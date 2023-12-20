Super Bowl LVIII Watch Guide: Channel, Half Time Show & More

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching! And no, we aren’t talking about the holiday season, we’re talking about the second Sunday in February: The Super Bowl. Each year, more than 100 million people tune into the biggest game in the NFL season to watch the two best teams battle it out for the Vine Lombardi Trophy. Get all the information you need to be ready for the 58th Super Bowl with this Big Game guide.

Find out which teams are playing, what time and channel to tune into, the half time show performer and so much more right here.

EVENT INFORMATION FOR THE BIG GAME

It’s almost time for two NFL teams to get their chance at winning it all. While we won’t know who will be on the field come February, there is a ton of information already available for you to get ready for the NFL championship game.

SUPER BOWL BROADCASTERS

This year, CBS has the rights to the Super Bowl, which means fans can only way the Big Game on TV through CBS. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as this is the 22nd time CBS has been the official broadcaster of the biggest game in the NFL season.

WHAT TV CHANNEL IS THE SUPER BOWL ON?

If you’re watching the Super Bowl live on television with DIRECTV, you can find your local CBS affiliate channel number here. Just scroll down and click on “See local and sports channels,” type in your zip code, and that’s it!

For those looking to stream the game, you will need access to Paramount +, CBS’s official streaming platform. If you’re already a DIRECTV customer, you can watch Paramount+ from Internet-connected devices, so you have more options to watch the game than ever before. Find out how to link your Paramount+ account to your DIRECTV Gemini device here.

And last but not least, for those with kids at home, they can watch an extra special version of the game on Nickelodeon. Kids and families can tune into Nickelodeon on channel 299 with DIRECTV.

BIG GAME DATE & LOCATION

The Super Bowl will take place on the second Sunday in February, making Sunday, February 11, 2024, the official date of this year’s Big Game.

And because the final game of the season is always played at a predetermined neutral site, we already know where it’s taking place: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WHAT IS THE START TIME FOR THE BIG GAME?

The official kick off time for Super Bowl LVIII is 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time).

Despite the game itself only consisting of four 15-minute quarters, a typical NFL championship broadcast will last between three and four hours. This happens for a number of reasons; apart from the many clock stoppages during the game, there are also commercials and the all-important half time show. More on that below.

WHOS IN THE SUPER BOWL?

The champions from the AFC and the NFC will go head-to-head at Allegiant Stadium for the 58th Super Bowl. And while we can’t say for sure which two teams will get that chance until after the Conference Championship games, experts do have a few predictions. And check back here after those games on January 28th, 2024, to know for sure.

AFC PREDICITIONS

From the AFC, experts have mixed predictions, but the general consensus is that the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins are three of the teams with the highest chances of making it all the way.

NFC PREDICITIONS

As far as the NFC goes, the San Francisco 49ers are the clear conference favorites, with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles behind them. Considering the 49ers did serious damage to both of those teams earlier this season, though, it will be an uphill battle to push them out of first place.

SUPER BOWL 2024 HALF TIME SHOW

If your favorite part of the Super Bowl is the half time show, you aren’t alone. And this year that’s especially true, as the main performer at the Super Bowl will be the one and only, Usher. After making hit music for over two decades, it’s Usher’s time to shine.

And while this will be his first time performing solo at the Big Game, he has had some experience after performing with Black Eyed Peas lead will.i.am back in 2011.

We won’t know what Usher has in store for us until the show, but one thing you can look forward to is the release of his ninth studio album, which will be released on the same day as the Big Game.

SUPER BOWL 58 COMMERCIALS

Another favorite part of the game for many viewers is the wide range of commercials. Selling at as high as $7 million for a 30 second spot, iconic brands go all out for a chance to gain the attention of the 110 million viewers. And this year is no exception.

In fact, slots for Super Bowl commercials were nearly completely booked by the beginning of November 2023. Some of the brands you can expect to see on the flat screen include Nerds, M&Ms, BetMGM, Coors, Oreos and so many more.

WATCH THE SUPER BOWL LIVE IN 2024 WITH DIRECTV

Whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl Sunday blowout or a small group of family and friends, DIRECTV has got you covered. You can watch Super Bowl 58 live on February 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET on your local CBS affiliate station, Paramount+ and on Nickelodeon.

Frequently Asked Questions What channel is Super Bowl LVIII on? Fans can watch the Super Bowl live on their local CBS channel. Who is performing in the Super Bowl half time show in 2024? Usher will be the half time show performer at Super Bowl LVIII When is the 2024 Super Bowl? The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

