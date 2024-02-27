Oscars 2024 Watch Guide: Date, Channel & Nominations

“And the Oscar goes to…!”

That’s the famous line that has every actor and an audience of millions on the edge of their seats one night per year, when we find out who the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has decided to present with a shiny, golden statue for their cinematic achievements from the prior year.

And it’s that time again: the 2024 Academy Awards are upon us!

Oscars 2024 Event Information

Ready for all of the surprises, speeches, performances and hilarious moments that the Oscars are so well known for? Here’s our guide to watching the 2024 Oscars.

When are the Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where Will the Oscars Be Held?

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California will once again welcome the Oscars. The storied awards show has been held at this venue since it first opened in 2001.

In the show’s 96-year history, the Oscars have graced numerous famous venues in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, California, and New York, including the Roosevelt Hotel, the Ambassador the Biltmore Hotel, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the Shrine Auditorium, Marquis Theatre, the Pantages Theater, NBC International Theater and more.

How to Watch the Oscars 2024

You can catch the entire 2024 Oscars on ABC on DIRECTV or various live streaming services (check local listings).

Who Is Hosting the Oscars?

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will once again take the stage to as the 2024 Oscars host. This will be Kimmel’s fourth time hosting, having previously stepped into the role in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Which Films Got the Most Oscar Nominations in 2024?

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s thrilling biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, got the most nods at 13. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things was second at 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon, got 10.

Barbie, the other half of the summer’s viral Barbenheimer double feature alongside Oppenheimer, received eight nods despite snubs for leading actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, while Maestro, starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, received 7 nomination and American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall and The Holdovers each took five.

Who Is up for Best Actor/Actress at the 2024 Oscars?

Now, let’s take a look at which actors and actresses got nods for their performances in 2023 films.

Best Actor Nominees

The nominees for best actor couldn’t contrast more, with three nods for actors in drama films, and two for comedies.

Cillian Murphy is up for his role as Oppenheimer in the eponymous film, while Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of Bernstein got him the nod. Coleman Domingo’s role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin has him up for the award as well.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Wright is up for his role as frustrated writer Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in American Fiction, and Paul Giamatti’s job playing a cranky history teacher in The Holdovers landed him his nod.

Best Actress Nominees

In a second nod for Maestro, Carey Mulligan has been nominated for her role as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montenegro. Lily Gladstone received a nod for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, while Emma Stone is up for an Oscar for her leading role in Poor Things.

Annette Bening got the nod for her portrayal of athlete Diana Nyad in her attempts to swim across the Straits of Florida in Nyad, and Sandra Hüller is nominated for her leading role in Anatomy of a Fall.

2024 Oscars Nominations

And now, the nominees for:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Visual Effects

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Song

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

Documentary Feature Film

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Watch Your Favorite Awards Shows on DIRECTV

Catch the Oscars and other award shows on DIRECTV. Plus, you can watch many Oscar nominated movies On Demand before the show. Stay in the know with DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions When are the 2024 Oscars? You can watch the 2024 Academy Awards live on Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET. What channel are the Oscars on? The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC. Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars? Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 96th annual Academy Awards.

