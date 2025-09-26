“DUN DUN.” Few TV sounds are as instantly recognizable. For decades, Steven Zirnkilton’s unmistakable narration – “In the criminal justice system… These are their stories” – has echoed through living rooms across the country, setting the tone for one of television’s most enduring franchises. From New York City’s gritty streets to high-stakes courtroom battles, Law & Order has introduced viewers to icons like Detective Olivia Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler, while acting as a launching ground for many a memorable guest star.

Find everything you need to stream both your favorite reruns and new episodes of Law & Order right here.

Watch Law & Order on DIRECTV

Is ‘Law & Order’ New Tonight?

Law & Order Thursdays are officially back, anchoring NBC’s Thursday primetime lineup with three back-to-back crime dramas. Beginning Thursday, September 25, new episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will air from 8–10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here’s the full Law and Order Thursday lineup on NBC:

Law & Order – Season 25 | 8 p.m. ET

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Season 27 | 9 p.m. ET

Law & Order: Organized Crime – Season 5 | 10 p.m. ET

Find your local NBC affiliate channel.

Where to Watch Every ‘Law & Order’ Series in the Franchise

Finding the right streaming platform for your next L&O marathon can be tricky, especially with so many seasons across so many spinoffs. New episodes air live on NBC, but TV and streaming access depends on the series. In general, many seasons across the franchise are available on Peacock Premium.

Whether you want full seasons on demand or casual reruns, there’s always a way to stream Law & Order. Here’s a breakdown of where each franchise series is currently available to watch.

Where to Watch ‘Law & Order’ (1990-2010; 2022-Present)

The complete catalog of the original series can be especially difficult to find. Here’s the current streaming availability:

Hulu: Seasons 1–20 available on demand

Seasons 1–20 available on demand Peacock: Seasons 13–24 available; new episodes stream the next day after airing on NBC

Seasons 13–24 available; new episodes stream the next day after airing on NBC NBC: Season 25 (premiering Sept. 25) airs live on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock

Season 25 (premiering Sept. 25) airs live on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock Live TV, On Demand & Syndication – Episodes available On Demand through providers like DIRECTV, YouTube TV and Philo, as well as airing on networks including USA Network, Ion, and WE tv

Where to Watch ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ (1999-Present)

Now in its 27th season, SVU is the franchise’s most enduring hit. Here’s where to watch:

Peacock: Seasons 1–26 available; new episodes (Season 27) stream the next day after NBC

Seasons 1–26 available; new episodes (Season 27) stream the next day after NBC Hulu: Seasons 1–26 available on demand

Seasons 1–26 available on demand NBC: Season 27 (premiering Sept. 25) airs live on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock

Season 27 (premiering Sept. 25) airs live on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock Live TV, On Demand & Syndication: Episodes and reruns available via providers like DIRECTV, plus reruns on networks including USA Network, ION and local broadcast stations

Where to Watch ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ (2021–Present)

The newest U.S. spinoff has quickly become a fan-favorite — and that’s only partly due to the return of Detective Elliot Stabler.

Peacock: Seasons 1-5 available to stream

Seasons 1-5 available to stream NBC : While season 5 streamed exclusively on Peacock earlier in 2025, NBC is now airing the season on live TV at 10 p.m. ET to complete the Law & Order Thursdays lineup trifecta

: While season 5 streamed exclusively on Peacock earlier in 2025, NBC is now airing the season on live TV at 10 p.m. ET to complete the Law & Order Thursdays lineup trifecta Live TV, On Demand & Syndication: Episodes and reruns available through providers like DIRECTV through various packages including MyEntertainment

Where to Watch ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ (2024-Present)

The Canadian spinoff has been a hit north of the border, leading The CW to bring it to U.S. audiences.

The CW: Season 1 premiered Sept. 24, 2025, with weekly episodes airing through fall; Season 2 planned for 2026

Find your local CW affiliate channel.

Where to Watch ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ (2001-2011)

The original Criminal Intent ran for 10 seasons and remains a fan favorite.

Peacock: Seasons 1–10 available to stream

Seasons 1–10 available to stream Live TV, On Demand & Syndication: Episodes and reruns available via providers like DIRECTV, and on networks including Ion, WE tv, and Oxygen

[d-button link=”https://www.directv.com/guide/tv-shows/Law-Order-Criminal-Intent-d6650d5a-ff60-3b0c-8ba8-7427f984f4ac” text=”Watch ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ on DIRECTV”]

Stream New Episodes of ‘Law & Order’ on DIRECTV

You can watch the new seasons of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on DIRECTV. And with so many other exciting fall TV premieres coming back, it’s the perfect time to sign up!

Frequently Asked Questions What season of Law & Order: SVU are they on? The 27th season of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit premieres on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. Where can I watch Law & Order: Organized Crime? All five seasons of Law & Order: Organized Crime are available to stream on Peacock. The fifth season will also air on NBC as part of Law & Order Thursdays, beginning September 25 at 10 p.m. ET. Are there new seasons of the original Law & Order? Dick Wolf's original Law and Order series first ended in 2010, but was revived in 2022 and is now airing its 25th season as of Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.