The best time of the year for college football fans is upon us. That’s right, bowl season is about to get underway, and DIRECTV wants to make sure you’re ready to watch them all. In this post, you can find out where and when to watch the most anticipated college football matchups of the season. The TV schedule for all 43 NCAA bowl games, including start times and channel numbers to watch the games on, is listed out below.

And make sure to come back here to get the most up to date information on which NCAA teams make it to the bowls. That information will be available after Selection Day, which starts on December 3, 2023, at 12:00pm EST.

HOW TO WATCH NEW YEAR’S SIX GAMES

Let’s start with the biggest bowl games of the year: the New Year’s Six. From December 29 through January 1, 2024, there will be four of the most anticipated games of the college football season being played. And while typically there are six games (hence NY6), this year the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are CFP semifinals, so they will be treated separately. Find out how to watch the others right here.

GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC

Date: Fri., December 29, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Two of the best NCAA football teams will go head-to-head at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a chance to win the Cotton Bowl Classic. Fans can watch the game live with DIRECTV on ESPN.

CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL

Date: Sat., December 30, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

The teams playing in this bowl are still up in the air, but fans can bet that this will be a fun game to watch.

CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL

Date: Sat., December 30, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Get ready for a big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida where an ACC team will face off against either a Big Ten or SEC team. You can watch it from home on ESPN.

VRBO FIESTA BOWL

Date: Mon., January 1, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Another big game still up for grabs, two teams will play in Glendale, Arizona on the first day of the new year.

HOW TO WATCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL BOWLS

The other two iconic bowl games will still be played on January 1st, but with even higher stakes than usual. Find out how to watch below.

ROSE BOWL (CFP SEMIFINALS)

Date: Mon., January 1, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Currently, projections are showing a matchup between No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Oregon, which is bound to be an action-filled game that college football fans won’t want to miss.

ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL (CFP SEMIFINALS)

Date: Mon., January 1, 2024

Time: 8:45 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Current projections for the Sugar Bowl are landing on No. 1 Georgia to compete against No. 4 Florida State, following FSU quarterback’s season-ending injury set the team back to fourth place.

HOW TO WATCH EVERY NCAA BOWL GAME WITH DIRECTV

The following TV schedule will go over how to watch every bowl game taking place from December 16, 2023, to the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, January 8, 2024.

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL

Date: Sat., December 16, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will host two teams from the C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt Conferences, and fans can watch it on ESPN.

CRICKET CELEBRATION BOWL

Date: Sat., December 16, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC (check local listings)

The Celebration Bowl will pit a team from MEAC and a team from SWAC against each other for the win. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and can be watched at home on ABC.

R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL

Date: Sat., December 16, 2023

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

One team from both the C-USA and Sun Belt Conferences will battle for the prize at Caesars Superdome in NOLA. Watch it on ESPN with DIRECTV.

AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO CURE BOWL

Date: Sat., December 16, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC (check local listings)

Tune into ABC to watch two teams from the Sun Belt, AAC, C-USA or MAC compete in the Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando Florida

ISLETA NEW MEXICO BOWL

Date: Sat., December 16, 2023

Time: 5:45 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

One team from the MWC will battle it out with a team from either the C-USA, AAC, Sun Belt, or MAC at University Stadium in New Mexico. Watch it live at home with ESPN (channel 206).

LA BOWL

Date: Sat., December 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC (check local listings)

Watch the LA Bowl on ABC to see two of the best teams in the MWC and PAC-12 compete for the win at the legendary SoFi Stadium.

RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES INDEPENDENCE BOWL

Date: Sat., December 16, 2023

Time: 9:15 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Tune into ESPN for this can’t-miss game between the Big-12 and PAC-12, which will be played at Independence Stadium down in Shreveport, Louisiana.

FAMOUS TOASTERY BOWL

Date: Mon., December 18, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Watch the C-USA Conference and MAC play at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte on ESPN.

SCOOTER’S COFFEE FRISCO BOWL

Date: Tues., December 19, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

One team from the AAC will be playing in the Frisco Bowl in Texas against a currently unknown team.

ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL

Date: Thurs., December 21, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Watch as two teams from the AAC, C-USA, MAC, MWC and Sun Belt compete for the title of Boca Raton Bowl winners on ESPN.

UNION HOME MORTGAGE GASPARILLA BOWL

Date: Fri., December 22, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Two teams from AAC, ACC or SEC Conferences will be hitting the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Fans can catch the game on ESPN.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

Date: Sat., December 23, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC (check local listings)

The Birmingham Bowl will also host two teams from the AAC, ACC or SEC at Protective Stadium in Alabama.

CAMELLIA BOWL

Date: Sat., December 23, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Sun Belt and MAC fans won’t want to miss this bowl game, as one team from each conference fights for a victory.

LOCKHEED MARTIN ARMED FORCES BOWL

Date: Sat., December 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC (check local listings)

The AAC and C-USA conferences will face off at the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Date: Sat., December 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

One team from both the MAC and MWC conferences are slated to play in the Idaho Potato Bowl.

68 VENTURES BOWL

Date: Sat., December 23, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

This matchup between a MAC team and a Sun Belt team is bound to be an exciting one, and will take place in Mobile, Alabama.

SRS DISTROBUTION LAS VEGAS BOWL

Date: Sat., December 23, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC (check local listings)

The Big Ten and the PAC-12 aren’t messing around this season, so whichever teams are in this bowl, fans won’t want to miss it.

EASYPOST HAWAI’I BOWL

Date: Sat., December 23, 2023

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Two teams from the AAC or C-USA and MWC will head to Hawaii to face off against one another.

QUICK LANE BOWL

Date: Tues., December 26, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

The MAC and Big Ten conferences will go head-to-head in this Detroit based bowl game.

SERVPRO FIRST RESPONDER BOWL

Date: Tues., December 26, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Back in Dallas, two teams from the AAC, ACC, Big 12 or C-USA will compete for the First Responder Bowl title.

GUARANTEED RATE BOWL

Date: Tues., December 26, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

One team from the Big 12 and another from the Big 10 will hit the field in Phoenix to compete for this bowl victory.

MILITARY BOWL PRESENTED BY GOBOWLING.COM

Date: Wed., December 27, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

The Military Bowl will host a team from the AAC and another from the ACC at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

DUKE’S MAYO BOWL

Date: Wed., December 27, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

One ACC team will compete against an SEC team to bring home the Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory.

DIRECTV HOLIDAY BOWL

Date: Wed., December 27, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX (check local listings)

This year, DIRECTV is sponsoring the Holiday Bowl, which will take place in San Diego at Petco Park. Fans can expect to see a competitive game between a PAC-12 team and an ACC team.

TAXACT TEXAS BOWL

Date: Wed., December 27, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

The Big 12 and SEC will face off in the Texas Bowl.

WASABI FENWAY BOWL

Date: Thurs., December 28, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Move over, Red Sox! One team from the AAC and another from the ACC will be taking over Fenway Park for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

BAD BOY MOWERS PINSTRIPE BOWL

Date: Thurs., December 28, 2023

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

You too, Yankees! The ACC and Big Ten will be making their mark at Yankee Stadium for the Pinstripe Bowl.

POP-TARTS BOWL

Date: Thurs., December 28, 2023

Time: 5:45 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Rumor has it the winner of this ACC vs. Big 12 matchup will get to take home a giant Pop-Tart. And if that’s true, this game will be worth the watch no matter the teams playing.

VALERO ALAMO BOWL

Date: Thurs., December 28, 2023

Time: 9:15 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Two teams from the Big 12 and PAC-12 will come together to face off at the Alamo.

TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL

Date: Fri., December 29, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Top teams from the ACC and SEC will make their way to Jacksonville to compete in the Gator Bowl.

TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL

Date: Fri., December 29, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS (check local listings)

Fans of the ACC or PAC-12 will want to make sure they catch this game on CBS come December 29.

AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL

Date: Fri., December 29, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

This bowl game is set to be a matchup between one Big 12 team and one SEC team.

TRANSPERFECT MUSIC CITY BOWL

Date: Sat., December 30, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC (check local listings)

The Music City is hosting the Big Ten and SEC as they compete for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl title.

BARSTOOL SPORTS ARIZONA BOWL

Date: Sat., December 30, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Channel: Only streaming on Barstool

RELIAQUEST BOWL

Date: Mon., January 1, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN2 (channel 209)

If your favorite team isn’t playing in a NY6 game, you can check out this bowl matchup between the SEC and either the Big 10 or ACC.

CHEEZ-IT CITRUS BOWL

Date: Mon., January 1, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC (check local listings)

Teams from the Big Ten and SEC will give it their all in hopes of taking home the Citrus Bowl title.

WATCH COLLEGE SPORTS WITH DIRECTV

After the college football season ends with the CFP National Championship, there is still tons of college sports content to watch, and you can get it all on DIRECTV.

