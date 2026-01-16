2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are nearly here, and fans around the world are eagerly counting down to the start of the 25th Olympic Winter Games. With the excitement building, many viewers have questions about when the Games take place, where events will be held, which athletes are competing and how to watch from the United States. Theare nearly here, and fans around the world are eagerly counting down to the start of the 25th Olympic Winter Games. With the excitement building, many viewers have questions about when the Games take place, where events will be held, which athletes are competing and how to watch from the United States.

This guide answers the most frequently asked questions about the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, giving you everything you need to know ahead of the Opening Ceremony and beyond.

2026 Olympic Winter Games Watch Information

Check out the information you need to know to keep up with the Winter Olympics.

When are the 2026 Winter Olympic Games?

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 6 through February 22, 2026, spanning just over two weeks of elite international competition. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, February 6, while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 22, from the historic Verona Olympic Arena.

Where Can I Watch the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics?

The Winter Olympic Games Milan Cortina 2026 air exclusively in the United States across the family of NBCUniversal networks.

Live TV coverage will be available on:

In addition to televised coverage, fans can stream every sport, competition and medal event live on Peacock, along with replays, highlights, documentaries and expert commentary.

Where Are the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Taking Place?

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be hosted across Northern Italy, making them one of the most geographically expansive Olympic Winter Games in history. Events are spread across multiple cities and venues, with athletes staying in several Olympic villages.

Key Host Locations & Venues

Milan

Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium — Opening Ceremony

— Opening Ceremony Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena — Ice hockey (preliminaries & finals)

— Ice hockey (preliminaries & finals) Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena — Ice hockey (preliminaries)

— Ice hockey (preliminaries) Milano Speed Skating Stadium — Speed skating

— Speed skating Milano Ice Skating Arena — Figure skating; Short track speed skating

Cortina d’Ampezzo

Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre — Alpine skiing

— Alpine skiing Anterselva Biathlon Arena — Biathlon

— Biathlon Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium — Curling

— Curling Cortina Sliding Centre — Bobsleigh; Luge; Skeleton

Valtellina

Stelvio Ski Centre — Alpine skiing; Ski mountaineering

— Alpine skiing; Ski mountaineering Livigno Snow Park — Snowboarding

— Snowboarding Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park — Freestyle skiing (aerials & moguls)

Val di Fiemme

Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium — Ski jumping; Nordic combined

— Ski jumping; Nordic combined Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium — Cross-country skiing; Nordic combined

Verona

Verona Olympic Arena — Closing Ceremony

When are the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games?

The 2026 Paralympic Games will take place shortly after the conclusion of the Olympics. The Winter Paralympic Games Milan Cortina 2026 run from March 6 through March 15, 2026, and will also be broadcast across NBCUniversal platforms.

Questions About Olympic Athletes

And now, a look at frequently asked questions about Winter Olympic athletes.

How Many Athletes Will Compete at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games?

Nearly 3,000 elite athletes from around the world are expected to compete in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, across 16 disciplines, eight sports and 116 medal events.

How Many Athletes Will Compete for the United States in 2026?

Team USA is expected to send more than 225 athletes to the Milan Cortina Olympics, with American competitors represented in all 16 disciplines.

Can Russian and Belarusian Athletes Compete in The Milan Cortina Olympics?

Russia and Belarus are barred from sending official teams to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. However, eligible athletes from those countries may compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) if they meet qualification standards and federation eligibility requirements.

Neutral athletes:

Cannot participate in the Opening Ceremony

Will not have national flags raised or anthems played if they win medals

Can Russian and Belarusian Athletes Compete in Team Sports?

While individual athletes may receive AIN status, this does not apply to team sports such as men’s and women’s ice hockey. Team sports are considered national representations, which is why neutral participation is not permitted.

2026 Olympic Sporting Event Information

Do you have questions about the events at The Winter Olympic Games? Get answers here.

How Many Sports Are in the Winter Olympics?

Athletes at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will compete across eight sports and 16 Olympic disciplines, including:

Alpine Skiing Biathlon Bobsleigh Cross-Country Skiing Curling Figure Skating Freestyle Skiing Ice Hockey Luge Nordic Combined Short Track Speed Skating Skeleton Ski Jumping Ski Mountaineering Snowboard Speed Skating

What New Sports Will Be at The Olympics?

Ski mountaineering will make its Olympic debut at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, becoming the newest addition to the Olympic Winter Games program.

Watch the Milan Cortina Olympics with NBCUniversal and DIRECTV

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics promise unforgettable moments, historic performances, and world-class competition. Make sure you’re ready to watch every event live.

