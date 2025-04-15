‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs: The Complete Guide

Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s gritty neo-Western series from Paramount, became an instant cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 2018, introducing us the Dutton family, their sprawling Montana ranch and all of the drama and intrigue that came along with it.

The show’s deeply emotional storylines, complex cast of tough, ruthless characters and its portrayal of the rugged, nostalgic way of life that they fight to preserve made its five seasons beloved by its passionate fanbase.

Naturally, they wanted more. A lot more. Sheridan heard that call, and the show now has at least five official spinoffs either on the air or in production and two more rumored to be on the horizon.

Ready to jump into your next Yellowstone binge fest? Here’s our guide to all of the Yellowstone spinoffs.

What Was ‘Yellowstone’ About?

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family and its patriarch, John Dutton II (Kevin Costner), who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, Dutton Ranch in Montana. Along with John, the family is comprised of his adult children, Beth, Kayce and Jamie. The ranch’s cowboys and staff are also important characters.

With that much land comes a lot of economic opportunity, and the Duttons find themselves constantly fighting to defend their land from powerful outside forces, including Native American tribes, private land developers and attempts to expand Yellowstone National Park, which the ranch borders. Not being a family to roll over easy, the Duttons often resort to brutal violence and other gritty methods to ward off these interlopers.

Though typically aligned in their defense of the ranch, there’s a no small measure of dysfunction within this clan. Each member has their flaws and virtues, and their ambitions often clash, fueling the rivalries at the core of the show’s drama.

Throughout its five-season run, Yellowstone was praised for its compelling characters, sharp dialogue and stunning cinematography set against the rugged Montana landscape. It takes the traditional Western genre and uses it to explore the genre’s key issues, like corporate greed, indigenous rights and environmental conservation, through a modern lens.

Existing ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs

Yellowstone garnered critical acclaim and became one of the most popular shows of its time. Like any franchise that sees that level of success, there have naturally been demands for more. That’s taken the form of multiple spinoffs, each as well-received as the original.

Here’s a look at the existing spinoffs in the Yellowstone franchise. Both of these are prequels to the main show.

‘1883’ (2021 – 2022, one season)

The first official spinoff in the Yellowstone universe, 1883 is an origin story of the Dutton family and how they came to control the ranch in Montana.

Set in the post-Civil War era, it follows James and Margaret Dutton (played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) as they join a caravan traveling west across the treacherous Great Plains before finally settling on the famous ranch from the flagship series.

Led by the rugged cowboy Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), the group faces extreme hardships like disease, weather and attacks, capturing the harsh reality of 19th-century frontier life. The series paints a brutal yet poignant portrait of the sacrifices necessary to build the legacy that John Dutton’s family will fight to preserve generations later.

‘1923’ (2022 – 2025)

1923 continues the Dutton family story during a period of great upheaval in American history.

Starring Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, James Dutton’s brother and Yellowstone’s John Dutton II’s great-great uncle, and Helen Mirren as his wife, Cara Dutton — the series shows the family’s struggles through Prohibition, the early stages of the Great Depression and the changing face of the American West. It also highlights conflicts with local Native American populations and new settlers, foreshadowing the clashes the modern-day Duttons would face.

The second season recently came to a close on April 6, 2025.

‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ (2023)

Originally developed under the working title 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, as a spinoff of the prequel series, this show eventually became part of a larger anthology called Lawmen. The show, starring David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves, chronicles Reeves’ rise from enslavement to becoming one of the most feared lawmen in the Wild West, the legendary real-life Bass Reeves, one of the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi River.

While the show was inspired by Yellowstone’s universe and shares a director in Sheridan, it stands independently of the Dutton’s story.

Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs

If you thought the creators of Yellowstone would stop at two spinoffs, well, you’d be dead wrong, partner. They might just have to take you down to the train station for that slight.

Right now, there are at least three more planned spinoffs in the Yellowstone pipeline, so get ready for more action from the Duttons and their allies.

‘1944’

Keeping with the year-based naming conventions and generational focus of all the Yellowstone spinoffs so far, 1944 will serve as a sequel to 1923, focusing on the Dutton family’s life during and after World War II.

There aren’t many details on this series available yet, but the first season has officially been ordered. The story is expected follow the Dutton family as they navigate postwar challenges such as industrialization, land pressures and cultural shifts.

‘The Madison’ (formerly known as ‘2024’)

Very little is known about this spin, but The Madison is expected to be the first sequel series to Yellowstone. Starring Michelle Pfieffer and Matthew Fox (Lost), this story will take place in the same universe as the Duttons’ story, but it isn’t expected to directly tie into it.

Rumored ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs

‘6666’

6666 (pronounced “the Four Sixes”) is an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series that is expected to cross over with the original series by exploring Jimmy’s life on the legendary Four Sixes Ranch, a real ranch located in Texas, where he relocated to at the end of Yellowstone Season 4.

6666 is currently on hold because Sheridan purchased the real-life Four Sixes Ranch and is focusing on properly managing the property.

Untitled Beth Dutton & Rip Wheeler Series

Though not confirmed but expected to start production in the summer of 2025 if greenlit, this series would continue the story of Yellowstone power couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, two of the most beloved characters from the original series.

Untitled Kayce Dutton Series

Fans love Beth and Rip, but they aren’t the only iconic Yellowstone characters rumored to be getting their own show. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), the youngest of the Dutton children, is expected to get his own show, too.

This spinoff would be the most likely to directly continue the story of the Dutton’s ranch, since the original series finale ended with Kayce selling the ranch but the Broken Rock Indian Reservation while keeping a piece of the land for his young family to live on.

Frequently Asked Questions How many Yellowstone spinoffs are there? There are five Yellowstone spinoffs either on air or in production, and another two that are rumored to be planned. Who created Yellowstone? Taylor Sheridan created Yellowstone and its spinoffs.

