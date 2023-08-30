Start streaming Netflix from your Gemini device

Enjoy Netflix from your Gemini device and start streaming the biggest hits, unlimited movies and TV shows without switching inputs or remotes!

Internet connected DIRECTV customers can launch Netflix from channel 192 or the Apps tab.

Satellite connected DIRECTV customers can launch Netflix by pressing the Home button on their remote control and scrolling to Apps.

Now that you’re all set up, explore some of the great programming coming soon to Netflix.

‘One Piece’ – August 31

Join Monkey D. Luffy’s pirate crew on a live-action treasure hunt in this adaptation of the popular manga series.

‘Disenchantment’ – Season 5 – September 1

Bean’s epic adventure concludes with a shocking ending. Tune in to witness the thrilling final chapters.

‘Top Boy’ – Season 3 – September 7

Sully leads but new challenges arise after Dushane cashes out. In this final chapter, expect intense tests, threats, and consequences on the streets.

‘Virgin River’ – Season 5 – September 7

Mel adapts to a new life pace, Jack grows his business, and secrets surface, posing new threats to the town’s tranquility in the fifth season.

‘Selling the OC’ – Season 2 – September 8

The Oppenheim Group agents navigate challenges, rumors, and test waters in Cabo as they strive to expand their team and make their mark in the real estate world.

‘Sex Education’ – Season 4 – September 21

Moordale students face a culture shock at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis sets up a clinic, Eric hopes for a fresh start, and new challenges emerge in this final season.

‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ – September 22

A new spy family battles a tech villain’s control over all technology. Unleash your inner hero in this reboot of the beloved Spy Kids series.