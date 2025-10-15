Colter Shaw, Reenie and Randy are back for another season of action as Tracker returns for Season 3 on CBS.

Tracker is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver and developed for TV by Ben H. Winters, with Elwood Reid serving as showrunner. Justin Hartley stars as Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist and tracker who works as a “rewardist” — basically, a freelance detective contracting with law enforcement and private citizens to uncover underground networks and solve missing person cases.

Ready to dive into the highly anticipated third season of CBS’s Tracker? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the premiere.

When Does ‘Tracker’ Season 3 Premiere?

Tracker returns for its third season on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to Watch ‘Tracker’

You can watch Tracker on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.

Find your local CBS channel here.

How Did ‘Tracker’ Season 2 End?

The second season of Tracker ended with Colter back home in Echo Ridge. He confronts the man who killed his father and learns the shocking truth that his mother asked for his help in doing so. Fans have been waiting months for the answer to one question: Why?

For Colter, the reveal was not only shocking but deeply personal. After his father’s death, his sister went to live with his aunt and uncle and his older brother Russell joined the military, but Colter stayed in Echo Ridge with his mother. In Tracker Season 3, these family dynamics seem primed to explode.

Against that backdrop, Colter and Russell have reunited and joined forces to investigate a sinister underground organization known only as “The Process.”

What Will ‘Tracker’ Season 3 Be About?

An early look at the season premiere finds Colter reuniting with Russell (played by Jensen Ackles). Last year’s dramatic season finale revealed to Colter the truth about his father’s death. A truth his mother kept from him. Family secrets are poised to be a major focal point of the new season.

Beyond family drama, Tracker kicks off with a missing persons case that quickly becomes one of Colter’s most dangerous with the introduction of the aforementioned underground operation, “The Process.”

According to showrunner Elwood Reid, the third season also plans to explore Reenie’s character and motivations.

‘Tracker’ Cast and Characters

Colter Shaw and his family members serve as the main characters in CBS’s action-drama Tracker:

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw , a lone-wolf survivalist with tracking skills that he uses to help law enforcement and citizens for reward money.

, a lone-wolf survivalist with tracking skills that he uses to help law enforcement and citizens for reward money. Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw , Colter’s estranged older brother

, Colter’s estranged older brother Wendy Crewson as Mary Dove Shaw , Colter’s mother

, Colter’s mother Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, an attorney who provides legal support to Shaw

Characters Not Returning

Previous seasons have featured influential characters that won’t be returning in the third season but nonetheless have shaped Colter’s journey from lone-wolf survivalist to hero for hire.

Cast and characters who won’t be back in Tracker Season 3 include:

Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin , Colter’s main handler

, Colter’s main handler Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin , Colter’s other handler

, Colter’s other handler Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, Colter’s hacker and tech support

‘Tracker’ Season 3 Trailer

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw. The new season promises a reunion with his older brother Russell (played by Hartley’s real life friend Jensen Ackles) and a personal journey for Colter to learn the truth about his father’s death and the role his mother played.

You can check out the official Tracker Season 3 trailer right here:

Frequently Asked Questions Who plays Russell in 'Tracker' Season 3? Jensen Ackles plays Russell Shaw, Colter's estranged older brother on the newest season of Tracker.

