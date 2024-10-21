Southwest sports fans rejoice. FanDuel Sports Southwest on DIRECTV has your back when it comes to sports programming for professional, collegiate and high school sports across Texas. Strapped for time and need to catch highlights? Hosting a watch party for the big game? FanDuel Sports Southwest features the sports coverage and analysis you need in one convenient place.

As a DIRECTV customer here are a few teams you can catch up with on FanDuel Sports Southwest:

Note: FanDuel Sports Southwest show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Channel 676 is your source for FanDuel Sports Southwest on DIRECTV. Unsure how to watch FDSN Southwest? Getting your all-access pass starts with opting for the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV.

Note: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FanDuel Sports Southwest streaming

Don’t let your location prevent you from watching coverage of your favorite sports teams. Using your DIRECTV login, you can stream FanDuel Sports Network Southwest on the DIRECTV website or the DIRECTV app from your smart device wherever you have a signal. That’s Texas sports on the go.

Is FanDuel Sports Network Southwest on other channels?

You can find FDSN Southwest on channel 676 on DIRECTV. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Southwest? You can watch FanDuel Sports Network Southwest on channel 676 on DIRECTV. You’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above to watch. What channel is FanDuel Sports Network Southwest on? Channel 669 features FanDuel Sports Network Southwest on DIRECTV. Does DIRECTV have FanDuel Sports Network Southwest? Yes, DIRECTV features FDSN Southwest on channel 676.

