College Football National Championship 2024 Watch Guide

The NCAA football season may be coming to an end, but the excitement isn’t over yet. The top two collegiate football teams will go head-to-head in the final matchup of the season: the CFP Championship. Find all the information you need to watch the 2024 NCAA Championship Football Game on Monday, January 8 right here.

WHEN IS THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The final game of the NCAA football season will determine which Division I school will come out on top, and fans can watch it live on Monday, January 8, 2024. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WHERE IS THE CFP CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY AT&T?

The biggest game in NCAA football will take place at the neutral NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

WHO IS PLAYING IN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will compete against No. 2 Washington Huskies in the Championship. Both teams are currently undefeated at 14-0, but only one will go down in history as the sixth team in modern college football history to finish the season 15-0.

After an explosive overtime win against Alabama at last week’s CFP Semifinals at the Rose Bowl Game, Michigan will put their “Michigan vs. Everybody” mentality to the test. That mentality will be put to the test one more time this season by the Washington Huskies, who were viewed as underdogs for arguably too long. After the Pac-12 team beat out the Longhorns in the CFP Semifinals at the Sugar Bowl, though, no one should be doubting their abilities anymore.

WHAT TV CHANNEL IS BROADCASTING THE NATIONAL TITLE GAME?

Fans can watch the Wolverines and Huskies battle it out at the 2024 CFP National Championship game live on ESPN with DIRECTV.

Tune into Channel 206 for the game time action, including pre- and post-game analysis from the top commentators in the business.

WHERE ELSE CAN I WATCH NCAA SPORTS?

