever (Netflix, new drama series)

ACM Awards (8 p.m. ET, Prime Video, special event)

Ghosts (8:30 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

Elsbeth (9 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

May 9:

Long Way Home (Apple TV+, returning series, Season 2)

Too Hot to Handle: Italy (Netflix, new dating series)

Hollywood Squares (8 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

May 10:

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told (8 p.m. ET, Lifetime)

May 11:

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood (ID, new documentary miniseries)

BAFTA Television Awards (BritBox, live awards special)

Tracker (8 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

Watson (9 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

May 12:

Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss? (Fox Nation, new game show series)

May 13:

Bad Thoughts (Netflix, new comedy series)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

May 14:

Snakes and Ladders (Netflix, new comedy series)

May 15:

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix, returning series, Season 4)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu, returning series, Season 2)

Overcompensating (Prime Video, new comedy series)

Duster (Max, new drama series)

Skymed (Paramount+, returning series, Season 3)

The Reserve (Netflix, new drama limited series)

Welcome to Wrexham (9 p.m. ET, FX, returning series, Season 4)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (8 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

The Amazing Race (9 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

May 16:

Murderbot (Apple TV+, new drama series)

The Chi (Paramount+ with Showtime, returning series, Season 7)

Football Parents (Netflix, new comedy series)

SWAT (10 p.m. ET, CBS, series finale)

May 20:

FBI (8 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

FBI: International (9 p.m. ET, CBS, series finale)

FBI: Most Wanted (10 p.m. ET, CBS, series finale)

Motorheads (Prime Video, new drama series)

May 21:

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, returning series, Season 2)

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (Fox, new docuseries)

Survivor (8 p.m. ET, CBS, finale)

May 22:

Sirens (Netflix, new drama series)

2025 WNBA Season (Prime Video, new season)

May 23:

Big Mouth (Netflix, returning series, final season, Season 8)

Forget You Not (Netflix, new drama series)

Clarkson’s Farm (Prime Video, returning series, Season 4)

Couples Therapy (9 p.m. ET, Paramount+ with Showtime, midseason premiere, Season 4B)

May 24:

AVP League Opening Weekend (The CW, live sports series)

May 25:

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (TNT, new drama series)

Rick and Morty (11 p.m. ET, Adult Swim, returning series, Season 8)

May 26:

American Music Awards (8 p.m. ET, CBS, live awards special)

Kevin Costner’s The West (History, new docuseries)

May 27:

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m. ET, NBC, returning series, Season 20)

May 28:

Duck Dynasty: The Revival (9 p.m. ET, A&E, new unscripted series revival)

Adults (FX, new comedy series)

May 29:

The Better Sister (Prime Video, new drama limited series)

May 30:

Mama June: Family Crisis (We TV, returning series, Season 7)

June 2:

American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m. ET, NBC, returning series)

June 3:

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix, Season 3)

Next Gen NYC (Bravo, new unscripted series)

June 4:

Stick (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

June 5:

Phineas and Ferb (8 p.m. ET, Disney Channel, new animated comedy series revival)

Tires (Netflix, Season 2)

June 6:

BMF (Starz, Season 4)

June 8:

Tony Awards (8 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+ With Showtime)

June 9:

Art Detectives (Acorn TV, new drama series)

AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange (World, Season 17)

June 12:

Fubar (Netflix, Season 2)

June 16:

Walking with Dinosaurs (PBS, new docuseries)

June 18:

Children Ruin Everything (9 p.m. ET, The CW, Season 4B; final season)

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+, Season 2)

June 19:

The Waterfront (Netflix, new drama series)

June 24:

Ironheart (Disney+, new drama series)

June 27:

Squid Game (Netflix, Season 3; final season)

Smoke (Apple TV+, new drama series)

June 29:

Nautilus (AMC, new drama series)

July 2:

Panchayat (Prime Video, Season 4)

July 9:

South Park (Comedy Central, Season 27)

July 16:

Sistas (8 p.m. ET, BET)

August 1:

Chief of War (Apple TV+, new drama series)

August 6:

Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+, new drama series)

August 14:

And Just Like That … (Max, Season 3)

August 21:

Peacemaker (Max, Season 2)

Watch New & Returning TV Premieres on DIRECTV

For those who want all the entertainment, all the time, check out DIRECTV’s new Genre Pack, MyEntertainment! The entertainment-specific channel lineup gives you the networks you care about, without having to pay for all the ones you don’t.

Frequently Asked Questions What new Netflix series are coming out in April 2025? Netflix is releasing the following new series in April 2025: The Diamond Heist (4/16) I Am Not Mendoza (4/16) Project UFO (4/16) Ransom Canyon (4/17) Istanbul Encyclopedia (4/17) Heavenly Ever After (4/19) Race for the Crown (4/22) A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (4/23) Battle Camp (4/23) Chef’s Table: Legends (4/28) The Eternaut (4/30) Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (4/30) What TV shows are returning with new seasons in April? Watch out for these returning TV series during the rest of April: No Man’s Land (4/16) LOL: Last One Laughing Colombia (4/16) Ghost Adventures (4/16) Expedition Files (4/16) RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked (4/16) Law & Order: Organized Crime (4/17) Leverage: Redemption (4/17) Heartland (4/17) Jane (4/18) Light & Magic (4/18) Lu & The Bally Bunch (4/18) The Rehearsal (4/20) Sister Wives (4/20) Home Town (4/20) Andor (4/22) Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (4/23) Changing Planet (4/23) You (4/24) Black Snow (4/24) Vanderpump Villa (4/24) Pokémon Horizons (4/25) Weak Hero Class (4/25) WondLa (4/25) Gold Rush: White Water (4/25) The Mountain Detective (4/25) Morimoto’s Sushi Master (4/25) 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing (4/27) Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (4/30) Jeopardy! Masters (4/30) In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin (4/30)

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.