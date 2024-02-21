SAG Awards 2024: Date, Nominees & How to Watch

Award season is in full swing, and next up on the docket is the 30th SAG Awards on February 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. Put on by the Screen Actors Guild, this ceremony honors the top performances in movies and television from the prior year.

Get all the information you need to watch the show live, from when and where to watch to the list of nominees and more.

30th Screen Actors Guild Awards Event Information

Don’t miss the excitement of finding out which of your favorite stars, movies and shows will be awarded the esteemed SAG Award. Find out more about the evening below.

When are the SAG Awards?

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

How to Watch SAG Awards 2024

For the first time ever, the SAG Awards will be live streamed exclusively on Netflix. Yup, the Netflix that once sent you DVDs in the mail and has since become a global streaming service giant is now dabbling in the live streaming game.

The 2023 SAG Awards was set to air live on Netflix, but technical complications forced the company to move the broadcast to its YouTube channel. This year, the show – produced by SAG-AFTRA and Silent House Productions – will be available to watch live through your Netflix account.

DIRECTV customers that don’t currently have a Netflix subscription can download and purchase the app right in their DIRECTV TV interface. Find more information here.

Who is Hosting the Show?

One of the main things that sets the SAG Awards apart from other award ceremonies is that the show typically does not have one singular host. That changed for the first time in 2017, when the talented Kristen Bell took on the role of first-ever SAG Awards host, followed by comedian and actor Megan Mullally in 2018.

Since then, though, the show has gone back to the tradition of not having a host for the event. Instead, a variety of prominent actors announce each of the categories.

30th SAG Awards Nominations for Film & TV

Now that you know where and when to watch the ceremony, let’s run through the award categories and their nominees. For films categories, any film that was released in 2023 is eligible for an award. As for TV series, these are mostly from 2023, but shows with seasons that bled into 2022 or 2024 are also eligible.

Film Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – as Leonard Bernstein

– as Leonard Bernstein Colman Domingo – Rustin as Bayard Rustin

– Rustin as Bayard Rustin Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers as Paul Hunham

– The Holdovers as Paul Hunham Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer

– Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad as Diana Nyad

– Nyad as Diana Nyad Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon as Mollie Burkhart

– Killers of the Flower Moon as Mollie Burkhart Carey Mulligan – Maestro as Felicia Montealegre

– Maestro as Felicia Montealegre Margot Robbie – Barbie as Barbie

– Barbie as Barbie Emma Stone – Poor Things as Bella Baxter

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction as Clifford Ellison

– American Fiction as Clifford Ellison Willem Dafoe – Poor Things as Dr. Godwin Baxter

– Poor Things as Dr. Godwin Baxter Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon as William Hale

– Killers of the Flower Moon as William Hale Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss

– Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss Ryan Gosling – Barbie as Ken

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer

– Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple as Sofia

– The Color Purple as Sofia Penélope Cruz – Ferrari as Laura Ferrari

– Ferrari as Laura Ferrari Jodie Foste r – Nyad as Bonnie Stoll

r – Nyad as Bonnie Stoll Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction – Erika Alexander, Adam Brody, Sterling K. Brown, Keith David, John Ortiz, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Uggams & Jeffrey Wright

– Erika Alexander, Adam Brody, Sterling K. Brown, Keith David, John Ortiz, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Uggams & Jeffrey Wright Barbie – Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Rhea Perlman, Issa Rae & Margot Robbie

– Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Rhea Perlman, Issa Rae & Margot Robbie The Color Purple – Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Jon Batiste, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi & Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.”

– Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Jon Batiste, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi & Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” Killers of the Flower Moon – Tantoo Cardinal, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow & Jesse Plemons

– Tantoo Cardinal, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow & Jesse Plemons Oppenheimer – Casey Affleck, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Cillian Murphy & Florence Pugh

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Television Nominees

And now, the list of awards for TV shows and the actors in them:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix) – Khalid Abdalla, Sebastian Blunt, Bertie Carvel, Salim Daw, Elizabeth Debicki, Luther Ford, Claudia Harrison, Lesley Manville, Ed McVey, James Murray, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Marcia Warren, Dominic West & Olivia Williams

– Khalid Abdalla, Sebastian Blunt, Bertie Carvel, Salim Daw, Elizabeth Debicki, Luther Ford, Claudia Harrison, Lesley Manville, Ed McVey, James Murray, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Marcia Warren, Dominic West & Olivia Williams The Gilded Age (HBO) – Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Christine Baranski, Denée Benton, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Michael Cerveris, Carrie Coon, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, David Furr, Jack Gilpin, Ward Horton, Louisa Jacobson, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Matilda Lawler, Robert Sean Leonard, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Cynthia Nixon, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Jeremy Shamos, Douglas Sills, Morgan Spector, John Douglas Thompson & Erin Wilhelmi

– Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Christine Baranski, Denée Benton, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Michael Cerveris, Carrie Coon, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, David Furr, Jack Gilpin, Ward Horton, Louisa Jacobson, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Matilda Lawler, Robert Sean Leonard, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Cynthia Nixon, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Jeremy Shamos, Douglas Sills, Morgan Spector, John Douglas Thompson & Erin Wilhelmi The Last of Us (HBO) – Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey

– Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey The Morning Show (Apple TV+) – Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Beharie, Shari Belafonte, Néstor Carbonell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Theo Iyer, Hannah Leder, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Tig Notaro, Karen Pittman & Reese Witherspoon

– Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Beharie, Shari Belafonte, Néstor Carbonell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Theo Iyer, Hannah Leder, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Tig Notaro, Karen Pittman & Reese Witherspoon Succession (HBO) – Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Domińczyk, Peter Friedman, Justine Lupe, Matthew Macfadyen, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong & Zoë Winters

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC) – Quinta Brunson, William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter & Tyler James Williams

(ABC) – Quinta Brunson, William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter & Tyler James Williams Barry (HBO) – Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg, Zachary Golinger, Bill Hader, Andre Hyland, Fred Melamed, Charles Parnell, Stephen Root, Tobie Windham, Henry Winkler & Robert Wisdom

(HBO) – Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg, Zachary Golinger, Bill Hader, Andre Hyland, Fred Melamed, Charles Parnell, Stephen Root, Tobie Windham, Henry Winkler & Robert Wisdom The Bear (FX / Hulu) – Lionel Boyce, Jose Cervantes Jr., Liza Colón-Zayas, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Richard Esteras, Edwin Lee Gibson, Molly Gordon, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Oliver Platt & Jeremy Allen White

(FX / Hulu) – Lionel Boyce, Jose Cervantes Jr., Liza Colón-Zayas, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Richard Esteras, Edwin Lee Gibson, Molly Gordon, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Oliver Platt & Jeremy Allen White Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – Gerald Caesar, Michael Cyril Creighton, Linda Emond, Selena Gomez, Allison Guinn, Steve Martin, Ashley Park, Don Darryl Rivera, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Shamos, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Wesley Taylor, Jason Veasey & Jesse Williams

(Hulu) – Gerald Caesar, Michael Cyril Creighton, Linda Emond, Selena Gomez, Allison Guinn, Steve Martin, Ashley Park, Don Darryl Rivera, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Shamos, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Wesley Taylor, Jason Veasey & Jesse Williams Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Edyta Budnik, Adam Colborne, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Kevin “KG” Garry, Brett Goldstein, Billy Harris, Anthony Head, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, James Lance, Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Bronson Webb, and Katy Wix

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Ahsoka (Disney+)

(Disney+) Barry (HBO)

(HBO) Beef (Netflix)

(Netflix) The Last of Us (HBO)

(HBO) The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO) as Logan Roy

– Succession (HBO) as Logan Roy Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) as Cory Ellison

– The Morning Show (Apple TV+) as Cory Ellison Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) as Roman Roy

– Succession (HBO) as Roman Roy Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO) as Tom Wambsgans

– Succession (HBO) as Tom Wambsgans Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO) as Joel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) as Alex Levy

– The Morning Show (Apple TV+) as Alex Levy Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) as Princess Diana

– The Crown (Netflix) as Princess Diana Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO) as Ellie

– The Last of Us (HBO) as Ellie Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix) as Kate Wyler

– The Diplomat (Netflix) as Kate Wyler Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) as Shiv Roy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Roy Kent

– Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Roy Kent Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) as Barry Berkman

– Barry (HBO) as Barry Berkman Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

– The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Ted Lasso

– Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Ted Lasso Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) as Susie Myerson

– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) as Susie Myerson Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) as Miriam “Midge” Maisel

– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) as Miriam “Midge” Maisel Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Janine Teagues

– Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Janine Teagues Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Sydney Adamu

– The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Sydney Adamu Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller

– Fellow Travelers (Showtime) as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller Jon Hamm – Fargo (FX) as Roy Tillman

– Fargo (FX) as Roy Tillman David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+) as Bass Reeves

– Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+) as Bass Reeves Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock) as Adrian Monk

– Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock) as Adrian Monk Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) as Danny Cho

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller (Netflix) as Edie Flowers

– Painkiller (Netflix) as Edie Flowers Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu) as Clare Pierce

– Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu) as Clare Pierce Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) as Elizabeth Zott

– Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) as Elizabeth Zott Bel Powley – A Small Light (Nat Geo) as Miep Gies

– A Small Light (Nat Geo) as Miep Gies Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) as Amy Lau

Lifetime Achievement Award

And finally, one of the most coveted awards of the show, the Lifetime Achievement Award, will be going to the one and only Barbra Streisand. Streisand’s impressive six-decade career has spanned the stage, the recording booth and the big screen, with some of her most prominent roles including Funny Girl’s Fanny Brice and Esther Hoffman in the 1976 version of A Star is Born.

One of the few performers to have achieved an EGOT, Streisand can now add the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award to her long list of accolades.

Watch the SAG Awards on Netflix with DIRECTV

You won’t want to miss the honoring of Streisand at the 30th annual SAG Awards. In fact, you won’t want to miss any part of this esteemed award ceremony. So, mark your calendars for Feb. 24th and remember the show is only available to watch live on Netflix.

DIRECTV customers: find out how you can integrate Netflix and all your favorite streaming services with your DIRECTV account here.

