With so many different ways to watch TV these days, it can be hard to keep track of all your favorite shows, especially when it comes to new episode air dates. Whether you’re looking for the latest talk shows, dramas or reality TV, we’ve got you covered so you never miss a moment.

Below, you’ll find a complete guide to what’s new on TV tonight — including brand new episodes on cable, network TV and streaming platforms — for Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Be sure to check back daily for updated TV listings!

Tonight’s New on TV Lineup: March 5, 2025

Each day, we break down what new episodes are coming to your TV screen, so it’s easy for you to switch over to whatever channel you need to get your entertainment fix. First, we’ll break tonight’s TV schedule out by the major national networks, ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

New Episodes on ABC

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre Shifting Gears S1 E8 8:00 PM ABC Comedy Abbott Elementary S4, E16 8:30 PM ABC Comedy Celebrity Jeopardy! S3, E8 9:00 PM ABC Family, Game Show What Would You Do? S17, E11 10:00 PM ABC Reality Jimmy Kimmel Live! S23, E82 11:35 PM ABC Comedy, Music, Talk & Interview

New Episodes on CBS

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre Survivor S48 E2 8:00 PM CBS Action & Adventure, Reality The Amazing Race S37, E1 9:30 PM CBS Action & Adventure, Family, Reality, Sports The Late Show with Stephen Colbert S10, E86 11:35 PM CBS Comedy, Talk & Interview

New Episodes on FOX

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre The Masked Singer S13, E3 8:00 PM FOX Family, Music, Reality The Floor S3, E5 9:00 PM FOX Game Show

New Episodes on NBC

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre Chicago Med S10, E15 8:00 PM NBC Drama Chicago Fire S13, E15 9:00 PM NBC Action & Adventure, Drama Chicago P.D. S12, E15 10:00 PM NBC Action & Adventure, Suspense, Drama The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon S12, E79 11:35 PM NBC Comedy, Music, Talk & Interview

Other New Episodes Airing Tonight

Here, you’ll find new episodes airing tonight across a variety of network and cable channels:

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre Wild Cards S2 E9 8:00 PM CW Comedy, Drama The Flip Off S1 E6 8:00 PM HGTV Reality All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite N/A 8:00 PM TBS Reality, Sports Live PD Presents PD Cam S2, E17 9:00 PM A&E Suspense, Reality Sistas S8, E21 9:00 PM BET Comedy, Drama Summer House S9, E4 9:00 PM BRAVO Reality Kids Baking Championship S11, E6 9:00 PM COOKING Game Show, Reality Expedition X S8, E15 9:00 PM DSC Suspense, Reality Guy’s Grocery Games S38, E9 9:00 PM FOOD Game Show, Reality The Flip Off S1, E6 9:00 PM HGTV Reality Pawn Stars S23, E6 9:00 PM HIST Comedy, Reality Murder Under the Friday Night Lights S4, E7 9:00 PM ID Documentary, Suspense Live PD Presents PD Cam S2, E17 9:30 PM A&E Suspense, Reality Izzy Does It S1 E4 9:30 PM HGTV Reality, Home Dark Side of the Cage S8, E9 10:00 PM VICE Documentary Pound 4 Pound S1 E2 10:00 PM BET Limited Series, Drama Ozark Law S1, E9 10:00 PM A&E Reality Expedition Bigfoot S5, E15 10:00 PM DSC Action & Adventure House Hunters S258, E3 10:30 PM HGTV Reality, Home SportsCenter N/A 11:00 PM ESPN News, Sports, Talk & Interview

