‘High Potential’ Season 2: Key Details at a Glance Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC

Watch Options: Live on ABC or next day on Hulu

Starring: Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes, Steve Howey, Mekhi Phifer

Genre: Police procedural / crime dramedy

Episodes: Weekly release schedule expected

High Potential, the hit police procedural starring Kaitlin Olson of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, is set to make its return for a second season following its renewal in early 2025, and the premiere is quickly approaching!

This post lays out everything you need to know to be ready for the season 2 premiere of High Potential on ABC.

When Does ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of High Potential premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘High Potential’ Season 2?

Fans of the hit crime procedural can watch season 2 of High Potential as it airs live on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.

DIRECTV customers have the option to watch either way with MyEntertainment Genre Pack, an entertainment-specific skinny bundle that includes both ABC and access to Hulu!

And it’s easy to get caught up on High Potential season 1 with DIRECTV’s On Demand catalog!

Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

At this point, we don’t have all the episode information for the upcoming season, but we can tell you one piece of good news to add to your case notes: Season 2 is expected to have 18 episodes, up from 13 in season 1!

If all 18 episodes are released weekly, this is what the High Potential release schedule should look like. Keep in mind, ABC shows often have a mid-season break, so this release schedule is subject to change.

Episode 201: Pawns | Tuesday, Sept. 16

Episode 202: Checkmate | Tuesday, Sept. 23

Episode 203: Eleven Minutes | Tuesday, Sept. 30

Episode 204: TBA | Tuesday, Oct. 7

Episode 205: TBA | Tuesday, Oct. 14

Episode 206: TBA | Tuesday, Oct. 21

Episode 207: TBA | Tuesday, Oct. 28

Episode 208: TBA | Tuesday, Nov. 4

Episode 209: TBA | Tuesday, Nov. 11

Episode 210: TBA | Tuesday, Nov. 18

Episode 211: TBA | Tuesday, Nov. 25

Episode 212: TBA | Tuesday, Dec. 2

Episode 213: TBA | Tuesday, Dec. 9

Episode 214: TBA | Tuesday, Dec. 16

Episode 215: TBA | Tuesday, Dec. 23

Episode 216: TBA | Tuesday, Dec. 30

Episode 217: TBA | Tuesday, Jan. 6

Episode 218: TBA | Tuesday, Jan. 13

‘High Potential’ Season 2 Cast

Check out the new and returning cast list for the new season of High Potential.

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, a single mother who previously worked as a cleaning lady for the LAPD office. Her sharp intellect and strong attention to detail (and her north of 160 IQ) gave her the opportunity to consult for the LAPD.

a single mother who previously worked as a cleaning lady for the LAPD office. Her sharp intellect and strong attention to detail (and her north of 160 IQ) gave her the opportunity to consult for the LAPD. Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec , lead detective of the Major Crimes Division and Morgan’s partner. Karadec is a play-by-the-rules, level headed investigator — the complete opposite of Morgan.

, lead detective of the Major Crimes Division and Morgan’s partner. Karadec is a play-by-the-rules, level headed investigator — the complete opposite of Morgan. Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, head of the LAPD Major Crimes Division and the person who hires Morgan as a consultant. Her job is on the line if things don’t work out with Morgan.

head of the LAPD Major Crimes Division and the person who hires Morgan as a consultant. Her job is on the line if things don’t work out with Morgan. Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester , an up-and-coming Major Crimes junior detective.

, an up-and-coming Major Crimes junior detective. Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil , an optimistic Major Crimes investigator. He is also Daphne’s partner.

, an optimistic Major Crimes investigator. He is also Daphne’s partner. Amirah J as Ava Gillory/Sinquerra, the eldest of Morgan’s three children whose father, Roman, went missing 15 years ago.

the eldest of Morgan’s three children whose father, Roman, went missing 15 years ago. Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic , the second of Morgan’s children. Elliot, too, possesses the same “high potential” intellect as his mother.

, the second of Morgan’s children. Elliot, too, possesses the same “high potential” intellect as his mother. Taran Killam as Ludo Radovic , Morgan’s second ex-husband and father of Elliot and baby Chloe. Ludo is kind, funny and has acted as the primary caregiver as Morgan consults for the LAPD.

, Morgan’s second ex-husband and father of Elliot and baby Chloe. Ludo is kind, funny and has acted as the primary caregiver as Morgan consults for the LAPD. Garret Dillahunt as Lieutenant Melon, head of the Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD. Melon isn’t enjoyable to work with — made worse by the fact that he thinks he should be the person running the Major Crime Division.

head of the Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD. Melon isn’t enjoyable to work with — made worse by the fact that he thinks he should be the person running the Major Crime Division. Steve Howey as Jesse Wagner, the precinct’s new captain who is equal parts politically savvy and charismatic.

the precinct’s new captain who is equal parts politically savvy and charismatic. Mekhi Phifer in an undisclosed role.

What Is ‘High Potential’ About?

Some minor spoilers ahead!

Based on the French hit Haut potentiel intellectuel (HPI), ABC’s High Potential follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a twice-divorced single mother of three with an off-the-charts IQ and a photographic memory. Diagnosed as a child with High Intellectual Potential (HIP), Morgan grew up under intense pressure to succeed, but her struggles with overstimulation and inattentiveness derailed those plans. Instead of the six-figure career her teachers once predicted, she wound up working odd jobs — including as a cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Everything changes during one of those shifts, when Morgan unexpectedly cracks a case that had stumped the LAPD. Detective Selena Soto (Judy Reyes) recruits her as a civilian consultant for the Major Crimes Division, pairing her with by-the-book detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). Morgan’s unconventional thinking soon proves indispensable, as she helps solve complex crimes. Morgan also utilizes LAPD resources to look into the disappearance of her first husband from 15 years earlier.

What to Expect in Season 2

Major season 1 spoilers ahead!

Season 1 ended with a high-stakes showdown against a sadistic serial kidnapper who has been toying with the LAPD. Morgan managed to save three people from the kidnapper, but that wasn’t the end of it. In the final minutes, Morgan realized she had crossed paths with David at the grocery store, where he planted a deck of cards with an ominous note in her bag. The finale also dropped another bombshell: Roman, long presumed dead, is actually alive — and Karadec knows where he is.

Season 2 is anticipated to kick off by further exploring the intense cat-and-mouse game between Morgan and the serial kidnapper, David, known as the “Game Master.” As Morgan navigates the emotional challenges this brings, along with handling new cases and raising her three children, the season will delve deeper into the Roman mystery. Expect more exploration of the main characters’ lives alongside the case-of-the-week structure.

‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer

Prepare yourself for the upcoming season of High Potential with the official trailer right here:

Watch ‘High Potential’ & More with MyEntertainment

With the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, you can watch the most popular live channels & get access to Disney +, Hulu, and HBO Max included on us, for no additional cost!

Frequently Asked Questions Is 'High Potential' getting a season 2? Yes, High Potential was renewed for a second season in January 2025. How many episodes of High Potential Season 2 will there be? High Potential season 2 will have 18 episodes, up from 13 in season 1. Do they find Roman in High Potential? As of the end of High Potential season 1, Roman has not been located, but more clues about his whereabouts are expected to come out in season 2.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.