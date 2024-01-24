2024 GRAMMY Awards Watch Guide: How to Watch Live & More

Awards season is in full swing, and up next on the list is the one and only GRAMMY awards. For the last six and a half decades, this event has honored and celebrated the top musical performers of the time, and this year is no different. This post will break down everything you need to know to watch the 66th Annual GRAMMYs live from the comfort of your home.

How to Watch The GRAMMYS

Find out how to tune in to the show live on Sunday, February 4, 2024, to find out who the top musical artists of the year were.

What time is The Grammys?

This year’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The show will last for about 3.5 hours and will end around 11:30 p.m. ET.

What channel are The Grammys on?

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. That means you can watch the biggest event in music live with your DIRECTV subscription.

Not sure you’ll be available to watch live? Make sure to record the show to your DIRECTV DVR so you can rewatch the event any time you want.

Paramount+ With SHOWTIME subscribers can also watch the show live on Paramount+. Subscribers with the Paramount+ Essentials package will have to wait until the following Monday to watch the show on-demand.

Fans can also tune in to the red carpet before the show with E! Network’s Live at the GRAMMY Red Carpet, starting at 6 p.m. ET. DIRECTV customers can find E! on channel 236.

Who is hosting?

For the fourth consecutive year, GRAMMY nominated former talk show host, comedian and author, Trevor Noah, will be hosting Music’s Biggest Night.

Not only will Noah be there to host, but he may also be a winner of the night, thanks to his nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Who is performing at the 66th Grammy Awards?

Music fans will get a chance to see some of the top performers of today perform live at the upcoming awards ceremony put on by the Recording Academy. So far, six performers have been announced:

Billie Ellish

Burna Boy

Dua Lipa

Luke Combs

Olivia Rodrigo

Travis Scott

While waiting for these performers to take the stage on February 4th, let’s check out some of the performances from the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Brandi Carlile’s performance at the 65th GRAMMYs.

Lizzo’s performance at the 65th GRAMMYs.

Grammy Nominations 2024

Now that you know how and when to watch the event, let’s go over the 2024 GRAMMY nominees for some of the most coveted categories in music achievement. Among the top nominees are SZA (9), Phoebe Bridgers (7), Victoria Monet (7), Miley Cyrus (6), Taylor Swift (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6), Brandy Clark (6), John Batiste (6) and Jack Antonoff (6).

To start, these are the top overall categories and their nominees.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Worship , Jon Baptiste

, Jon Baptiste Not Strong Enough , boygenius

, boygenius Flowers , Miley Cyrus

, Miley Cyrus What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture Barbie), Billie Ellish

(From the Motion Picture Barbie), Billie Ellish On My Mama , Victoria Monet

, Victoria Monet Vampire , Olivia Rodrigo

, Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Hero , Taylor Swift

, Taylor Swift Kill Bill, SZA

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Jon Baptiste , Jon Baptiste

, Jon Baptiste the record , boygenius

, boygenius Endless Summer Vacation , Miley Cyrus

, Miley Cyrus Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd , Lana Del Rey

, Lana Del Rey The Age of Pleasure , Janelle Monáe

, Janelle Monáe GUTS , Olivia Rodrigo

, Olivia Rodrigo Midnights , Taylor Swift

, Taylor Swift SOS, SZA

SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER AWARD)

A&W, Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew (Lana Del Rey)

Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew (Lana Del Rey) Anti-Hero , Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

, Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift) Butterfly , Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (Jon Batiste)

, Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (Jon Batiste) Dance The Nigh t (From Barbie The Album), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa)

t (From Barbie The Album), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa) Flowers , Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus)

, Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus) Kill Bill , Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe (SZA)

, Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe (SZA) Vampire , Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)

, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo) What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie), Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

OTHER AWARD NOMINATIONS

In addition to these top overall categories, there are a number of awards within specific genres. The genres included are:

Pop & Dance/ Electronic

Rock, Metal & Alternative

R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry

Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

Country & American Roots Music

Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music

Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient or Chant

Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film

Classical

And we can’t forget one of the most well-known awards of the show: The Lifetime Achievement Award. The recipients for this year’s Lifetime Achievement are Laurie Anderson, the Clark Sisters, Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer, and Tammy Wynette.

SPEND AWARDS SEASON WITH DIRECTV

Make sure to watch the GRAMMY Awards live on Sunday, February 4, 2024, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET with DIRECTV.

Not a customer yet? You don’t have to miss a second of the 2024 Awards Season. From the Emmys to the Oscars, DIRECTV has got you covered.

