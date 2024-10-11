Just finished binge watching an incredible TV show and wondering if there’s more to come? Aren’t we all.

Whether you’re wrapping up a jaunt through the post-apocalyptic nuclear wastelands of Amazon Prime’s Fallout, sizzling with anxiety from the fast-paced world of FX’s The Bear or still reeling with laughter from ABC’s Abbott Elementary, we’ve got the complete list of all of the shows that have been renewed so far this year. Keep scrolling to find out if your favorites made the cut!

Renewed TV Shows in 2024

Here’s the complete list of every show that’s been renewed by every major network and streaming service. See if your favorites are represented or find a new show to dig into!

ABC

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 21) –The popular, long-running medical drama is back for a 21st season. One big change this season: Ellen Pompeo, who plays the leading role of Dr. Meredith Grey on the show, will not be a main character, instead only appearing in a handful of episodes.

9-1-1 (Season 8)

Abbott Elementary (Season 4)

The Rookie (Season 7)

The Bachelor (Season 29)

The Bachelor in Paradise (Season 10)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)

Shark Tank (Season 16)

American Idol (Season 23)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 35)

The Conners (Season 7 – Series Finale)

What Would You Do? (Season 18)

Will Trent (Season 3)

Judge Steve Harvey (Season 3)

Celebrity Jeopardy (Season 3)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 5)

Claim to Fame (Season 3)

Press Your Luck (Season 6)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Season 10)

Acorn TV

The Chelsea Detective (Season 3)

Dalgiesh (Season 2)

Darby and Joan (Season 2)

Harry Wild (Season 2)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Season 4)

Adult Swim

Smiling Friends (Season 2)

Royal Crackers (Season 2)

My Adventures with Superman (Season 2)

ALLBLK

Wicked City (Season 3)

Á La Carte (Season 2)

Amazon Freevee

Judy Justice (Season 4)

Top Class (Season 4)

Bosch: Legacy (Season 3)

AMC

Dark Winds (Season 3)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (Season 3)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 2)

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 2)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 2)

The Terror (Season 3)

AMC+

Kin (Season 2)

Gangs of London (Season 3)



Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2) – Get ready to revisit the Monsterverse with the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which promises even more thrilling encounters with incredible, iconic monsters.

For All Mankind (Season 5)

Slow Horses (Seasons 4 & 5)

Hijack (Season 2)

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Season 2)

Drops of God (Season 2)

Invasion (Season 3)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2)

Palm Royale (Season 2)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 3)

Pachinko (Season 2)

Bad Sisters (Season 2)

Surface (Season 2)

The Morning Show (Season 4)

Tehran (Season 3) Shrinking (Season 2)

Foundation (Season 3)

Platonic (Season 2)

Silo (Season 2)

The Buccaneers (Season 2)

Dr. Brain (Season 2)

Severance (Season 2)

Loot (Season 3)

Presumed Innocent (Season 2)

Dark Matter (Season 2)

Acapulco (Season 4)

Sugar (Season 2)

BET+

Average Joe (Season 2)

Haus of Vicious (Season 2)

Ms. Pat Settles It (Season 2)

BRAVO

Top Chef (Season 22)

Below Deck (Season 12)

The Valley (Season 2)

Married to Medicine (Season 11)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 16)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 14)

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 18)

The Real Housewives of Miami (Season 7)

The Real Housewives of New York City (Season 15)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 9)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 5)

Southern Charm (Season 10)

Southern Hospitality (Season 3)

Summer House (Season 9)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Seasons 22-23)



CBS

Blue Bloods (Season 14 – Series Finale) – The long-running police drama following the Reagan family will come to an end with in the second part of its 14th and final season. Will Frank’s tenure as police commissioner finally come to an end, too?

NCIS (Season 22)

Tracker (Season 2)

The Rookie (Season 7)

S.W.A.T. (Season 8)

FBI (Seasons 7, 8 & 9)

The Equalizer (Season 5)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6)

FBI: International (Season 4)

Fire Country (Season 3)

60 Minutes (Season 57)

48 Hours (Season 38)

Ghosts (Season 4)

The Neighborhood (Season 7)

After Midnight (Season 2)

Big Brother (Season 26)

Survivor (Season 47)

Elsbeth (Season 2)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)

The Amazing Race (Season 37)

The Young and the Restless (Seasons 52, 53, 54, 55)

Comedy Central

South Park (Seasons 27, 28, 29 & 30) –One of television’s most iconic and unfiltered animated sitcoms has been renewed for four more season. Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Digman! (Season 2)

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Season 3; from Paramount)

The CW

All American (Season 7)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 11)

Wild Cards (Season 2)

Master of Illusion (Season 12)

Superman & Lois (Season 4 – Series Finale)

All American: Homecoming (Season 3 – Series Finale)

Mysteries Decoded (Season 3)

Sullivan’s Crossing (Season 2)

Disney+

Percy Jackson & The Olympians (Season 2) –Based on Rick Riordan’s popular book series, Percy Jackson & The Olympians will be back for another season on Disney+. This season will be based on the book Sea of Monsters.

The Mandalorian (Season 4) – What’s up next for Grogu, Din Djarin, and Bo-Katan? The Mandalorian is returning for another laser-blasting, lightsaber-swinging Star Wars adventure.

Andor (Season 2) – Already considered among the best entries in Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor will be back for another season the eponymous series Andor.

Goosebumps (Season 2)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 2)

Pupstruction (Season 3)

A Real Bug’s Life (Season 2)

SuperKitties (Season 3)

Ahsoka (Season 2)

What If…? (Season 3)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (Season 2)

FOX

The Simpsons (Season 36) –The longest-running animated series and longest-running television show of all time, The Simpsons, will keep its record alive with its 36th season. Miss this one, and you’ll definitely be saying “Doh!”

Family Guy (Season 23)

Bob’s Burgers (Season 15)

Hell’s Kitchen (Seasons 23-24)

MasterChef (Season 15)

Accused (Season 2)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 3)

The Cleaning Lady (Season 4)

Animal Control (Season 3)

The Great North (Season 5)

Grimsburg (Season 2)

Krapopolis (Seasons 2 & 3)

Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 3)

The Floor (Seasons 2-3)

Lego Masters (Season 5)

The Masked Singer (Season 12)

Name That Tune (Season 5)

Next Level Chef (Season 4)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season 3)

FX

The Bear (Season 4) – Following on the breakout success of its first two seasons and the ongoing third season, FX’s The Bear has already been renewed for a fourth season. Just remember to stay away from those walk-in freezers, or you could miss the premiere!

Shōgun (Seasons 2-3) – Sharpen your samurai sword: FX’s hit limited series Shōgun is back for more action and infighting in feudal Japan.

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 4)

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6 – Series Finale)

American Horror Story (Season 13)

The Old Man (Season 2)

American Crime Story (Season 4)

FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 17 & 18)

Hallmark

When Calls the Heart (Season 12)

The Way Home (Season 2)

HBO

House of the Dragon (Season 3) -The popular prequel spinoff of HBO’s beloved Game of Thrones series brings us back to Westeros for more intrigue and epic power struggles as the Targaryens fight to claim the Iron Throne.

The Last of Us (Season 2) –Stock up on fungicide: Joel and Ellie will be back in Season 2 of The Last of Us, based on the hit video game of the same name. This season is expected to follow the story of the second game in the series.

True Detective (Season 5)

The Rehearsal (Season 2)

My Brilliant Friend (Season 4- Series Finale)

Euphoria (Season 3)

The Righteous Gemstones (Season 4)

Last Week Tonight (Seasons 11, 12 & 13)

Real Time with Bill Maher (Season 22)

Industry (Season 3)

The White Lotus (Season 3)

Somebody Somewhere (Season 3)

The Gilded Age (Season 3)

We’re Here (Season 4)

100 Foot Wave (Season 3)

HGTV

Home Town (Season 8) – Head back to Laurel, Mississippi for loads more home makeovers with some Southern charm with Erin and Ben Napier on the eighth season of HGTV’s hit reno show Home Town.

Down Home Fab (Season 2)

Rico to the Rescue (Season 2)

Married to Real Estate (Season 3)

Farmhouse Fixer (Season 3)

Christina in the Country (Season 2)

Christina on the Coast (Season 5)

The Flipping El Moussas (Season 2)

Rock the Block (Season 5)

Windy City Rehab (Season 4)

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 6 – Series Finale)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2)

Reasonable Doubt (Season 2)

Solar Opposites (Season 5)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 4)

Tell Me Lies (Season 2)

The Kardashians (Season 5)

Futurama (Seasons 13 & 14)

UnPrisoned (Season 2)

Hit-Monkey (Season 2)

Max

Harley Quinn (Season 5)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 3)

And Just Like That (Season 3)

Peacemaker (Season 2)

Hacks (Season 4)

Velma (Season 2)

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Season 2)

Jellystone! (Season 3)

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Season 2)

Conan O’Brien Must Go (Season 2)

MGM+

Godfather of Harlem (Season 4)

From (Season 3)

Condor (Season 3)

Rogue Heroes (Season 2)

MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 16)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7)

Catfish: The TV Show (Season 9)

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (Season 3)

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! (Season 3)

NBC

Law & Order: SVU (Season 26)

Chicago Fire (Season 13)

Chicago P.D. (Season 12)

Chicago Med (Season 10)

Law & Order (Season 24)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 5)

Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 3)

The Voice (Seasons 26 & 27)

Transplant (Season 4)

Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam (Season 3)

Found (Season 2)

The Irrational (Season 2)

Night Court (Season 3)

Deal or No Deal Island (Season 2)

Netflix

The Witcher (Season 4) – Geralt of Rivia, Ciri and Yennefer will return for one final adventure in The Witcher’s final season. Notably, Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the leading role.

Stranger Things (Season 5 – Series Finale) –The hit series that turned the television world “upside down” will conclude this year with the fifth and final season. Will Eleven and the gang be able to stop Vecna’s assault on their world once and for all?

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 2 & 3)

3 Body Problem (Season 2)

Alpha Males (Season 4)

Wednesday (Season 2)

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Virgin River (Season 6)

Heartstopper (Season 3)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3)

Outer Banks (Season 4)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)

Love Is Blind (Season 7)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 6)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 8 – Series Finale)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4 – Series Finale)

Selling Sunset (Season 8)

The Upshaws (Season 6)

Heartbreak High (Season 3- Series Finale)

The Sandman (Season 2)

Mo (Season 2 – Series Finale)

The Recruit (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Seasons 3 & 4)

XO, Kitty (Season 2)

Unstable (Season 2)

Black Mirror (Season 7)

Blue Eye Samurai (Season 2)

My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2)

Squid Game (Season 2)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 7)

That ’90s Show (Season 2)

FUBAR (Season 2)

One Piece (Season 2)

The Night Agent (Season 2)

The Diplomat (Season 2)

The Watcher (Season 2)

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3 – Series Finale)

You (Season 5 – Series Finale)

Survival of the Thickest (Season 2)

Bridgerton (Season 4)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 2)

All of Us Are Dead (Season 2)

Elite (Season 8 – Series Finale)

Worst Roommate Ever (Season 2)

Alice in Borderland (Season 3)

Nobody Wants This (Season 2)

Arcane: League of Legends (Season 2)

The Night Agent (Season 3)

Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 15) – If nautical nonsense be something you wish, you’ll have plenty of it with another season of Nickelodeon’s iconic cartoon series featuring a loveable yellow sea sponge and his undersea adventures.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Seasons 3 & 4)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 5)

Evil (Season 4 – Series Finale)

Tulsa King (Season 2)

1923 (Season 2)

School Spirits (Season 2)

SEAL Team (Season 7- Serie Finale)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 18)

Colin from Accounts (Season 2)

Frasier (Season 2)

Special Ops: Lioness (Season 2)

Bar Rescue (Season 9)

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small (Seasons 5 & 6)

Grantchester (Season 10)

Miss Scarlet (Season 5)

The Marlow Murder Club (Season 2)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (Season 7; PBS Kids)

Peacock

Bel-Air (Season 3)

Poker Face (Season 2)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 5)

Based on a True Story (Season 2)

Twisted Metal (Season 2)

The Traitors (Season 3)

Days of Our Lives (Season 60)

Love Island USA (Season 7)

Ted (Season 2)

Hart to Heart (Season 4)

Prime Video

Fallout (Season 2) – Prime’s breakout hit Fallout has been renewed for another season. After the twist ending from the first season, we’re eager to see where Lucy, the Ghoul, and Maximus end up in the wasteland!

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2) – Amazon’s hit origin story series following the evil Sauron’s rise to power at the hands of an unwitting cast of familiar Tolkien characters will be back with more adventures in the Second Age of Middle-Earth.

The Boys (Season 5 – Series Finale)

Invincible (Season 3)

Reacher (Season 3)

Good Omens (Season 3- Series Finale)

The Wheel of Time (Season 3)

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 3)

Citadel (Season 2)

Gen V (Season 2)

Harlem (Season 3)

The Devil’s Hour (Seasons 2 & 3)

The Rig (Season 2)

The Terminal List (Season 2)

The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 3)

Leverage: Redemption (Season 3)

Alex Cross (Season 2)

Coach Prime (Season 3)

Hazbin Hotel (Season 3 & 4)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 2)

Reacher (Season 4)

Showtime

Yellowjackets (Season 3)

Super Pumped (Season 2)

The Chi (Season 7)

Couples Therapy (Season 4)

Starz

Outlander (Season 8- Series Finale)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Season 4)

Power Book IV: Force (Season 3)

P-Valley (Season 3)

The Serpent Queen (Season 2)

BMF (Season 4)

Syfy

Surreal Estate (Season 3)

Reginald the Vampire (Season 2)

The Ark (Season 2)

TBS

American Dad (Season 21)

TLC

90 Day: The Last Resort (Season 2)

7 Little Johnstons (Season 14)

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (Season 4)

90 Day: The Single Life (Season 5)

USA Network

Resident Alien (Season 4)

