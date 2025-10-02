The Emmy-winning mockumentary sitcom is back in session. Abbott Elementary returns for its fifth season on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The workplace comedy created by Quinta Brunson follows the trials, triumphs and chaos of teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school.

Prepare for even more unforgettable moments captured by the ever-reliable documentary crew at our favorite Philly elementary school right here, with the most up-to-date information on the new season, from how to watch Abbott Elementary season five to the full cast list and more.

Watch ABC Shows & So Much More on DIRECTV!

Is ‘Abbott Elementary’ Going to Have a Season 5?

Yes, and it’s nearly here! The fifth season of Quinta Brunson’s award-winning mockumentary sitcom and one of the most talked about network television shows of today, Abbott Elementary, premieres on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

This season will continue exploring both the professional and personal lives of Abbott’s faculty, including new challenges in the classroom, evolving relationships and more of the sharp humor that made it a hit among critics and fans alike.

Where Can I Watch ‘Abbott Elementary’?

Fans can tune in to the season 5 premiere of Abbott Elementary on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET this Wednesday. For fans without access to your local ABC affiliate channel, you can also stream new episodes on Hulu the next day.

Try MyEntertainment — the Genre Pack with the most popular entertainment channels and it includes Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max with Ads — try for free!

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 Episode Rollout

Season 5 features 22 episodes, beginning October 1, 2025. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with Hulu streaming available the following day.

Premiere Date: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Episode Count: 22 total

22 total Release Pattern: Weekly, with a mid-season break

Weekly, with a mid-season break Networks/Platforms: ABC (live), Hulu (streaming)

Expect more workplace antics, overcrowded classrooms and the heartfelt yet hilarious moments that define the series.

Catch up on earlier seasons of Abbott on DIRECTV!

Catch Up on the ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 Cast & Characters

The ensemble cast returns with both familiar favorites and new faces. Here’s where each key character stands as Season 5 begins:

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues – One of Abbott’s second-grade teachers, Janine is brimming with optimism — sometimes to her detriment — despite working at an underfunded school. Since coming to Abbott, she has worked tirelessly to help her students as a teacher and through her work with the school district. Meanwhile, her romantic relationship with fellow teacher Gregory Eddie has been blossoming.

– One of Abbott’s second-grade teachers, Janine is brimming with optimism — sometimes to her detriment — despite working at an underfunded school. Since coming to Abbott, she has worked tirelessly to help her students as a teacher and through her work with the school district. Meanwhile, her romantic relationship with fellow teacher Gregory Eddie has been blossoming. Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie – A first-grade teacher at Abbott who started out as a cynical substitute and has since grown into a beloved member of the staff. Gregory is known for his green thumb and leadership of the Garden Club. Over the seasons, we’ve watched his walls come down — at least a few of them — with Season 4 exploring his difficult relationship with his father.

– A first-grade teacher at Abbott who started out as a cynical substitute and has since grown into a beloved member of the staff. Gregory is known for his green thumb and leadership of the Garden Club. Over the seasons, we’ve watched his walls come down — at least a few of them — with Season 4 exploring his difficult relationship with his father. Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti – A tough, realistic veteran teacher at Abbott. A proud Italian American from South Philly, Melissa “knows a guy” for just about anything. She began the series teaching second grade alongside Janine but later takes on third graders due to staffing shortages, adding to her workload and stress.

– A tough, realistic veteran teacher at Abbott. A proud Italian American from South Philly, Melissa “knows a guy” for just about anything. She began the series teaching second grade alongside Janine but later takes on third graders due to staffing shortages, adding to her workload and stress. Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard – A no-nonsense, dedicated kindergarten teacher who, while often resistant to change, cares deeply for her students. As a veteran at Abbott, Barbara serves as a role model to Janine, who frequently comes to her for advice. Recently, Barbara has struggled with aging but found new purpose through her involvement with a music club.

– A no-nonsense, dedicated kindergarten teacher who, while often resistant to change, cares deeply for her students. As a veteran at Abbott, Barbara serves as a role model to Janine, who frequently comes to her for advice. Recently, Barbara has struggled with aging but found new purpose through her involvement with a music club. Janelle James as Ava Coleman – Abbott’s unapologetic and often unqualified school principal. Despite her antics and frequent hostility, the teachers have slowly come to accept Ava as she begins to take her role more seriously. Aloof and seemingly carefree, she has shown more depth in recent seasons, particularly as her budding relationship with O’Shon develops.

– Abbott’s unapologetic and often unqualified school principal. Despite her antics and frequent hostility, the teachers have slowly come to accept Ava as she begins to take her role more seriously. Aloof and seemingly carefree, she has shown more depth in recent seasons, particularly as her budding relationship with O’Shon develops. Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, an eighth-grade history teacher who, like Janine, is still finding his footing. Sometimes trying a bit too hard to get the kids to think he is cool, his dedication to his students is obvious. After a breakup with a long-term partner, he has been navigating the challenges of getting back into the dating world.

an eighth-grade history teacher who, like Janine, is still finding his footing. Sometimes trying a bit too hard to get the kids to think he is cool, his dedication to his students is obvious. After a breakup with a long-term partner, he has been navigating the challenges of getting back into the dating world. William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson – Abbott’s beloved janitor, full of surprising secrets and quirks. While he occasionally causes chaos of his own, he’s always there to clean things up and remains a steady, if unconventional, presence at the school.

In addition to the return of the main cast, Shrinking’s Luke Tennie will join the cast as one of the new teachers, Dominic!

What to Expect of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5?

Five seasons in and Abbott Elementary is only getting better! Creator/star Brunson has teased plenty of exciting developments including:

Barbara’s Arc: A new storyline exploring her rejuvenation and the balance between aging and inspiration.

A new storyline exploring her rejuvenation and the balance between aging and inspiration. Romance: Ava and O’Shon’s unconventional relationship grows, while Melissa and Jacob explore Philly’s dating scene. Expect Janine and Gregory to hit more relationship milestones.

Ava and O’Shon’s unconventional relationship grows, while Melissa and Jacob explore Philly’s dating scene. Expect Janine and Gregory to hit more relationship milestones. Conflict & Rivalry: Jacob and Morton’s humorous tension continues.

Jacob and Morton’s humorous tension continues. Realistic Challenges: Aging school infrastructure, teacher turnover, and staff shortages mirror real-world struggles.

Aging school infrastructure, teacher turnover, and staff shortages mirror real-world struggles. New Teachers: Fresh hires bring opportunity and new conflicts.

Fresh hires bring opportunity and new conflicts. Holiday Episodes: A Halloween episode set outside the school and a Christmas episode called a “game changer.”

A Halloween episode set outside the school and a Christmas episode called a “game changer.” Philly Sports: Early episodes spotlight Philadelphia fandom in a fun way.

Early episodes spotlight Philadelphia fandom in a fun way. New Spaces: For the first time, fans will see Gregory’s apartment, adding depth to his character.

Season 5 blends comedy, romance and timely education challenges, keeping the series fresh while staying true to its Philadelphia roots.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 Trailer

Here’s a look at the upcoming season:

Watch Abbott Elementary on ABC with DIRECTV

It should be as easy as A-B-C, 1-2-3 to watch your favorite shows like Abbott Elementary. With DIRECTV, it is! Whether you choose a Signature Package with a full channel lineup or opt for a smaller, more curated package like MyEntertainment, you can watch the series you love in a way that works for you.

Try MyEntertainment — the Genre Pack with the most popular entertainment channels and it includes Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max with Ads — try for free!

Frequently Asked Questions When is season 5 of Abbott Elementary coming out? The season 5 premiere of Abbott Elementary hits ABC on Wednesday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET. How many episodes of Abbott Elementary season 5 are there? The new season of Abbott Elementary will have 22 episodes. What new cast members are joining Abbott Elementary in season 5? While we don't have all the information on new characters for Abbott Elementary's fifth season, we do know Luke Tennie ('Shrinking') will be joining the crew as a new teacher.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.