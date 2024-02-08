2024 NBA All-Star Game: Weekend Watch Guide

Catch the annual NBA All-Star Game to see the top players come together to battle it out on the court. Experience the East vs. West showdown like never before, with both Giannis and LeBron hoping to take their team all the way. This post will give you the information you need to know to watch NBA All-Star Weekend February 16-18, including the weekend schedule, All-Star rosters, how to watch live and more.

WHEN IS THE NBA ALL-STAR GAME?

Don’t miss the NBA All-Star Game on Sun, Feb 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. You can enjoy all the game-time action live on TNT with DIRECTV!

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE ALL-STAR GAME ON?

During All-Star Weekend, events will air on TNT (channel 245), ESPN (channel 206) and NBA TV (channel 216).

However, you can only watch the NBA All-Star Game live on TNT, which is available through DIRECTV on channel 245. Ensure you don’t miss any of the action by recording the game to your DIRECTV DVR now!

NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Now, let’s take a look at what fans can expect for the whole All-Star Weekend, along with where you can watch each of the events.

Friday Feb. 16

12:30 p.m. ET – Panini NBA Rising Stars Practice – NBA TV (channel 216)

– NBA TV (channel 216) 5:30 p.m. ET – Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference – NBA TV & NBA App

– NBA TV & NBA App 7 p.m. ET – Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game – ESPN (channel 206)

– ESPN (channel 206) 9 p.m. ET – NBA Rising Stars – TNT (channel 245)

Sat Feb. 17

11 a.m. ET – NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T – NBA TV

– NBA TV 2 p.m. ET – HBCU Classic presented by AT&T – NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2 (channel 209) Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union

– NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2 (channel 209) 7 p.m. ET – Commissioner Adam Silver news conference – NBA TV & NBA App

– NBA TV & NBA App 8 p.m. ET – State Farm All-Star Saturday Night – TNT Kia Skills Challenge Starry 3-Point Contest AT&T Slam Dunk

– TNT

Sunday Feb.18

11:30 a.m. ET – NBA Legends Awards – NBA TV & NBA App

– NBA TV & NBA App 1:30 p.m. ET – G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T – NBA TV

– NBA TV 8 p.m. ET – 73rd NBA All-Star Game – TNT

WHO’S PLAYING IN THE NBA ALL-STAR GAME?

In this year’s NBA All-Star Game, it’s back to East vs. West, with the best from each conference battling it out. And the burning question on everyone’s mind is: Can LeBron avenge last year’s loss against Giannis? We’ll just have to watch to find out.

The All-Star Game roster selection process takes three factors into account for starters: fan votes, player votes and media votes. Fan voting carries substantial weight, accounting for 50% of the vote, while players’ contributions make up 25%. The remaining 25% is determined by a media panel covering the NBA.

As for the 14 reserve players, they are solely voted on by the 30 head coaches. Read on below to see who made the cut this year as All-Star Game starters and reserves!

2024 EAST ALL-STAR STARTERS:

First, let’s check out the Eastern Conference starters.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, #34 (CAPTAIN)

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis will captain a team for the second straight All-Star Game, marking his 8th consecutive appearance. A stalwart in the NBA’s elite ranks, his consistency and class make him a fan favorite, securing an easy fan vote win in the East.

JAYSON TATUM, #0

Team: Boston Celtics

The reigning All-Star Finals MVP continues to shine as the Boston Celtics lead the Eastern Conference. His exceptional performances in recent years, highlighted by a record-breaking 55-point game in last year’s All-Star event, solidifies his position as a standout player, and one to watch.

SCOTTIE BARNES, #4

Team: Toronto Raptors

Originally on the starters list, 76ers’ Joel Embiid will be sitting out of the event, along with a number of regular season games while he recovers from a flap tear procedure on February 6th.

In his place will be forward-guard Scottie Barnes, in his first NBA All-Star appearance. After being named the 2021-22 Kia Rookie of the Year, the player has continued to excel, currently averaging a career high of 20.2 points per game.

TYRESE HALIBURTON, #0

Team: Indiana Pacers

Though the Indiana Pacers aren’t performing at their best at the moment, 23-year-old point guard Haliburton remains a force that can’t be ignored. Leading the league with over 12 assists per game after averaging 10.4 last season, he signed a max contract extension in the summer and has proved every bit of his worth this season for the Pacers.

DAMIAN LILLARD, #0

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

After over a decade with Portland, Lillard made a significant move last summer, joining Giannis at the Milwaukee Bucks. Their partnership is flourishing, with Lillard showcasing his sought-after skills this season, earning his 8th All-Star Game appearance.

2024 EASTERN CONFERENCE RESERVES

The other Eastern Conference players fans can expect to see out on the court are listed below:

2024 WEST ALL-STAR STARTERS

Keep reading below to find out which players are filling up the All-Star roster for the Western Conference.

LEBRON JAMES, #23 (CAPTAIN)

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, one of the NBA’s greatest players of all time, is set to play his 20th All-Star Game this year, surpassing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star appearances in history. At 39 years old, LeBron maintains an impressive average of over 20 points per game and remains the focal point for the LA Lakers as they strive for automatic playoff qualification in the second half of the 2023-2024 season.

KEVIN DURANT, #35

Team: Phoenix Suns

Like LeBron, former MVP Kevin Durant is a perennial presence in the All-Star matchups, making his 14th start this year. With an impressive average of nearly 30 points per game this season, Durant’s stellar performance marks him as the first starter from the Phoenix Suns in an NBA All-Star Game since 2010.

NIKOLA JOKIC, #15

Team: Denver Nuggets

Fresh off a title-winning season where he clinched the NBA Finals MVP, Jokic has seamlessly transitioned his incredible form back into this season. Averaging over 26 points per game, he’s also pulling down double-digit rebounds and nearly 10 assists per game. Being on the verge of averaging a triple-double, especially for a 6 ft 11 in center, is truly remarkable as Jokic continues to keep making history.

LUKA DONCIC, #77

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Doncic celebrates his 5th consecutive All-Star appearance in 2024. This season, he surpassed 10,000 regular season points, making him the 6th youngest player ever to do so. With over 32 points per game, he is the second leading scorer in the league currently, cementing his status as one of the NBA’s top stars.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, #2

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC’s great start to the season can be attributed to a number of factors, but right near the top of that list is SGA’s impressive performance. After making last year’s All-NBA first team, he’s now leading the league in steals and ranks top 5 in points, earning him his first NBA All-Star Game start.

WESTERN CONFERENCE ALL STAR RESERVES

For the Western Conference, these are the reserves:

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

CATCH THE NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND AND MORE ON DIRECTV

Watch all the All-Star action live with DIRECTV on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT from February 16-18.

And after the All-Star Weekend wraps up, continue to get the best NBA experience with the DIRECTV Sports Pack. Gain access to all nationally televised games, 130 NBA TV exclusive matches and games on DIRECTV’s 40+ Regional Sports Networks*.

And the best part is, NBA fans can grab NBA LEAGUE PASS for just $49.99 for the remainder of the 2023-24 season (offer valid now through March 11).

*Customers must have DIRECTV Sports Pack or the CHOICE™ TV Package and above to watch games on available RSNs.

