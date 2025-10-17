Fire Country Season 4 Details Premiere Date: Friday, October 17 @ 8 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: CBS & Paramount+

Starring: Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Diane Fare, Jules Latimer

Creator: Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater

Genre: Drama, Action

Episodes: Weekly release schedule (regular time slot – 9 p.m. ET)

Grab your hard hats and your hoses because Fire Country — one of the “hottest” drama series on TV — is back for a new season on Friday, October 17. Get all the information you need to be ready to watch it live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET right here.

When Does ‘Fire Country’ Season 4 Premiere?

The fourth season of Fire Country premieres in a special time slot on Friday, October 17, 2025. Watch the season premiere at 8 p.m. ET.

Starting Friday, Oct. 24, episodes will air during the show’s regular time slot at 9 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch ‘Fire Country’?

Fans of the series Fire Country can stream the new season on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.

Find your local CBS channel here.

‘Fire Country’ Season 5 Episode Release Schedule

New episodes of Fire Country are expected to be released weekly, starting with the season four premiere on October 17. While the total episode count for Season 4 hasn’t been confirmed, if it follows the pattern of previous seasons, viewers can anticipate around 20 episodes.

For context, Season 1 offered 22 episodes, whereas Season 2 had 10, indicating some variability in the number of episodes each season.

Listed below is the release schedule available as of the season premiere:

Season 4, Episode 1: “Goodbye for Now” | Friday, Oct. 17 @ 8 p.m. ET

Synopsis: In the wake of a catastrophic fire, Station 42 struggles to recover, while simultaneously needing to unit for a critical rescue operation.

Season 4, Episode 2 : “Not a Stray” | Friday, Oct. 24 @ 9 p.m. ET

Season 4, Episode 3: "The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal" | Friday, Oct. 31 @ 9 p.m. ET

What Is ‘Fire Country’ About?

Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, Fire Country stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young man whose troubled past led to a prison sentence. Seeking redemption and a reduced sentence, Bode joins the California Conservation Camp Program, where he and other incarcerated individuals assist Cal Fire as part of a unique prison firefighting initiative.

What sounds like a fresh start quickly becomes more complicated when Bode is assigned to his hometown in Northern California, the fictional town of Edgewater. Here, Bode not only battles blazes but also confronts lingering tensions from his past, working under the same roof as his parents and encountering familiar faces from his earlier life.

What to Expect of ‘Fire Country’ Season 4?

Spoiler Alert: Season three spoilers & season four details below!

Season 3 of Fire Country ended with Station 42 facing the catastrophic Zebel Ridge fire threatening Edgewater. The blaze reached a care facility where Bode’s parents and grandfather were, leaving them trapped inside and an injured Bode powerless to save his family.

The tragedy set up one of the show’s most emotional moments yet: the death of Vince Leone, Bode’s father and Edgewater’s fire chief, confirmed in the Season 4 trailer. His loss leaves Bode, Sharon and the entire town heartbroken and struggling to pick up the pieces.

Season 4 begins eight weeks post-disaster, with Station 42, Bode and Sharon still mourning Vince’s loss. The premiere showcases another gripping rescue mission, challenging the team to unite and reclaim their strength as a family. Executive producer Tia Napolitano describes the episode as “classic Fire Country,” packed with intense action, raw emotion and a glimmer of hope that is desperately needed.

‘Fire Country’ Season 4 Cast List & Cast Changes

Alert! Season 3 & 4 spoilers

Given the conclusion of Season 3, it’s understandable that Billy Burke will not reprise his role as Vince Leone in Season 4 of Fire Country. Additionally, Stephanie Arcila, who portrays Bode’s on-and-off love interest Gabriela Perez, is expected to exit the series early in the new season.

Nevertheless, viewers can look forward to welcoming a fresh face: Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt, Animal Kingdom, Southland) who joins the ensemble as a guest star, portraying a new firefighter aiming to bring a renewed sense of hope to the department.

Check out the main season 4 cast list for Fire Country here:

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan (Leone): A young man serving time after his sister’s tragic death, Bode joins a prison firefighting program hoping to earn redemption and reduce his sentence.

A young man serving time after his sister’s tragic death, Bode joins a prison firefighting program hoping to earn redemption and reduce his sentence. Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez: The fire captain overseeing the inmate firefighter program. Once incarcerated himself, Manny is determined to help others, like Bode, find purpose and a second chance.

The fire captain overseeing the inmate firefighter program. Once incarcerated himself, Manny is determined to help others, like Bode, find purpose and a second chance. Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford: A charismatic firefighter turned captain with a complicated past and deep ties to both Station 42 and Edgewater’s community.

A charismatic firefighter turned captain with a complicated past and deep ties to both Station 42 and Edgewater’s community. Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards: A fearless firefighter and longtime friend of Jake, known for her leadership and loyalty.

A fearless firefighter and longtime friend of Jake, known for her leadership and loyalty. Diane Farr as Sharon Leone: Bode’s mother and Edgewater’s Division Fire Chief. Still mourning the loss of her husband, Vince, Sharon must balance her grief with her duty to lead.

‘Fire Country’ Trailer for Season 4

Get a glimpse of the new season here:

What Else Should I Watch if I Like ‘Fire Country’?

Love Fire Country? You’re in luck: A brand-new spinoff, Sheriff Country, is set to premiere right after the Fire Country Season 4 debut. The new series expands the Edgewater universe, offering a deeper look into the Leone family and the tight-knit community.

Sheriff Country follows Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), the no-nonsense sheriff of Edgewater County, who also happens to be the estranged stepsister of Fire Country‘s Sharon Leone. Years ago, Mickey made the arrest that ultimately led to Bode’s incarceration, causing a rift between the sisters. As the series unfolds, viewers will gain insight into Mickey’s complex past and the challenges she faces in the present, potentially setting the stage for a dramatic reunion.

Frequently Asked Questions When is Fire Country coming back? Fire Country returns to CBS with its fourth season on Friday, October 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. What is the Fire Country spin-off? The new Fire Country spinoff from CBS is called Sheriff Country and follows the stepsister of Sharon Leone who is the acting sheriff of Edgewater.

