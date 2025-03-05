With so many different ways to watch TV these days, it can be hard to keep track of all your favorite shows, especially when it comes to new episode air dates. Whether you’re looking for the latest talk shows, dramas or reality TV, we’ve got you covered so you never miss a moment.
Below, you’ll find a complete guide to what’s new on TV tonight — including brand new episodes on cable, network TV and streaming platforms — for Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Be sure to check back daily for updated TV listings!
Tonight’s New on TV Lineup: March 5, 2025
Each day, we break down what new episodes are coming to your TV screen, so it’s easy for you to switch over to whatever channel you need to get your entertainment fix. First, we’ll break tonight’s TV schedule out by the major national networks, ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.
New Episodes on ABC
|Program
|Episode & Season
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|Genre
|Shifting Gears
|S1 E8
|8:00 PM
|ABC
|Comedy
|Abbott Elementary
|S4, E16
|8:30 PM
|ABC
|Comedy
|Celebrity Jeopardy!
|S3, E8
|9:00 PM
|ABC
|Family, Game Show
|What Would You Do?
|S17, E11
|10:00 PM
|ABC
|Reality
|Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|S23, E82
|11:35 PM
|ABC
|Comedy, Music, Talk & Interview
New Episodes on CBS
|Program
|Episode & Season
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|Genre
|Survivor
|S48 E2
|8:00 PM
|CBS
|Action & Adventure, Reality
|The Amazing Race
|S37, E1
|9:30 PM
|CBS
|Action & Adventure, Family, Reality, Sports
|The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|S10, E86
|11:35 PM
|CBS
|Comedy, Talk & Interview
New Episodes on FOX
|Program
|Episode & Season
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|Genre
|The Masked Singer
|S13, E3
|8:00 PM
|FOX
|Family, Music, Reality
|The Floor
|S3, E5
|9:00 PM
|FOX
|Game Show
New Episodes on NBC
|Program
|Episode & Season
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|Genre
|Chicago Med
|S10, E15
|8:00 PM
|NBC
|Drama
|Chicago Fire
|S13, E15
|9:00 PM
|NBC
|Action & Adventure, Drama
|Chicago P.D.
|S12, E15
|10:00 PM
|NBC
|Action & Adventure, Suspense, Drama
|The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
|S12, E79
|11:35 PM
|NBC
|Comedy, Music, Talk & Interview
Other New Episodes Airing Tonight
Here, you’ll find new episodes airing tonight across a variety of network and cable channels:
|Program
|Episode & Season
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|Genre
|Wild Cards
|S2 E9
|8:00 PM
|CW
|Comedy, Drama
|The Flip Off
|S1 E6
|8:00 PM
|HGTV
|Reality
|All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite
|N/A
|8:00 PM
|TBS
|Reality, Sports
|Live PD Presents PD Cam
|S2, E17
|9:00 PM
|A&E
|Suspense, Reality
|Sistas
|S8, E21
|9:00 PM
|BET
|Comedy, Drama
|Summer House
|S9, E4
|9:00 PM
|BRAVO
|Reality
|Kids Baking Championship
|S11, E6
|9:00 PM
|COOKING
|Game Show, Reality
|Expedition X
|S8, E15
|9:00 PM
|DSC
|Suspense, Reality
|Guy’s Grocery Games
|S38, E9
|9:00 PM
|FOOD
|Game Show, Reality
|The Flip Off
|S1, E6
|9:00 PM
|HGTV
|Reality
|Pawn Stars
|S23, E6
|9:00 PM
|HIST
|Comedy, Reality
|Murder Under the Friday Night Lights
|S4, E7
|9:00 PM
|ID
|Documentary, Suspense
|Live PD Presents PD Cam
|S2, E17
|9:30 PM
|A&E
|Suspense, Reality
|Izzy Does It
|S1 E4
|9:30 PM
|HGTV
|Reality, Home
|Dark Side of the Cage
|S8, E9
|10:00 PM
|VICE
|Documentary
|Pound 4 Pound
|S1 E2
|10:00 PM
|BET
|Limited Series, Drama
|Ozark Law
|S1, E9
|10:00 PM
|A&E
|Reality
|Expedition Bigfoot
|S5, E15
|10:00 PM
|DSC
|Action & Adventure
|House Hunters
|S258, E3
|10:30 PM
|HGTV
|Reality, Home
|SportsCenter
|N/A
|11:00 PM
|ESPN
|News, Sports, Talk & Interview
