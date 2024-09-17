The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner! That’s right, the 2024-2025 award show season is finally in sight, starting off with a few events this fall before the avalanche of ceremonies come the new year.

Considering how many great films, TV shows and music have already been released in 2024, these ceremonies are not ones you will want to miss. That being said, there are a lot of events to keep track of. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to the 2024-2025 Awards Season: So you never have to worry about missing your favorite show or movie getting the recognition it deserves.

2024-2025 Awards Show Calendar

Starting off with the MTV Video Music Awards, here’s an overview of the most prominent award shows happening in the coming months.

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

The MTV VMAs celebrate the best music videos and performances of the year. The majority of winners are chosen based on fan voting, but there are a few awards determined by a panel of industry professionals put together by MTV.

Date : Thursday, September 11, 2024

: Thursday, September 11, 2024 Where to Watch: MTV (Channel 311)

MTV (Channel 311) Hosts : Megan Thee Stallion

: Megan Thee Stallion Top Nominated Artist: Taylor Swift (12 nominations)

76th Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards are an annual celebration of the best TV programming, voted on by members of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Date : Sunday, September 15, 2024

: Sunday, September 15, 2024 Eligibility Period: June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024

June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024 Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Hosts : Dan and Eugene Levy

: Dan and Eugene Levy Top Nominated Program: Shogun (25)

34th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards

Celebrating independent cinema, the Gotham Awards are voted on by film critics, industry professionals, and experts in indie filmmaking.

Date : Monday, December 2, 2024

: Monday, December 2, 2024 Eligibility Period : Released in 2024

: Released in 2024 Where to Watch: TBA

TBA Hosts : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: October 29, 2024

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Award show honoring American and international film and television, with winners being decided by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Date : Sunday, January 5, 2025

: Sunday, January 5, 2025 Eligibility Period : Released in 2024

: Released in 2024 Where to Watch: CBS & streaming on Paramount+

CBS & streaming on Paramount+ Host : Nikki Glaser

: Nikki Glaser Nomination Announcement Date: Monday, December 9, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Annual award ceremony to honor the finest American and Canadian cinematic achievements, presented by the Critics Choice Association.

Date : Sunday, January 12, 2025

: Sunday, January 12, 2025 Eligibility Period: 2024

2024 Where to Watch: TBA

TBA Hosts : TBA (Chelsea Handler hosted in 2022 and 2023)

: TBA (Chelsea Handler hosted in 2022 and 2023) Nomination Announcement Date: December 5, 2024 (TV nominees) and December 12, 2024 (film nominees)

67th Annual Grammy Awards

The Grammys honor musical excellence, with winners chosen by members of the Recording Academy.

Date : Sunday, February 2

: Sunday, February 2 Eligibility Period : Sept. 16, 2023, through Aug. 30, 2024

: Sept. 16, 2023, through Aug. 30, 2024 Where to Watch: CBS and streaming on Paramount+

CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Hosts : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

50th Annual People’s Choice Awards

This award show lets fans directly vote for their favorite movies, TV shows, music and pop culture icons through online voting.

Date : Sunday, February 16, 2025

: Sunday, February 16, 2025 Eligibility Period : Released in 2024

: Released in 2024 Where to Watch: NBC & streaming on Peacock

NBC & streaming on Peacock Host : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: TBA, usually second week of January

78th Annual BAFTA Awards

The BAFTAs celebrate achievements in British and international film, with winners selected by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Date : Sunday, February 16, 2025

: Sunday, February 16, 2025 Eligibility Period : Jan. 1, 2024 – Sept. 29, 2024

: Jan. 1, 2024 – Sept. 29, 2024 Where to Watch: BBC One

BBC One Hosts : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: January 3, 2025 (Longlist), January 15, 2025 (nominees announced)

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

The SAG Awards annually celebrate the most outstanding film and TV performances of the year, voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild.

Date : Sunday, February 21, 2025

: Sunday, February 21, 2025 Eligibility Period : Released in 2024

: Released in 2024 Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Hosts : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: January 8, 2025

40th Annual Independent Spirit Awards

Focusing on independent filmmakers, the Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent.

Date : Saturday, February 22, 2025

: Saturday, February 22, 2025 Eligibility Period : Released in 2024 or programmed at one of eight select film festivals in 2024

: Released in 2024 or programmed at one of eight select film festivals in 2024 Where to Watch: TBA

TBA Hosts : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: December 4, 2024

56th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards honor outstanding achievements in film, TV, and music by people of color, with winners selected by members of the NAACP.

Date : Saturday, February 22, 2025

: Saturday, February 22, 2025 Eligibility Period : Released in 2024

: Released in 2024 Where to Watch: BET

BET Hosts : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

97th Annual Academy Awards (The Oscars)

The Oscars celebrate the best in filmmaking, with winners chosen by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Date : March 2, 2025

: March 2, 2025 Eligibility Period : Released in 2024

: Released in 2024 Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Host : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: December 17, 2024 (Shortlists), followed by official nominations on Friday, January 17, 2025.

2nd Annual Gotham TV Awards

The Gotham TV Awards follow after its film predecessor by honoring top talent in front of and behind the camera in television.

Date : June 2, 2025

: June 2, 2025 Eligibility Period : Likely October 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025, confirmation to come

: Likely October 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025, confirmation to come Where to Watch: TBA

TBA Hosts : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: TBA

78th Annual Tony Awards

The Tony Awards honor excellence in Broadway theater, with winners chosen by the Tony Awards Nominating Committee and voters from various theater industry guilds.

Date : Sunday, June 15, 2025

: Sunday, June 15, 2025 Eligibility Period : 2024-2025 Broadway season

: 2024-2025 Broadway season Where to Watch: CBS and streaming on Paramount+

CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Hosts : TBA

: TBA Nomination Announcement Date: TBA

Frequently Asked Questions What is considered "Award Season"? Award Season refers the time between November and February, when the majority of the largest and most well-known award ceremonies in entertainment take place. With shifts in timing and the increased number of events, some may consider September to be the start of the season and March to be the end. When are The Oscars in 2025? The 2025 Oscars, or the 97th Annual Academy Awards, will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, to honor the best in film making. Which award shows are based on fan voting? The most prominent fan-based voting award shows are the MTV Video Music Awards and the People's Choice Awards.

