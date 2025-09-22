Brilliant Minds, NBC’s hit medical drama starring Zachary Quinto (of Star Trek, Heroes and American Horror Story fame), is back for its hotly anticipated second season!

If you’re ready to rejoin Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto) and his team at Bronx General as they navigate both the mysteries of the mind and their own personal struggles, family secrets and ethical dilemmas, here’s your guide to watching Season 2 of Brilliant Minds, including the cast, how to watch and what to expect.

When Does ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Come Out?

Brilliant Minds Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes of Brilliant Minds will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch ‘Brilliant Minds’

You can watch Brilliant Minds on NBC (Check your local listings here) or stream it on Peacock.

What is ‘Brilliant Minds’ About?

Brilliant Minds follows Zachary Quinto’s character, Dr. Oliver Wolf, who leads a team in the neurology department at Bronx General Hospital. Wolf’s character is based on a real-life British neurologist, Dr. Oliver Sacks. Sacks was one of the world’s most famous neurologists who suffered himself from a neurological condition known as prosopagnosia, or face-blindness, that rendered him incapable of recognizing familiar faces.

Haunted by his own condition, Wolf brings empathy and unorthodox methods to his work, pushing both medical and ethical boundaries while balancing the pressures of leadership, family secrets and the frailty of human identity. The show uses an episodic case-of-the-week format that explores various neurological conditions and medical mysteries, using them as a lens to explore deeper questions around what it means to be human.

What Happened on Season 1 of ‘Brilliant Minds’?

Season 1 introduced Dr. Wolf as he joins the staff of Bronx General. He’s assigned a team of neurology interns who he leads in solving a series of unusual, mysterious or bizarre neurological cases. Each case dives deep into the human psyche, and Wolf and his team must navigate ethical dilemmas and test the boundaries of modern medicine. Wolf and the interns also grapple with their own mental health conditions and navigate budding romantic relationships.

The season hits its climax when an apartment building in the Bronx collapses, sending the hospital into crisis mode. During the response, Wolf encounters an elderly man who, in the season finale, is revealed to be his father that he thought long-dead. Turns out, his mother had hidden him away due to a serious mental condition that he was suffering from, then lied to Wolf about it his entire life.

Entering season 2, Wolf appears to be the only medical mind alive who has a shot at understanding and treating his own father’s condition.

‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Full Cast & Characters

Season 2 of Brilliant Minds will feature some returning mainstays and a few new faces. Here’s the cast list for Brilliant Minds Season 2.

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, the lead of a neurology team who himself suffers from a neurological condition. Based on the real-life Dr. Oliver Wolf Sacks.

as Dr. Oliver Wolf, the lead of a neurology team who himself suffers from a neurological condition. Based on the real-life Dr. Oliver Wolf Sacks. Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce, Bronx General’s chair of psychology and a close friend of Wolf’s.

as Dr. Carol Pierce, Bronx General’s chair of psychology and a close friend of Wolf’s. Ashleigh LeThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, first-year resident

as Dr. Ericka Kinney, first-year resident Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus, first-year resident

as Dr. Van Markus, first-year resident Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, first-year resident

as Dr. Dana Dang, first-year resident Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash, first-year resident

as Dr. Jacob Nash, first-year resident Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols, Bronx General’s chair of neurosurgery and Wolf’s love interest

as Dr. Josh Nichols, Bronx General’s chair of neurosurgery and Wolf’s love interest Donna Murphy as Dr. Muriel Landon, Wolf’s mother and the chief medical officer of Bronx General

as Dr. Muriel Landon, Wolf’s mother and the chief medical officer of Bronx General John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne, an emergency room doctor at Bronx General

as Dr. Anthony Thorne, an emergency room doctor at Bronx General Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter, a first-year resident

as Dr. Charlie Porter, a first-year resident Al Calderon as Nico Silva, a nurse at Bronx General

as Nico Silva, a nurse at Bronx General Bellamy Young as Dr. Amelia Frank, the clinical director of a long-term mental health facility.

‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Episodes

Brilliant Minds Season 1 had 13 episodes, and Season 2 is slated to bring us even more of Dr. Wolf and crew with an expected 22 episodes.

So far, only two episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 2 have had their names released:

The Phantom Hook – Monday, Sept. 22 The Contestant – Monday, Sept 29

‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Trailer

Here’s the official trailer for Brilliant Minds Season 2:

Watch ‘Brilliant Minds’ on DIRECTV

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch Brilliant Minds? Brilliant Minds airs on NBC on Mondays at 10 p.m., and you can stream it on Peacock. Who plays Dr. Oliver Wolf in Brilliant Minds? Zachary Quinto is the lead who plays Dr. Oliver Wolf in Brilliant Minds.

