Whether it’s a beat-the-buzzer quiz-a-thon or a high-stakes cook off, just about everyone loves a good game show or competition show, and it seems like networks and streaming services are always coming up with a zany new concept to test out.

2025 is no exception. Here are the most exciting new game shows and competition shows slated for release this year.

New Game Shows in 2025

First up, let’s take a look at the game shows coming to TV in 2025.

‘Hollywood Squares’ (CBS)

Premiered: January 16, 2025

New Episodes: Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET

Is it 1965 again? The iconic game show Hollywood Squares is back thanks to a revival effort by CBS. Drew Barrymore will occupy the center square, while Nate Burleson hosts the show. The reboot maintains the traditional tic-tac-toe format of its predecessors, where two contestants take turns selecting squares occupied by celebrities.

Each celebrity responds to a question, often with a humorous remark, and the contestant must agree or disagree with the answer. Correct judgments place their symbol (X or O) on the board, aiming to align three in a row.

‘Bingo Blitz’ (Game Show Network)

Premieres: TBA

Hosted by Valerie Bertinelli, Bingo Blitz pits two contestants against each other in a frantic combination of bingo and trivia. The players answer questions to receive bingo balls, which they then use to play bingo. Power-ups and golden balls add to the dynamic gameplay to give each player advantages.

‘Tic-Tac-Dough’ (Game Show Network)

Premieres: TBA

Another revival, Tic-Tac-Dough is another beloved 60’s game that GSN is bringing back for 2025. Similar to Hollywood Squares, this game combines trivia with tic-tac-toe. Contestants answer a variety of questions to earn their X or O on the board, striving to complete a line horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

The 2025 version introduces new question categories, interactive elements and modern technology to enhance the viewing experience.

New Competition Shows in 2025

And now, check out the latest and greatest competition reality TV shows coming to a screen near you soon.

‘Extracted’ (Fox)

Premiered: February 10, 2025

Extracted is a new competitive survival show, similar to the History Channel’s Alone. Twelve amateur survivalists are dropped off in the wilds of British Columbia and tasked with surviving for as long as possible with limited resources. Back at a safe headquarters location, their family members observe their trials on a 24/7 video feed. They have to decide whether to send in supplies to help their loved one continue on or pull them out of the competition.

The last survivor standing gets $250K.

‘WWE LFG’ (A&E)

Premieres: February 16, 2025

Ever wanted to step into the ring as a pro wrestler? WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) is your chance! This new reality competition pairs amateur wrestlers with legendary WWE superstars as they train and compete in various wrestling-related challenges for a chance to sign with WWE’s NXT.

‘House of Knives’ (Food Network)

Premieres: March 18, 2025

House of Knives is a high-stakes culinary competition that brings together talented chefs from diverse backgrounds to compete in intense cooking battles.

Each episode presents unique challenges, such as creating gourmet dishes with unconventional ingredients or under time constraints. A panel of esteemed judges evaluates the dishes based on creativity, presentation and taste. The show emphasizes innovation, technical skill and the high-pressure environment of professional kitchens.

‘Destination X’ (NBC)

Premieres: TBA

Hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Destination X is a travel-based competition where contestants embark on a journey without knowing where they’re headed!

Traveling on a blacked-out bus, participants are unaware of their destinations and must rely on challenges, clues and their intuition to deduce the location. Each correct guess brings them closer to a grand prize, while incorrect answers may lead to elimination.

‘Back to the Frontier’ (Magnolia Network)

Premieres: TBA

Back to the Frontier transports participants to a meticulously recreated historical setting, challenging them to live and compete as pioneers. Contestants must perform tasks essential to frontier life, such as farming, building shelters and crafting tools, using only period-appropriate methods. They face environmental hardships, limited resources and the necessity of community cooperation. The show examines survival instincts, adaptability and the contrast between modern conveniences and historical realities, offering viewers an immersive historical experience.

