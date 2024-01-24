2024 GRAMMY Awards Watch Guide: How to Watch Live & More

Awards season is in full swing, and up next on the list is the one and only GRAMMY awards. For the last six and a half decades, this event has honored and celebrated the top musical performers of the time, and this year is no different. This post will break down everything you need to know to watch the 66th Annual GRAMMYs live from the comfort of your home.
How to Watch The GRAMMYS
Find out how to tune in to the show live on Sunday, February 4, 2024, to find out who the top musical artists of the year were.
What time is The Grammys?
This year’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The show will last for about 3.5 hours and will end around 11:30 p.m. ET.
What channel are The Grammys on?
The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. That means you can watch the biggest event in music live with your DIRECTV subscription.
Not sure you’ll be available to watch live? Make sure to record the show to your DIRECTV DVR so you can rewatch the event any time you want.
Paramount+ With SHOWTIME subscribers can also watch the show live on Paramount+. Subscribers with the Paramount+ Essentials package will have to wait until the following Monday to watch the show on-demand.
Fans can also tune in to the red carpet before the show with E! Network’s Live at the GRAMMY Red Carpet, starting at 6 p.m. ET. DIRECTV customers can find E! on channel 236.
Who is hosting?
For the fourth consecutive year, GRAMMY nominated former talk show host, comedian and author, Trevor Noah, will be hosting Music’s Biggest Night.
Not only will Noah be there to host, but he may also be a winner of the night, thanks to his nomination for Best Comedy Album.
Who is performing at the 66th Grammy Awards?
Music fans will get a chance to see some of the top performers of today perform live at the upcoming awards ceremony put on by the Recording Academy. So far, six performers have been announced:
- Billie Ellish
- Burna Boy
- Dua Lipa
- Luke Combs
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Travis Scott
While waiting for these performers to take the stage on February 4th, let’s check out some of the performances from the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
Brandi Carlile’s performance at the 65th GRAMMYs.
Lizzo’s performance at the 65th GRAMMYs.
Grammy Nominations 2024
Now that you know how and when to watch the event, let’s go over the 2024 GRAMMY nominees for some of the most coveted categories in music achievement. Among the top nominees are SZA (9), Phoebe Bridgers (7), Victoria Monet (7), Miley Cyrus (6), Taylor Swift (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6), Brandy Clark (6), John Batiste (6) and Jack Antonoff (6).
To start, these are the top overall categories and their nominees.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
- Worship, Jon Baptiste
- Not Strong Enough, boygenius
- Flowers, Miley Cyrus
- What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture Barbie), Billie Ellish
- On My Mama, Victoria Monet
- Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill, SZA
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Jon Baptiste, Jon Baptiste
- the record, boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
- GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
- SOS, SZA
SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER AWARD)
- A&W, Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew (Lana Del Rey)
- Anti-Hero, Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
- Butterfly, Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson (Jon Batiste)
- Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa)
- Flowers, Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus)
- Kill Bill, Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe (SZA)
- Vampire, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)
- What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie), Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
OTHER AWARD NOMINATIONS
In addition to these top overall categories, there are a number of awards within specific genres. The genres included are:
- Pop & Dance/ Electronic
- Rock, Metal & Alternative
- R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry
- Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater
- Country & American Roots Music
- Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music
- Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient or Chant
- Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film
- Classical
And we can’t forget one of the most well-known awards of the show: The Lifetime Achievement Award. The recipients for this year’s Lifetime Achievement are Laurie Anderson, the Clark Sisters, Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer, and Tammy Wynette.
SPEND AWARDS SEASON WITH DIRECTV
Make sure to watch the GRAMMY Awards live on Sunday, February 4, 2024, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET with DIRECTV.
Not a customer yet? You don’t have to miss a second of the 2024 Awards Season. From the Emmys to the Oscars, DIRECTV has got you covered.
Find out how to save by signing up today, with or without a satellite.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the 2024 GRAMMY Awards?
Music's Biggest Night happens on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel are The GRAMMYs on?
The GRAMMYs will be broadcast live on CBS Live Television and streamed live on Paramount+ With SHOWTIME.
Which musical artists have the most GRAMMY nominations in 2024?
Top nominees include SZA (9), Phoebe Bridgers (7), Victoria Monet (7), Miley Cyrus (6), Taylor Swift (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6), Brandy Clark (6), John Batiste (6) and Jack Antonoff (6).
The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."