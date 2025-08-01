Guide to Every Gordon Ramsay Show on TV

The man, the myth, the legend. If that doesn’t bring 17-time Michelin-starred celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, to mind, then it might be time to revisit his vast list of culinary and entertainment achievements. It’s almost as if he never sleeps; between managing his 88 restaurants worldwide, spending time with his wife and six children, running more than 15 marathons and both starring in and producing numerous TV shows, there aren’t enough hours in the day!

While Chef Ramsay continues conquering the world through his food and business endeavors, you can sit back, relax and enjoy one of many bingeworthy Gordon Ramsay shows. Here’s a comprehensive list detailing every Gordon Ramsay show currently airing or that has graced our screens in the past for your viewing pleasure!

New & Upcoming Gordon Ramsay Shows

First up, let’s see what Gordon has been up to as of late by taking a look at his new and upcoming shows:

‘Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service’

Years Active : 2025

: 2025 No. of Seasons : 1 (renewal TBD)

: 1 (renewal TBD) Network: Fox

In Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (his 7th reality series on Fox), Ramsay takes the concept of Undercover Boss and turns it up to 11. Thanks to plenty of surveillance equipment and a secret employee providing Ramsay with insider information, the chef determines the core issues of a restaurant and works to fix it with the owners.

The first season consists of 11 episodes, with the first having premiered on May 21st, 2025.

‘Next Level Baker’

Expected Release : Fall 2025

: Fall 2025 Network: Fox

A spinoff from the hit series Next Level Chef, Next Level Baker will pit the best in the bakery business against each other for a chance to win $250,000 and mentorship from Ramsay or one of the other judges, who have yet to be announced. If the new series follows the same structure as the original, contestants will be split into three teams, each of which will cook in one of three kitchens stacked on top of each other, each with varying levels of equipment and resources.

Fox has yet to announce a release date for the series, but we can expect it to come out sometime later in 2025.

Active Gordon Ramsay Shows to Watch in the US

There are plenty of other Gordon Ramsay shows that continue to produce more episodes to delight in. Here are the ones available to stream in the US.

‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’

Years Active : 2023-Present

: 2023-Present No. of Seasons : 2 (season 3 TBD)

: 2 (season 3 TBD) Network: Fox

In Food Stars, contestants are grouped into teams to create a business and participate in weekly challenges to test their ability to make it in the real world. At the end of each challenge, one member of the losing team is eliminated until just one is left standing. They win $250,000 and an investment from Ramsay. In season 2, Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules joined Chef Ramsay as host.

‘Next Level Chef’

Years Active : 2022-Present

: 2022-Present No. of Seasons : 4 (renewed for Seasons 5-6)

: 4 (renewed for Seasons 5-6) Network: Fox

One of Ramsay’s most successful new shows in recent years is Next Level Chef, where your level can make or break your culinary dreams. Chefs face intense challenges in three stacked kitchen environments. Guided by Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, they’re assigned to either a premium top-level kitchen, a standard middle-level kitchen or a basic bottom-level kitchen.

Contestants must make the best of whichever kitchen they are assigned to for that challenge, and whoever’s dish is voted as the best is given immunity, as is their team. For two unlucky members of the losing teams, they must face off in a tie breaking challenge to determine who goes home.

‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’

Years Active : 2019-Present

: 2019-Present No. of Seasons : 4 (renewal TBD)

: 4 (renewal TBD) Network: National Geographic

Travel around the world with chef Gordon Ramsay in Uncharted, a National Geographic culinary-adventure series that takes Ramsay out of the kitchen and into the big wide world. Over the course of four seasons, Ramsay travels to remote destinations to learn from local populations and food legends.

‘MasterChef Junior’ (US)

Years Active : 2013-Present

: 2013-Present No. of Seasons : 9 (Season 10 TBD)

: 9 (Season 10 TBD) Network: Fox

A spinoff of the massively successful MasterChef, MasterChef Junior is exactly what it sounds like: a food competition designed to find the most talented young chef in the US out of 20 young hopefuls. Each episode prepares them to become a master chef through unique challenges and cooking demos.

‘MasterChef’ (US)

Years Active : 2010-Present

: 2010-Present No. of Seasons : 15

: 15 Network: Fox

Masterchef is a reality cooking competition of epic proportions, in which 20 home chefs leave their lives and families behind in hopes of becoming the next Master Chef. Through a mix of individual and team-based challenges, Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and another judge (most recently, Tiffany Derry) narrow the field down until three aspiring chefs compete in the grand finale. Throughout the show’s history, some seasons have had themes like “United Tastes of America” and in season 15, “Dynamic Duos.”

‘Kitchen Nightmares’ (US)

Years Active : 2007–2014; revived in 2023

: 2007–2014; revived in 2023 No. of Seasons : 8

: 8 Network: Fox

If you think your job is a nightmare, just wait until you see the restaurants on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. Each episode, Ramsay travels to a restaurant on the brink of failure in hopes of working with the owners, servers and kitchen team to revive the business. Even though restaurant owners request Ramsay’s assistance to salvage their businesses, the ensuing drama suggests they might secretly wish for their establishments to fail spectacularly. It makes for some great TV, that’s for sure.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ (US)

Years Active : 2005-Present

: 2005-Present No. of Seasons : 24

: 24 Network: Fox

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s longest running shows, and the place Ramsay perfected his no-nonsense, raging chef persona, Hell’s Kitchen, is a fiery culinary competition like no other. A group of hopeful chefs move into Hell’s Kitchen in hopes of winning the grand prize: $250,000 and a head chef position at a brand-new restaurant.

Each day of the competition brings a challenge that gives the winning team some awesome excursion or experience — not to mention crucial one-on-one time with Chef Ramsay — while the losing team must prep for the night’s service. Then, each team attempts to make it through a Hell’s Kitchen dinner service without messing up orders, burning down the kitchen or, worst of all, facing the wrath of Gordon Ramsay on the pass.

Old Chef Ramsay Shows

If you’ve already worked your way through all of the active Gordon Ramsay shows available in the US, now it’s time to start eating away at the backlog of old Ramsay shows. They are listed below, along with the country they were originally broadcast in.

And while you’re still able to find old episodes from many of the shows below on demand or streaming, others may be trickier to find. That being said, Gordon is known for putting old episodes of certain shows like Hotel Hell and Kitchen Nightmares UK up onto his YouTube channel, which you can find here.

TV Show Broadcast Country Network Years Active No. of Seasons Boiling Point UK BBC 1999 Docuseries Beyond Boiling Point UK BBC 2000 Docuseries Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares UK Channel 4 2004-2009; Revived in 2014 6 Hell’s Kitchen UK ITV1 2004 1 The F-Word UK Channel 4 2005-2010 5 Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live US, UK Fox (US) / Channel 4 (UK) 2009 1 Ramsay’s Best Restaurant UK Channel 4 2010 1 Gordon’s Great Escape UK Channel 4 2010-2011 2 Gordon Behind Bars UK Channel 4 2012 1 Ultimate Cookery Course UK Channel 4 2012 1 Hotel Hell US Fox 2012–2016 3 Gordon Ramsay’s Home Cooking UK Channel 4 2013 1 Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch UK CBBC 2015-2019 5 Gordon on Cocaine UK ITV 2017 Docuseries The F‑Word (US) US Fox 2017 1 Culinary Genius US Fox 2017 1 24 Hours to Hell & Back US Fox 2018 – 2020 3 Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance UK BBC One 2021 1 Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars UK BBC One 2022 2

Frequently Asked Questions How many TV shows does Gordon Ramsay have? Over the course of his career, Chef Gordon Ramsay has worked on at least 25 TV series. Where can I watch Gordon Ramsay shows like MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and Next Level Chef? Chef Gordon Ramsay shows like MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and Next Level Chef can be watched on Fox. What is Gordon Ramsay's longest running TV show? Hell's Kitchen US has been airing since 2005 and currently has 24 seasons, making it the longest-running Chef Ramsay show.

