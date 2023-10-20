With fall comes cooler weather, and cooler weather means more time to cozy up on the couch to watch your favorite TV shows and movies. And with all the great content that’s come out over the past few years, there’s more than enough things to watch. Whether you’re into drama, comedy, period pieces or whatever else, there are TV shows to binge watch for everyone.

But how can you pick a diamond from the rough? After all, a lot of great content has come out, but not every show or series can be a winner. That’s where DIRECTV Insider comes in.

Rather than spend precious binge-watching time searching for your next favorite show, you can check out this list of the best TV shows to watch right now.

The list below gives you 20 fan-favorite TV series that are perfect for anyone looking for a new show to get obsessed with. The programs on the list span genres and networks, but have a few things in common. First, these shows have all concluded or will be over by the end of 2023, so you’ll be able to watch the whole way through. Second, they are some of the most binge-able shows ever; so, enjoy!

20 TOP TV SERIES TO BINGE WATCH THIS FALL

Here are some of the best TV series to get obsessed with this fall, ranked from 20 to 1, according to audience and critics reviews. This list will be updated periodically as series conclude or become available on streaming, to keep you up to date on the top series to binge watch right now.

20. ‘TRUE DETECTIVE’ (2014-2019)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Anthology; Crime Drama

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson,

Michelle Monaghan, Mahershala Ali

Network: HBO

No. of Seasons: 3

The first series on this list of TV shows is the anthology series, True Detective. This show would likely be much higher on the list if it weren’t for its second season, which didn’t land for critics or audiences. But luckily, the didn’t land for critics or audiences. But luckily, the format of an anthology series means you can go ahead and skip that season, and instead dive deep into seasons one and three.

The impressive cinematography paired with impeccable performances from Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in season one and Mahershala Ali in season three make this crime procedural one you don’t want to miss.

19. ‘KILLING EVE’ (2018-2022)

Rating: TV-14

Genre: Spy Thriller; Drama

Cast: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia

Network: BBC America; AMC

No. of Seasons: 4

British spy thriller, Killing Eve, is four seasons full of drama, action and its fair share of twists and turns. But what makes this show really stand out is its two female leads. Eve is a spy with intentions to take down Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin, but neither of them could have known what an intense game of cat and mouse would follow.

The TV show depicts obsession and the thin line between love and hate in a way unlike any other show, and once you start watching, you won’t be able to stop, making it the perfect show to binge watch this fall.

18. ‘GOOD GIRLS’ (2018-2021)

Rating: TV-14

Genre: Comedy Drama; Crime

Cast: Retta, Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman,

Manny Montana

Network: NBC

No. of Seasons: 4

In NBC’s Good Girls, fans watch three bored, suburban moms struggling to make ends meet turn into three bad ass criminals you don’t want to mess with. And while elements of crime pop up in many of the shows on this list, the unique spin of this series makes it a show worth watching. With the three main characters being women, fans get a different look into how crime and power can impact a person’s life, family and future. Good Girls is funny, nuanced and just a little bit extra, making it perfect binge watch material.

17. ‘EMPIRE’ (2015-2020)

Rating: TV-14

Genre: Drama; Musical

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard,

Jussie Smollett, Trai Byers

Network: Fox; Hulu

No. of Seasons: 6

Late night soap meets family dynasty meets hip hop. Empire, the 2015 drama from Fox that ruled the pay-tv world, was all those parts and more. While the show doesn’t have the deepest plot points, the drama was addictive and the focus on music industry made it easy to bob your head along with it.

Similar to the now iconic Succession (see number 10), Empire follows three sons fighting for control of their father’s record company. The characters, especially matriarch, Cookie, and the many, many levels of their relationships make the show a compelling, and enticing binge watch.

16. ‘OZARK’ (2017-2022)

Rating: TV-14

Genre: Crime Drama; Thriller

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner

Network: Netflix

No. of Seasons: 4

One of the best Netflix TV shows to come out of the 2010s is this one: Ozark. A seemingly “normal” family relocates to the Midwest only to find themselves neck deep in small town drama, regional politics and – oh yeah – international drug trading.

Set against a beautiful and meandering background, the show’s characters are fantastically complex, making it an easy show to get hooked on. With plot lines that toe the line between ridiculously unrealistic and almost too realistic, the four seasons are a quick, yet intense watch. And who doesn’t love Bateman, Linney and Garner?

15. ‘DEAD TO ME’ (2019-2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Dark Comedy; Drama

Cast: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini,

Sam McCarthy, James Marsden

Network: Netflix

No. of Seasons: 3

Recent Netflix hit, Dead to Me, is an easy and enticing watch, despite one of its biggest themes being grief. With Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as the leads in this dark comedy about love, life, forgiveness – and crime – the show balances real insights about life with humor that will make anyone chuckle.

It’s a TV show that can be on in the background while doing laundry, or can be watched intensely, looking for meaning in every line. And while some of the plot points get a little overworked by the end of season 3, the bonds you build with the characters will make you want to finish it through.

14. ‘SCANDAL’ (2012-2018)

Rating: TV-14

Genre: Drama; Political Thriller

Cast: Kerry Washington, Toyn Goldwyn, Scott

Foley, Bellamy Young

Network: ABC; Hulu

No. of Seasons: 7

We all love a flawed hero, and that’s exactly what you get with Scandal. Political “fixer”, Olivia Pope, played by the amazing Kerry Washington, has her white hat on and is ready to make a difference in Washington, behind the scenes, of course.

A Shonda Rhimes original, Scandal falls somewhere between the drama and love triangles of Grey’s Anatomy, and the crime, law and order of How to Get Away with Murder. Whether Pope and her team are covering up crimes, uncovering rogue agents or falling in love with the President of the United States, you won’t want to stop watching.

13. ‘NARCOS’ (2015-2017)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Historical Drama; Biographical

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook,

Paulina Gaitán

Network: Netflix

No. of Seasons: 6

It’s not every day a TV show based on real life events feels as authentic as Narcos does. Over the course of the six seasons, viewers are immersed into Pablo Escobar’s life of drugs, power, violence and influence as the world’s richest drug lord.

The show balances the story by including multiple perspectives, from the US government and DEA to the Columbian government and Escobar himself. Strong performances from Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura and others take this gritty, stark series to the next level.

12. ‘SUCCESSION’ (2018-2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Drama; Tragic Comedy

Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook,

Kieran Culkin

Network: HBO

No. of Seasons: 4

Ending earlier in 2023, Succession has been critically acclaimed as one of the best TV shows in recent years. The show follows the Roy family as they battle for their father’s business empire and the money, power and fame that comes with it. What makes people love the show so much is also what stops some watchers from getting into it: the characters are so incredibly unlikeable, there’s rarely a time you’re actually rooting for them.

The actors, led by Brian Cox, and the stellar writing are what truly makes this show shine. The show hyperbolically – and humorously – depicts what life at the top of America’s capitalistic society is really like, and what power will do to a family if you let it.

11. ‘LUCIFER’ (2016-2021)

Rating: TV-14

Genre: Mystery; Urban Fantasy

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt,

C.B. Woodside

Network: FOX; Netflix

No. of Seasons: 6

A clever mix of fantasy, police procedural and drama came together to form Lucifer, number 9 on this list. After becoming sick of being the ruler of Hell, Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, decides to wreak havoc on earth.

It’s in Los Angeles (city of angels, get it?) he meets Detective Chloe Decker. What follows is six seasons of fighting criminals – and celestial beings – relationship building and breaking and so much more. Whether fantasy is your thing or not, these characters are hard to resist, as the relationships they form and the drama they create are too enticing not to watch.

10. ‘MAD MEN’ (2007-2015)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Period Drama

Cast: Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth

Moss, Christina Hendricks

Network: AMC

No. of Seasons: 7

Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks. Even if Mad Men’s storyline didn’t completely hook viewers, this series would be worth binging for its stellar cast alone. Luckily for fans, the TV show’s look into life and business in 60s and 70s America creates a compelling plot that makes it hard to take your eyes off the screen, even for a moment. Plus, the old school advertisements and marketing schemes add the perfect touch of nostalgia, without glossing over the cultural issues of the time.

9. ‘VEEP’ (2012-2019)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Comedy; Political Satire

Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky,

Matt Walsh, Reid Scott

Network: HBO

No. of Seasons: 7

This 7-season political comedy is one of the funniest, yet poignant TV shows of its time, and watching it is a treat. One of the few 30-minute sitcoms on this list, Veep is more than just a laugh track sitcom, but somehow feels as light and fun as one. That’s much in part due to the comedic genius of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the main character, and vice president, of the show. It’s also the brutally accurate yet not gloomy look at the world of politics.

8. ‘THIS IS US’ (2016-2022)

Rating: TV-14

Genre: Family Drama; Tragedy

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz,

Milo Ventimiglia

Network: NBC

No. of Seasons: 6

This Is Us isn’t just any old family drama series. Yes, it’s a drama about a family, but the show’s format and storytelling set it apart from others of its kind. In one timeframe, the show depicts the life of a young couple trying to navigate life with three young triplets. In another time, those three siblings are living their lives as adults, still growing and learning alongside each other.

Just know, watching This Is Us is worth it, but tears will flow. The emotions of the characters bleed through the screen, as if you’re experiencing the struggles and tragedies that take place right along with them.

7. ‘SUITS’ (2011-2019)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Legal Drama

Cast: Patrick J. Adams; Gabriel Macht; Meghan,

Duchess of Sussex; Sarah Rafferty

Network: USA

No. of Seasons: 9

Sometimes, the best shows to binge are ones you can put on for hours on end without worrying that you might miss something if you take your eyes off the screen for a second. If that’s what you’re looking for, then Suits might be your next watch. The show’s premise is just dramatic enough to keep fans enticed, without leaning on too many heavy topics like similar shows (i.e., Law & Order SVU) sometimes do.

Basically, Patrick J. Adams plays Mike, a genius with a perfect memory who somehow gets a job at a prestigious law firm, despite being kicked out of college and never going to law school. Episodes follow a general pattern – a new case with an unexpected twist – but there’s always some new drama popping up to keep things entertaining.

6. ‘SUPERNATURAL’ (2005-2020)

Rating: TV-14

Genre: Fantasy; Action; Drama

Cast: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins,

Jim Beaver

Network: The CW

No. of Seasons: 15

Supernatural is the longest-running show on this list, and for good reason. Since the fantasy show revolving around two monster-hunting brothers began in 2005, fans have been all-in. During the 15 seasons, the show creates a fantasy world for fans to immerse themselves in, becoming attuned to the mythology, monsters and mayhem as if it were all real life.

But it’s not just the magic of the show that had fans under its spell for 15 years; it’s also the relationship between the brothers and those around them, as well as the original storylines throughout. Plus, it’s pretty funny.

5. ‘BARRY’ (2018-2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Dark Comedy

Cast: Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler

Network: HBO

No. of Seasons: 4

Dark comedies can sometime be a hit or miss. Whether they’re a little too dark or a little too comedic, viewers can usually tell something isn’t right. Barry, on the other hand, has the perfect recipe for a tragic comedy, balancing darkness and absurdity with thoughtfulness and clever humor.

Barry follows a low level, depressed hitman as he travels to Los Angeles and realizes a new calling: acting. His journey of self-discovery is hilarious, intense and often pretty sad. The talent of Bill Hader combined with the stellar writing of the show make all four seasons a pleasure to watch, even with the violence and brutality that comes with a show about a hit man.

4. ‘SEX EDUCATION’ (2019-2023)

Rating:

Genre: Comedy Drama; Teen Drama

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa,

Gillian Anderson

Network: Netflix

No. of Seasons: 4

Netflix has put out a lot of Originals over the past few years, but few have been as culturally impactful for young people than Sex Education. The show consists of four seasons (season 4 just came out, so now’s the time to get into it!) and follows the lives of numerous Moordale High students, touching on gender, sexuality, disability and more.

Highschool isn’t easy for a smattering of reasons, and Sex Education does its best to touch on them all. From relationships and breakups to navigating conversations about sex and sexuality with parents, the show reminds viewers that we all have a lot more in common than we think. The show’s delightful characters learn and grow together, and it feels like you’re learning and growing right along with them. A highly recommended weekend binge watch, that’s for sure.

3. ‘PEAKY BLINDERS’ (2013-2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Historical Fiction; Crime Drama

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy,

Helen McCory

Network: BBC; Netflix

No. of Seasons: 6

It’s just after World War I that the phenomenal series, Peaky Blinders, starts off. Thomas Shelby, played by the incredible Cillian Murphy, leads the Peaky Blinders, a gang comprised of a close-knit family insistent on making their name in Birmingham and beyond. Set in a time of immense cultural and political change, the six seasons touch on topics still relevant today, while portraying complex characters and their development in a fresh way.

For one, it’s one of the best examples of successfully depicting complex women in television. Plus, the family’s Irish-Romani background brings a unique look at religion during the early 20th century. We have two suggestions: first, go watch the show. And second, you may want to put on subtitles, as the Brummie accent (Birmingham dialect) can be hard for US fans to understand.

2. BREAKING BAD (2008-2013)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Drama; Crime

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Jesse Pinkman, Anna Gun,

Dean Norris

Network: AMC

No. of Seasons: 5

If you haven’t seen Breaking Bad yet, this is your sign to start right now. A delightful mix of crime, drama, deceit and nuance, fans have formed love-hate relationships with many of its main characters, which only the best shows can do well. After being confronted with the unimaginable fact that he is dying, Walter White, schoolteacher and family man, turns to what he’s best at to support his family: chemistry. From there, he goes down a road he can never come back from, and you’ll want to be there for every moment of it.

1. ‘FLEABAG’ (2016-2019)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Comedy; Drama

Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew

Scott, Brett Gelman

Network: BBC; Prime Video

No. of Seasons: 2

Fleabag is a quirky, hilarious, British gem of a show. Once you’ve seen it, you’ll never forget it. Stemming from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show of the same name, fans love watching the woman – known only as Fleabag – attempt to navigate her life in London. Waller-Bridge’s stellar writing and strong performance bring about laughing fits and heartbreak all in the same breath. It might be Waller-Bridge’s seamless ability to break the fourth wall that really takes the show to the next level, though.

And with only two seasons, it’s easy to get through it in a weekend. But just know, the gripping storyline, sheer honesty and hilarious comedy of Fleabag will stick with you much, much longer.

And there you have it: the top 20 best TV shows binge watch this fall. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best TV content with DIRECTV.

