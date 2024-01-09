For those who love to escape their own lives with a little reality TV drama, we feel you. And while there are countless unscripted TV series available to watch at any time, few can compare to TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. And with the show now in its 10th season with nearly two dozen spinoffs, the franchise’s success speaks for itself. This post will give you the information you need to watch new seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs.

’90 Day Fiancé’ Overview

One of the best reality TV series out now, the 90 Day franchise follows the lives of real international couples who have a big choice to make, and not much time to make it: to tie the knot or not?

Each season of 90 Day Fiancé follows a cast of seven couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, which allows foreign partners of U.S. citizens 90 days to come live with their partner in the U.S. and get married. From culture shock and family drama to shocking reveals and uncovered secrets, this series gives viewers an inside look at the long-distance journey to find love.

Watch the New Season of ’90 Day Fiancé’

Whether you’ve never seen a single episode of the show or want to jump back in, there’s more than enough content for viewers to enjoy. The original show, 90 Day Fiancé, is currently airing its 10th season, and fans can’t get enough of this season’s couples and their antics.

Where can I watch new season of ’90 Day Fiancé?’

The newest season of 90 Day Fiancé is currently airing on TLC Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET. You can tune in to watch it live with DIRECTV on channel 280 or record the rest of the season to your DIRECTV DVR.

If you don’t catch the show live or forget to record it, episodes are available to stream the following day through DIRECTV, Hulu, Discovery Plus or other applicable streaming services.

And the best part is, in addition to the current season, previous seasons of the show are also available to watch with DIRECTV On Demand!

’90 Day Fiancé’: Season 10 couples

For those jumping into season 10, here is a cast guide to get you up to speed on the seven couples:

Clayton Clark (29) and Anali Vallejos (26) – After meeting on a language-learning app and getting to know one another, Anali is moving in with Clayton in his one-bedroom apartment. She’s not sure how to feel about his other roommates, though (two guinea pigs and his mother).

Devin Hoofman (25) and Seungdo “Nick” Ham (30) – Long distance couple Devin and Nick are finally together in the U.S., but rural Arkansas isn’t exactly how Nick pictured it.

Ashley Michelle (31) and Manuel (34) – This couple is hoping to make their relationship work after some time apart, but will they be able to come to terms with their differing world views?

Nikki Sanders (47) and Igor “Justin” Shutencov (36) – Also hoping to make their relationship work after time apart, New Jersey native, Nikki, is making the trip to Justin’s home in Moldova to see if the stars will align.

Rob Warne (32) and Sophie Sierra (23) – After meeting online, Rob and Sophie hit it off. But can their love overcome their differences?

Gino Palazzolo (52) and Jasmine Pineda (36) – Gino and Jasmine have been on two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and now they’ve finally moved in together in hopes of making things official.

Sam Wilson (30) and Citra (26) – Sam and Citra are another couple struggling to come to terms with their different world views, and Citra’s father isn’t on board with the marriage.

Watch the new season of ’90 Day: The Single Life’

But wait, there’s more!

One of the show’s many spinoffs is 90 Day: The Single Life, which opens viewers up to a completely different side of the 90 Day universe. After all, there are bound to be couples that realize they aren’t right for each other. In this spinoff, six singles from the franchise are ready for another shot at finding love. And it’s back for a fourth season now!

Where can I watch the new season of ’90 Day: The Single Life’

90 Day: The Single Life has new episodes airing on TLC Monday’s at 9 p.m. ET starting this January. If fans miss the episode live, they can catch it on DIRECTV the following day, or on a variety of other streaming platforms.

’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4 Cast

Season 4 of The Single Life is just starting, so now is the time to start watching! Here is a look at the six 90 Day fan favorites that are ready to do what it takes to find their forever person, without letting their past get in the way.

Chantel (32) – After a painful divorce (and her own spinoff show, The Family Chantel), Chantel and friends travel to Greece for a girls trip, where she contemplates her relationship status and works to figure out what she wants next.

Debbie (68) – Unfortunately, Debbie’s experience on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way didn’t end with happily ever after. But she’s not giving up yet, in fact, she’s ready to get out of her comfort zone… If her over-protective son will let her.

John (40) – John hasn’t been on 90 Day Fiancé himself, but his brother was in season 9. And now, after making his bachelor lifestyle choices clear, John is attempting to settle down. Only time will tell how this turns out.

Natalie (39) – A regular in the 90 Day franchise, Natalie is moving in with her partner Josh after many months of long-distance dating.

Tim (42) – Tim is ready for another chance at love, and his ex-fiancé is right by his side to support him through it. But will that complicated dynamic spook future partners away?

Tyray (33) – Tyray thought he had found love, only to learn he was being catfished… for 4 years. Now he is back out there and hoping to find real love, despite his fears and insecurities.

WATCH THE ’90 DAY’ FRANCHISE WITH DIRECTV

With so many spinoffs and new seasons coming out, there’s always something new to watch in the 90 Day universe. And DIRECTV customers can watch it all, at just the click of a button!

If you aren’t a customer yet, find out how you can save by signing up for DIRECTV. Get the entertainment experience you deserve, without the drama.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch '90 Day Fiancé?' New episodes of '90 Day Fiancé' and its spinoffs are available to watch live on TLC. Fans can also stream episodes on a variety of platforms, including DIRECTV, Hulu, Max and more. How many seasons of ;90 Day Fiancé; are there? '90 Day Fiancé' is currently airing its 10th season. What are the best '90 Day Fiancé' spinoffs? Some of the most popular 90 Day spinoffs include: '90 Day: The Single Life', '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' and '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.'

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."