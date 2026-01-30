Get ready to promenade — London’s high society social season has officially begun. Bridgerton Season 4 has arrived, with Part 1 of the hit Regency era Netflix series premiering on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Part 2 is set to debut on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just falling in love with the world of Bridgerton, keeping track of the show’s characters, relationships and ever-evolving drama can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find a complete guide to the Bridgerton Season 4 characters — who they are, how they’re connected and where each of them stands as the new social season begins in the Ton.

Main Cast and Characters of Bridgerton Season 4

Here’s a guide to all of the main characters in Bridgerton Season 4.

The new cast members of Bridgerton season 4 are Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li and Isabella Wei as Posy Li.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Thompson (Dunkirk, Transatlantic) is the second-eldest brother in the Bridgerton family, and after three seasons, it’s finally his turn to find love. In previous seasons, Benedict has been depicted as free-spirited and reluctant to settle down, showing little interest in the Ton’s marriage market. He has very much enjoyed the freedom that comes with being the second son in the family, as the weight of the Bridgerton legacy does not rest on his shoulders.

Despite his blasé attitude, Benedict cares deeply about his family and maintains a close relationship with his sister Eloise, as well as his younger brother Colin. He has always had an eye for art, and after years of not taking his talent seriously, he is beginning to step into his creative identity without shame.

In Season 4, Benedict’s outlook on life and love begins to shift when he encounters a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother, Violet Bridgerton. This fateful meeting sets him on a path inspired by the classic Cinderella-style tale.

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek (NEW)

Yerin Ha (The Survivors, Dune: Prophecy) joins Bridgerton Season 4 as Sophie Baek, a reimagined version of Sophie Beckett from Julia Quinn’s novels. Sophie is a maid and the illegitimate daughter of Lord Penwood whose life has been shaped by hardship. Intelligent and resourceful, Sophie relies on wit and determination to survive in a world designed to overlook her.

Disguised at the Bridgerton masquerade ball — where she earns the nickname “the Lady in Silver” — Sophie captures Benedict Bridgerton’s attention, sparking a romance that challenges class boundaries and social expectations.

Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Wicked, People’s Sexiest Man Alive) brings his undeniable charm to Bridgerton as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son and head of the Bridgerton family. His love story with Kate Sharma took center stage in Season 2 and explored the push and pull of expectations and personal desires.

Anthony’s sense of duty has shaped him into a serious and noble man, but beneath that exterior are insecurities surrounding his ability to lead the Bridgerton family anxieties that often manifest as temper and restlessness. With Kate’s influence, Anthony has learned to open himself up to joy, embracing pleasure for its own sake rather than treating every aspect of life as a responsibility to be managed.

Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

Simone Ashley (Sex Education) plays Kate Sharma, a woman who, like Anthony, grew up under immense pressure — much of it self-imposed. Headstrong, smart and sharp-witted, Kate initially found Anthony unsuitable as a match for her younger sister. Over time, however, she was forced to confront the truth that she, too, has desires, and that sometimes putting yourself first is not only necessary, but life changing.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton, the third-born Bridgerton sibling whose romantic journey came to a head in Season 3. Known for his warmth, humor and emotional openness, Colin has matured significantly from the restless traveler audiences first met.

Now more confident in his identity and purpose, Colin enters Season 4 grounded in love and self-awareness, as he and Penelope grow into married life. His growth allows him to step into a supportive role for his siblings while continuing to navigate adulthood on his own terms.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) plays Penelope Featherington (now Bridgerton), one of the most misunderstood young ladies in the Ton. Her evolution from fly on the wall to romantic heroine has been one of the show’s most compelling arcs. Intelligent, empathetic and fiercely observant, Penelope’s secret life as Lady Whistledown encompassed much of the series’ early intrigue.

Following her marriage to Colin in Season 3, Penelope enters Season 4 as a woman embracing love and finding her own voice without fear. Her journey continues to center on self-worth and navigating power in a society that once ignored her.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie portrays Eloise Bridgerton, the fiercely independent and intellectually driven middle sibling. Known for her skepticism of marriage and rigid high society social norms, Eloise remains one of the Ton’s most outspoken critics. Beneath her sharp wit lies deep loyalty and emotional sensitivity, making her an essential emotional anchor within the Bridgerton family.

In Season 4, Eloise continues to wrestle with questions of identity, freedom and belonging.

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell (EastEnders) portrays Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the Bridgerton family and a woman guided by love, loyalty and deep emotional intelligence. After losing her husband too soon, Violet has worked through her grief with quiet resilience in order to protect her children.

She has long prioritized her children’s happiness above societal expectations. As Season 4 unfolds, Violet takes a more active role in orchestrating the social season — including hosting the pivotal masquerade ball — while also opening herself up to the possibility of romance once again.

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Florence Hunt plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, the youngest Bridgerton sibling and one of the family’s most spirited. Though still young, Season 4 allows Hyacinth’s sharp wit and confidence to shine as she continues to grow within the Bridgerton household.

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Will Tilston (Goodbye Christopher Robin) portrays Gregory Bridgerton, the youngest son of the Bridgerton family and a constant source of joy in the house. As he grows older in Season 4, glimpses of maturity and self-awareness begin to emerge beneath his playful personality.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

Adjoa Andoh (Invictus, The Red King) plays Lady Danbury, an influential matriarch known for her sharp tongue and unwavering confidence. In Season 4, she continues to serve as a trusted ally to Violet Bridgerton while shaping the social landscape with her insight and authority.

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Martins Imhangbe (Foresight) returns as Will Mondrich, a former boxer and friend of Duke Simon Basset whose life has dramatically changed since entering high society. Once defined by pride and financial struggle, Will now navigates aristocratic life after his family inherits a title and estate.

Season 4 explores Will’s efforts to reconcile his past with his present, all while protecting his family’s future.

Emma Naomi as Allice Mondrich

Emma Naomi plays Alice Mondrich, Will’s confident and determined wife. Now firmly part of the Ton, Alice embraces her elevated status with poise and honesty.

In Season 4, Alice continues to adjust to high society life while remaining grounded and true to her values.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) returns as Queen Charlotte, the theatrical monarch whose curiosity and sharp instincts keep the Ton in constant suspense. With a sharp eye for scandal and potential matches, the Queen is a driving force behind the marriage market.

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Daniel Francis (Small Axe, Liaison) plays Lord Marcus Anderson, a charismatic newcomer and the brother of Lady Danbury. Emotionally mature and self-assured, Marcus quickly draws attention within the Ton.

In Season 4, he emerges as a potential romantic interest for Violet Bridgerton, challenging her long-held beliefs about love and second chances.

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Masali Baduza (The Woman King) joins Bridgerton as Michaela Stirling, the thoughtful cousin of John Stirling. Quietly confident and observant, Michaela often sees truths others overlook.

Her presence in Season 4 adds depth to the Stirling family dynamic and introduces a new emotional perspective to the series.

Victor Alli as John Stirling

Victor Alli (Andor, Belfast) plays John Stirling, a reserved man whose calm demeanor sets him apart from many of the other characters in the Ton. Thoughtful and quietly romantic, John values stability, making him the perfect match for the quietest of all the Bridgerton siblings, Francesca.

In Season 4, his connection with Francesca Bridgerton becomes more central, offering a love story defined by subtlety and mutual understanding.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Hannah Dodd (Enola Holmes 2, Anatomy of a Scandal) stars as Francesca Stirling, the most introspective Bridgerton. Soft-spoken and deeply emotional, Francesca’s inner world is rich and complex.

Season 4 further explores her marriage to John Stirling, highlighting a quieter but profoundly moving love that thrives away from the Ton’s spotlight.

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Polly Walker plays Portia Featherington, one of the most outspoken and outrageous characters in the Ton. She is a fierce matriarch driven by survival and status, often blurring the line between manipulation and maternal instinct.

In Bridgerton Season 4, Portia continues her relentless climb through the social hierarchy, now navigating the Ton with renewed confidence following her family’s marital ties to the Bridgertons.

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood) plays Mrs. Varley, the Featherington family’s loyal housekeeper.

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Hugh Sachs (Benidorm) portrays Brimsley, Queen Charlotte’s devoted secretary and ever-watchful right-hand man.

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun (NEW)

Katie Leung (Harry Potter, Arcane) joins Bridgerton Season 4 as Lady Araminta Gun, Sophie Baek’s calculating and status-obsessed stepmother. Unapologetically ambitious, Araminta is determined to secure advantageous marriages for her daughters.

Her presence adds tension and classic fairy-tale antagonism to the season’s central romance.

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li (NEW)

Michelle Mao plays Rosamund Li, Lady Araminta’s eldest daughter and a determined social climber with her sights set firmly on success. Confident and unapologetically ambitious, like her mother, Rosamund treats the marriage mart like a contest she fully expects to win.

Isabella Wei as Posy Li (NEW)

Isabella Wei (1899) portrays Posy Li, Araminta’s younger daughter and Rosamund’s emotional opposite. In Season 4, her quiet warmth and emotional awareness bring softness and depth to Sophie’s story, offering a gentle contrast to her sister’s ruthlessness.

