Game of Thrones fans, it’s time to return to Westeros. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel to HBO’s beloved fantasy epic, premieres January 18, 2026.

The show is based on Tales of Dunk and Egg, a series of novellas from author George R. R. Martin. The story follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall “Dunk,” the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and Aegon V Targaryen “Egg,” the future king of the Seven Kingdoms.

The events take place about 90 years before the events of the Game of Thrones novels.

Here’s your guide to getting up to speed on the full cast and characters of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms before the premiere!

Don’t forget: You can catch up on Game of Thrones and its spinoffs with DIRECTV. Sign up today!

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Cast and Characters

Fans of Game of Thrones and the novels it was based on will recognize some of the surnames of the characters in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That’s because this prequel sets the stage for the events of the Game of Thrones series.

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall “Dunk”

Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as “Dunk”, is a hedge knight from a lowborn background. At the outset of the series, Dunk sets out to enter a tourney.

Before the tournament can begin, Dunk gets into a fight with Prince Aerion Targaryen. The prince instructs his guard to knock out Dunk’s teeth, but his younger brother Aegon “Egg” intervenes.

Dunk is put on trial for his actions and chooses trial by combat. Aerion demands that it be a “trial of seven” where two groups of seven knights compete on horseback. Egg helps Dunk recruit knights on his side including Egg’s uncle Prince Baelor Targaryen.

In the melee, Dunk triumphs over Aerion which forces the withdrawal of his accusation. Aerion and Egg’s father, Prince Maekar, unhappy with the outcome, approaches Dunk with an opportunity to train Aegon at Summerhall, the Targaryen palace.

Maekar wants Egg to grow into a better man than his older brother Aerion. Dunk contends that Aegon will learn more outside the confines of a palace to which Maekar agrees. Thus, the adventures of Dunk and Egg begin.

Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen “Egg”

Prince Aegon Tagaryen, known as Egg, is the son of Prince Maekar Targaryen and the younger brother of Prince Aerion Targaryen.

Egg steps in when Aerion threatens Dunks life after a brawl and helps Dunk recruit knights to fight on his side in a trial by combat.

After Dunk emerges victorious in the trial by combat, Egg’s father wants him to become a better man than his hot tempered brother which leads Maekar to propose that Egg serve as Dunk’s squire and learn about the world.

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen

Prince Aerion Targaryen is the son of Prince Maekar and the older brother of Prince Aegon “Egg.” At the opening of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Aerion harasses a woman outside the tourney in Ashford. Dunk steps in and gets into a fight with the prince before the princes guards step in.

Aerion instructs his guards to knock out Dunk’s teeth, but Egg steps in to stop them. Taking Dunk to a trial at the Ashford castle, Aerion demands a trial by seven combat and is backed by his father.

Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

Prince Baelor Targaryen is the older brother of Prince Maekar, the uncle to Aerion and Aegon and the heir to the Iron Throne.

Prince Baelor opens the show by vouching for Dunk as he tries to enter the tourney in Ashford. When Dunk is put on trial and sentenced to “trial of seven,” Baelor joins Dunk’s party against his nephew and loses his life at the hand of his brother Maekar’s mace.

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Tanselle is a Dornish puppeteer who performs with her troupe at the Ashford Tourney. She and Dunk share some friendly and flirtatious moments and he pays her to paint his new sigil on his shield.

Her and her group are threatened by Prince Aerion when their performance included the death of a dragon.

Just as Prince Aerion is about to break her fingers, she saved by Egg and Dunk the latter of which is arrested for striking the prince.

Before the trial can even begin, Tanselle and her group flee for Dorne. After the tourney, Dunk and Egg search for Tanselle as they venture through Dune.

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

The heir to Storm’s End, Lyonel Baratheon is an eager warrior who makes a show of his dominance in tourneys. He joins the Ashford Tourney and challenges and defeats Ser Robert Ashford.

When Ser Duncan the Tall must defend himself in a trial of seven against Prince Aerion, Egg asks Lyonel to join Dunk’s side, an offer Lyonel enthusiastically accepts.

Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen

Prince Maekar Targaryen is the younger brother to Prince Baelor and the father of Prince Aerion and Prince Aegon. Maekar is impatient and harsh unlike his charismatic brother Baelor.

Maekar backs his son Aerion when he demands a trial of seven after Ser Duncan the Tall struck his son. In the melee, Maekar mistakenly kills his brother Baelor which makes him even harsher.

In the aftermath of the trial, he proposes that Dunk take his son Egg as his squire in the Targaryen palace at Summerhall. Eventually, he agrees that Egg would be better off learning more of the world and allows Dunk to take Egg on adventures throughout Westeros.

Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ on DIRECTV

Catch up on Game of Thrones and watch the new series on HBO with DIRECTV!

Get your subscription today.

Frequently Asked Questions Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms a Game of Thrones prequel? Yes, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a Game of Thrones prequel spinoff.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.