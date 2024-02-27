Oscars 2024 Watch Guide: Date, Channel & Nominations

“And the Oscar goes to…!”
That’s the famous line that has every actor and an audience of millions on the edge of their seats one night per year, when we find out who the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has decided to present with a shiny, golden statue for their cinematic achievements from the prior year.
And it’s that time again: the 2024 Academy Awards are upon us!
Oscars 2024 Event Information
Ready for all of the surprises, speeches, performances and hilarious moments that the Oscars are so well known for? Here’s our guide to watching the 2024 Oscars.
When are the Oscars?
The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Where Will the Oscars Be Held?
The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California will once again welcome the Oscars. The storied awards show has been held at this venue since it first opened in 2001.
In the show’s 96-year history, the Oscars have graced numerous famous venues in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, California, and New York, including the Roosevelt Hotel, the Ambassador the Biltmore Hotel, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the Shrine Auditorium, Marquis Theatre, the Pantages Theater, NBC International Theater and more.
How to Watch the Oscars 2024
You can catch the entire 2024 Oscars on ABC on DIRECTV or various live streaming services (check local listings).
Who Is Hosting the Oscars?
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will once again take the stage to as the 2024 Oscars host. This will be Kimmel’s fourth time hosting, having previously stepped into the role in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
Which Films Got the Most Oscar Nominations in 2024?
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s thrilling biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, got the most nods at 13. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things was second at 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon, got 10.
Barbie, the other half of the summer’s viral Barbenheimer double feature alongside Oppenheimer, received eight nods despite snubs for leading actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, while Maestro, starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, received 7 nomination and American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall and The Holdovers each took five.
Who Is up for Best Actor/Actress at the 2024 Oscars?
Now, let’s take a look at which actors and actresses got nods for their performances in 2023 films.
Best Actor Nominees
The nominees for best actor couldn’t contrast more, with three nods for actors in drama films, and two for comedies.
Cillian Murphy is up for his role as Oppenheimer in the eponymous film, while Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of Bernstein got him the nod. Coleman Domingo’s role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin has him up for the award as well.
Meanwhile, Jeffrey Wright is up for his role as frustrated writer Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in American Fiction, and Paul Giamatti’s job playing a cranky history teacher in The Holdovers landed him his nod.
Best Actress Nominees
In a second nod for Maestro, Carey Mulligan has been nominated for her role as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montenegro. Lily Gladstone received a nod for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, while Emma Stone is up for an Oscar for her leading role in Poor Things.
Annette Bening got the nod for her portrayal of athlete Diana Nyad in her attempts to swim across the Straits of Florida in Nyad, and Sandra Hüller is nominated for her leading role in Anatomy of a Fall.
2024 Oscars Nominations
And now, the nominees for:
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
International Feature Film
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Original Song
- “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
- “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
- “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
- “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
Documentary Feature Film
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Animated Short Film
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Live Action Short Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Watch Your Favorite Awards Shows on DIRECTV
Catch the Oscars and other award shows on DIRECTV. Plus, you can watch many Oscar nominated movies On Demand before the show. Stay in the know with DIRECTV.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the 2024 Oscars?
You can watch the 2024 Academy Awards live on Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel are the Oscars on?
The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC.
Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 96th annual Academy Awards.
