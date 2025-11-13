This guide breaks down every cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3, including ages, relationships, careers, Season 3 drama, reality tv crossovers (Vanderpump Villa, Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelorette), social media handles and more. Check it out so you’re ready for Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu Thursday, Nov. 13.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Cast Guide

Find more details on each cast member below:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become one of the most talked-about reality show franchises on social media, thanks to its viral #MomTok creators, click-worthy scandals and nonstop Mormon-influencer drama.

This deep dive covers every major cast member – including Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Ngatikaura and all the rest of the group – with the latest details on their families, relationships and Season 3 storylines. Stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 on Hulu starting Thursday, November 13.

Note: Spoilers ahead for those not caught up on the series

Taylor Frankie Paul – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Born in 1994 and raised in the Mormon faith in Salt Lake City, Taylor Frankie Paul is the creator of #MomTok and one of the most recognizable Mormon influencers on social media. She built a massive following with candid posts about motherhood and lifestyle, but her viral “soft swinging” scandal propelled her to national attention and helped launch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Now 31, she’s weathered intense public scrutiny – including a 2023 domestic violence arrest – all while expanding her reality TV footprint. In addition to starring in Seasons 1–3, she’s set to become an even bigger household name as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 22.

Category Details Full Name Taylor Frankie Paul Age May 23, 1994 (31 years old) Hometown Salt Lake City, Utah Occupation Creator of #MomTok, Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Single

Dakota Mortensen – Ex-Boyfriend (2022-2024)

Tate Paul – Ex-Husband (2016-2022) Children 3 – Indy Paul (Daughter), Ocean Paul (Son), Ever True Mortenson (Son) Social @taylorfrankiepaul (Instagram, TikTok) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 1-3

Whitney Leavitt – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Once viewed as the “villain” of Season 1, Whitney Leavitt enters Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives determined to rebuild friendships – while juggling three children, including a new baby – and working through marital issues with her husband, Conner, whose cheating and pornography addiction put their relationship in the spotlight during Season 1.

Despite returning to #MomTok and attempting to mend fences in Season 2 with mixed results, Whitney’s struggles with feeling excluded are expected to come to a head in the new season. She juggles motherhood, public controversies and her exploding TikTok stardom – all the while also having a stint on Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

Category Details Full Name Whitney Leavitt Age May 12, 1993 (32 years old) Hometown Happy Valley, Utah Occupation Social Media Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Conner Leavitt (Husband, 2016) Children 3 – Sedona (Daughter), Liam (Son), Billy (Son) Social @whitleavitt (Instagram, TikTok) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 1-3

Demi Engemann – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Despite calling herself the “fan-favorite” in Season 1, 30-year-old Demi has found herself in deep water in Season 2, with much of the cast labeling her the season’s new “villain.” Known for speaking openly about age-gap relationships and women’s empowerment, Demi has also drawn attention for her marriage to Bret Engemann, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Harrington.

A major source of the Season 2 tension surfaced during the Vanderpump Villa crossover episode, “Momtoks and Mormons, Oh My!”, which quickly became one of the most explosive moments of the season. Now navigating friendship drama, public scrutiny and ongoing accusations, Demi hopes to mend relationships within her #MomTok circle.

Category Details Full Name Born Demetria “Demi” Lucy May

Demi Engemann Age August 5, 1995 (30 years old) Hometown Salt Lake City, Utah Occupation Social Media Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Bret Engemann (Husband, 2021)

Blake Corbin (Ex-Husband, ~2015-2020) Children 3 – Maude (Daughter), 2 stepchildren Social @demilucymay (Instagram); @demilucymay_ (TikTok) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 1-3

Jessi Ngatikaura – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

At 33, Jessi Ngatikaura is one of the oldest members of the group and the owner of the popular hair salon and extension brand, JZ Styles. After leaving the Mormon church, she proudly embraced the “Sinners” subgroup. A divorced-and-remarried mom of three, Jessi calls herself “the grandma of the group,” but she’s also at the center of some of the franchise’s biggest conflicts – especially with her former best friend, Demi Engemann. Once fan favorites, their friendship ended over financial disputes, rumors and Jessi’s reluctance to support Demi against Taylor.

Despite facing the fallout from the Marciano Brunette cheating scandal and being in a critical moment in her marriage to Jordan, Jessi is ready to keep challenging castmates and traditional norms in Season 3.

Category Details Full Name Born Jessica Draper

Jessi Ngatikaura Age May 25, 1992 (33-years-old) Hometown Happy Valley, Utah Occupation Owner of JZ Styles, Hairdresser, Social Media Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Jordan Ngatikaura (Husband, 2020)

Zach Gish (Ex-Husband 2014-2019) Children 3 – Jagger (Son), Jovi (Daughter), Peyton (Stepdaughter) Social @_justjessiiii (Instagram, TikTok) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 1-3

Layla Taylor – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

At just 24, Layla Taylor is the youngest member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and a single mother of two, navigating her divorce with authenticity and a sense of humor – she even threw herself a divorce party. Though she avoided the infamous swinging scandal – she was eight months pregnant at the time – Layla still finds herself at the center of cast drama, especially after being the one to get Marciano Brunette’s bombshell account of his alleged affair with Jessi at the end of Season 2.

Between her complicated romantic history, her evolving relationship with the church and her viral honesty about single motherhood, Layla has quickly become one of the show’s most relatable and compelling breakout personalities.

Category Details Full Name Layla Taylor Age March 21, 2001 (24 years old) Hometown Utah Occupation Social Media Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Single

Clayton Wessel (Ex-husband, 2020-2023) Children 2 sons Social @laylaleannetaylor (Instagram, TikTok) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 1-3

Mikayla Matthews – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

A true #MomTok OG, 25-year-old Mikayla Matthews is known for becoming a mom at 16, leaving the Mormon church and finding creative loopholes – like her infamous coffee enemas – to keep her caffeine flowing. Now a married mother of three, Mikayla balances her conservative upbringing with a candid online presence, sharing everything from her autoimmune struggles to her unfiltered opinions about the group. In the new season, she slips into full detective mode, determined to uncover what really happened at the Vanderpump Villa.

Fiercely loyal to her circle, Mikayla has been skeptical of Miranda’s motives, openly at odds with Whitney after their friendship imploded and deeply bonded with Mayci.

Category Details Full Name Mikayla Matthews Age March 17, 2000 (25-years-old) Hometown Utah Occupation Social Media Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Jace Matthews (Husband, 2018) Children 4 – Beckham (Son), Haven (Daughter), Tommie (Daughter), Lottie June (Daughter) Social @mikayla__matt (Instagram); @mikayla__matthews (TikTok) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 1-3

Mayci Neely – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

A former Division I tennis player at BYU and one of the original members of #MomTok, 30-year-old Mayci Neeley balances her active Mormon faith with a willingness to question outdated cultural norms.

Married to Jacob and raising a blended family, she shares her IVF journey and runs a natal nutrition company.

Known for her sharp humor and honesty, Mayci is central to the group dynamics. She’s involved in untangling the swinging scandal, investigating Reddit rumors and supporting friends through crises like Taylor’s miscarriage.

Category Details Full Name Born Mayci Jones

Mayci Neely Age February 23, 1995 (30-years-old) Hometown Orange County, California Occupation Owner of Baby Mama, Author, Social Media Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Jacob Neeley (Husband, 2018)

Arick Mack (Ex-Boyfriend) Children 3 – Harlow (Daughter), Hudson (Son), Charli May (Daughter) Social @maycineeley (Instagram, TikTok) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 1-3

Jen Affleck – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

26-year-old Jen Affleck is adding ballroom dancer to her résumé after a run on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, but longtime fans know her best as one of the breakout stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. A devout Mormon, Jen’s picture-perfect marriage to Zac Affleck (yes, that Affleck family, sort of) exploded on camera in Season 1, when his controlling tendencies flared during an explosive fight over a girls’ trip to Chippendales. Jen later revealed the dynamic was “typical” of many traditional Mormon marriages, and her vulnerability about challenging patriarchal norms resonated widely with her audience.

After stepping away in Season 2 to protect her mental health during her third pregnancy, Jen and Zac reconciled, with Zac committing to change and Jen finding her voice. Now stronger than ever, she returns in Season 3 ready for a fresh start – and whatever drama comes next.

And in true #MomTok fashion, the drama is already spilling offscreen: following a fallout with Whitney, Jen recently made headlines for publicly rooting for Robert Irwin – not Whitney – to win the current season of DWTS. Clearly, that feud isn’t cooling anytime soon.

Category Details Full Name Jennifer “Jen” Affleck Age May 28, 1999 (26 years old) Hometown Born in Utah, raised in the Bay Area Occupation Social Media Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Married to Zac Affleck (2019) Children 3 – Nora (Daughter), Luca (Son), Penelope (Daughter) Social @jenniferaffleck (TikTok); @jenniferlaffleck (Instagram) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 1 & 3

Miranda McWhorter – Age, Relationship Status, Job & Social Media from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Miranda McWhorter, once a close friend of Taylor and co-creator of #MomTok, joined The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in Season 2 after finalizing her divorce, bringing fresh revelations about the infamous swinging scandal that originally tore their friendship apart.

At 33, the influencer returns amidst suspicion of clout-chasing due to the show’s rising fame.

Miranda seeks to clarify her involvement in the swinging parties, creating tension as conflicting accounts emerge. Despite skepticism, she aims to regain her place in the group, even as doubts linger about her trustworthiness.

Category Details Full Name Miranda Hope (formerly McWhorter) Age May 25, 1992 (33-years-old) Hometown Salt Lake City, Utah Occupation Social Media Influencer, Reality TV Star Marital Status Single

Chase McWhorter (Ex-Husband, 2017-2024) Children 2 – Brooks (Son), Cohen (Daughter) Social @miranda__mcw (Instagram); @miranda__hope (TikTok) Seasons on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 2-3

Now that you’re up to date on the latest cast drama, you’re ready to stream the Season 3 premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Thursday, November 13 on Hulu.

For new fans, check out this guide to Season 2!

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3? Fans can stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Who is in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season' 3? The cast of Season 3 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives include: Taylor Frankie Paul Whitney Leavitt Demi Engemann Jessi Ngatikaurav Layla Taylor Mikayla Matthews Mayci Neeley Jen Affleck Miranda McWhorter Are there any new cast members joining 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'? We don't expect any new Mormon Wives to join the season 3 cast of the Hulu reality series.

