TV - Article

What’s New on TV Today: TV Lineup Tonight

With so many different ways to watch TV these days, it can be hard to keep track of all your favorite shows, especially when it comes to new episode air dates. Whether you’re looking for the latest talk shows, dramas or reality TV, we’ve got you covered so you never miss a moment.

Below, you’ll find a complete guide to what’s new on TV tonight — including brand new episodes on cable, network TV and streaming platforms — for Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Be sure to check back daily for updated TV listings!

Tonight’s New on TV Lineup: March 5, 2025

Each day, we break down what new episodes are coming to your TV screen, so it’s easy for you to switch over to whatever channel you need to get your entertainment fix. First, we’ll break tonight’s TV schedule out by the major national networks, ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

New Episodes on ABC

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre
Shifting Gears S1 E8 8:00 PM ABC Comedy
Abbott Elementary S4, E16 8:30 PM ABC Comedy
Celebrity Jeopardy! S3, E8 9:00 PM ABC Family, Game Show
What Would You Do? S17, E11 10:00 PM ABC Reality
Jimmy Kimmel Live! S23, E82 11:35 PM ABC Comedy, Music, Talk & Interview

Find your local ABC channel number here.

New Episodes on CBS

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre
Survivor S48 E2 8:00 PM CBS Action & Adventure, Reality
The Amazing Race S37, E1 9:30 PM CBS Action & Adventure, Family, Reality, Sports
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert S10, E86 11:35 PM CBS Comedy, Talk & Interview

Find your local CBS channel number here.

New Episodes on FOX

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre
The Masked Singer S13, E3 8:00 PM FOX Family, Music, Reality
The Floor S3, E5 9:00 PM FOX Game Show

Find your local FOX channel number here.

New Episodes on NBC

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre
Chicago Med S10, E15 8:00 PM NBC Drama
Chicago Fire S13, E15 9:00 PM NBC Action & Adventure, Drama
Chicago P.D. S12, E15 10:00 PM NBC Action & Adventure, Suspense, Drama
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon S12, E79 11:35 PM NBC Comedy, Music, Talk & Interview

Find your local NBC channel number here.

Other New Episodes Airing Tonight

Here, you’ll find new episodes airing tonight across a variety of network and cable channels:

Program Episode & Season Time (ET) Channel Genre
Wild Cards S2 E9 8:00 PM CW Comedy, Drama
The Flip Off S1 E6 8:00 PM HGTV Reality
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite N/A 8:00 PM TBS Reality, Sports
Live PD Presents PD Cam S2, E17 9:00 PM A&E Suspense, Reality
Sistas S8, E21 9:00 PM BET Comedy, Drama
Summer House S9, E4 9:00 PM BRAVO Reality
Kids Baking Championship S11, E6 9:00 PM COOKING Game Show, Reality
Expedition X S8, E15 9:00 PM DSC Suspense, Reality
Guy’s Grocery Games S38, E9 9:00 PM FOOD Game Show, Reality
The Flip Off S1, E6 9:00 PM HGTV Reality
Pawn Stars S23, E6 9:00 PM HIST Comedy, Reality
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights S4, E7 9:00 PM ID Documentary, Suspense
Live PD Presents PD Cam S2, E17 9:30 PM A&E Suspense, Reality
Izzy Does It S1 E4 9:30 PM HGTV Reality, Home
Dark Side of the Cage S8, E9 10:00 PM VICE Documentary
Pound 4 Pound S1 E2 10:00 PM BET Limited Series, Drama
Ozark Law S1, E9 10:00 PM A&E Reality
Expedition Bigfoot S5, E15 10:00 PM DSC Action & Adventure
House Hunters S258, E3 10:30 PM HGTV Reality, Home
SportsCenter N/A 11:00 PM ESPN News, Sports, Talk & Interview

