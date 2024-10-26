They say laughter is the best medicine, and NBC is bringing you a whole lot of laughs with an all-new medical comedy. St. Denis Medical premieres on Tuesday, November 12, at 8/7c (Check your local listings).

This watch guide will provide you with everything you need to know about the mockumentary series, which follows a group of doctors and nurses at St. Denis Regional Medical Center. From memorial characters to heartfelt moments to funny patient interactions, the new series is being described as Scrubs meets The Office. Watch the trailer now!

How to Watch ‘St. Denis Medical’

DIRECTV subscribers can watch St. Denis Medical on NBC or stream on Peacock with their Gemini device.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.

When is the Release Date for ‘St. Denis Medical’?

St. Denis Medical premieres on Tuesday, November 12, at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. Enjoy a double dose of the new comedy with two back-to-back episodes. Following the premiere, one new episode will air on Tuesdays each week at 8/7c.

What is ‘St. Denis Medical’ About?

St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary-style medical comedy about an underfunded and understaffed hospital in a small town in Oregon. It explores the struggles and challenges that many doctors and nurses face daily in America. Watch as the dedicated staff works to care for their patients while navigating life-threatening emergencies, workplace antics and trying to find time for their personal lives.

The show is created by Justin Spitzer, best known for creating Superstore and American Auto, and Eric Ledgin. NBC has seen success with other comedy mockumentaries like The Office and Parks and Rec, and is looking to replicate that type of hit show.

The first season of St. Denis Medical will consist of 18 episodes. Watch a sneak peek of the show below!

Can’t get enough medical shows? Check out our article on The Top Medical Shows To Watch Right Now.

Meet the Cast of ‘St. Denis Medical’

This great lineup of cast members is just what the doctor ordered. Check out the stars of the new show and the characters they’ll be playing.

Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Joyce, the executive director of St. Denis Medical

David Alan Grier as Ron, a doctor at St. Denis Medical

Allison Tolman as Alex, the supervising nurse in St. Denis Medical’s Emergency Department

Josh Lawson as Bruce, a trauma surgeon at St. Denis Medical

Kahyun Kim as Serena, an Emergency Department nurse at St. Denis Medical

Mekki Leeper as Matt, a newly-hired registered nurse from Montana

Kaliko Kauahi as Val, a veteran nurse at St. Denis Medical

Stephen Schneider as Steve, the hospital’s chaplain

Watch ‘St. Denis Medical’ on DIRECTV

St. Denis Medical premieres on Tuesday, November 12, on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock. Watch with your DIRECTV subscription.

Looking for more laughs? Check out our article on The 10 Best Comedy TV Shows To Watch Right Now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.