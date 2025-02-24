Saying goodbye to something you love is never easy—especially when it’s a TV series that holds a special place in your heart. With today’s fierce competition in the world of live TV and streaming, those execs upstairs sometimes have to make the tough calls. And sadly for us, that sometimes means a favorite show ends up on the chopping block.
But don’t worry—when one show ends, another takes its place, and it might just become your next obsession!
This post is your go-to guide for keeping track of the latest moves in the entertainment world. We’ll list all the TV shows that have been cancelled or are ending in 2025, so you’re always in the loop.
Did one of your favorite shows get renewed or face the axe this year? Let’s dig into all the cancelled and ending TV shows for 2025 as of February 24th.
Notable Cancelled or Ending Shows in 2025
In the first month of 2025, we’ve seen more than a few fan-favorite shows get cancellation announcements. Here are some of the biggest:
- FX’s The Old Man will end with season 2, cancelled due to a delayed production schedule.
- The satirical drama, The Righteous Gemstones, will officially end after Season 4.
- Netflix’s The Sandman has been given the boot, with the comic book adaptation set to end with its upcoming second season. The show garnered rave reviews, so many may be asking, “Why did they cancel Sandman?” While we can’t say for sure, it very well may have to do with the fact the comic book creator, Neil Gaiman, is facing growing sexual misconduct allegations, to which he has denied.
- Natasha Rothwell (of The White Lotus), creator and star of How to Die Alone, was saddened to find out the Hulu series was cancelled after one season. So were the show’s many fans!
Cancelled TV Shows in 2025 So Far
“Is my TV show cancelled?” Have no fear, we can tell you. This list will be updated as new cancellations are announced throughout the year, so make sure to check back to stay up to date on all things TV entertainment!
|Network
|TV Show
|Number of Seasons
|Cancelled or Ending?
|ABC
|The Bachelorette
|21
|Paused
|Apple TV+
|The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
|1
|Cancelled
|FX
|The Old Man
|2
|Cancelled
|HBO
|The Franchise
|1
|Cancelled
|The Righteous Gemstones
|4
|Ending
|Hulu
|Extraordinary
|2
|Cancelled
|How to Die Alone
|1
|Cancelled
|Wayne Brady: The Family Remix
|1
|Cancelled
|Netflix
|The Empress
|3
|Ending
|The Sandman
|2
|Ending
|Territory
|1
|Cancelled
|Max
|Bookie
|2
|Cancelled
|MSNBC
|The ReidOut
|6
|Cancelled
|Alex Wagner Tonight
|4
|Cancelled
|Paramount+
|Frasier
|2
|Cancelled
|Peacock
|In the Know
|1
|Cancelled
|Teacup
|1
|Cancelled
|Hysteria!
|1
|Cancelled
|Prime Video
|Harlem
|3
|Ending
|The Pradeep’s of Pittsburgh
|1
|Cancelled
|The Sticky
|1
|Cancelled
|TBS
|Wipeout (Reboot)
|2
|Cancelled
|The Cube
|2
|Cancelled
Frequently Asked Questions
What TV shows have been cancelled in 2025?
Frasier, Teacup, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Wipe Out, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, How to Die Alone
What TV shows are ending in 2025?
The Sandman, The Righteous Gemstones, The Empress, Harlem
