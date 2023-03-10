Wrigley Field’s iconic marquee at the corner of Clark and Addison proclaims the ballpark home to the Chicago Cubs. Well, consider the Marquee Sports Network the Cubs’ digital home. And DIRECTV is where you can catch all the action.

Marquee is a regional sports network (RSN) that primarily broadcasts live Cubs baseball games. But it also features a wealth of programming and original content on all things Cubs, including in-depth pre- and post-game coverage and the Emmy Award-winning show Cubs Live!

The Marquee Sports Network is also home to Chicago Sky basketball and the latest news, rumors and talk on Chicago’s other professional teams.

Launched in 2020 as a joint venture between the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Marquee Sports Network broadcasts in parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin via more than 65 cable and streaming providers.

How Do I Get Marquee Sports Network?

Wondering how to watch Marquee Sports Network? DIRECTV offers Marquee Sports Network as part of its CHOICE™ and higher channel packages. You must live in Marquee’s coverage area. Enter your ZIP code into DIRECTV’s RSN locator to see if the Marquee Sports Network is available in your area.

Not in the coverage area? You can get Marquee Sports Network — and more than 40 other regional and specialty sports networks — as part of DIRECTV’s SPORTS PACK. Note that live game coverage may be subject to blackouts and not all channels are available in all areas.

What Channel Is Marquee Sports Network on DIRECTV?

Keep up on the Cubs with Marquee Sports Network on DIRECTV Channel 664.

What to Watch on Marquee Sports Network

In addition to live Chicago Cubs game coverage, Marquee Sports Network partners with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky to broadcast their games live. That’s just a sampling of the sports action on the Marquee Network. You’ll also find:

Pre-game and post-game Cubs coverage

Chicago Hounds games (Major League Rugby)

Local minor league baseball coverage, including Road to Wrigley featuring live look-ins across the Cubs minor league system

Local college sports coverage

Documentaries and films on the Cubs and Cubs greats

Other original programming related to the Cubs and their history

News and talk on Chicago’s other pro teams, including the Chicago Bears

Marquee Sports Network Schedule

Keep up with the Cubbies and more on the Marquee Sports Network. Visit the network’s programming lineup to find out when and where to watch your favorite Chicago teams and Marquee Network programs.

And for even more live sports, check out DIRECTV’s sports schedules and Sports & Live Events guide.

Stream the Marquee Sports Network With DIRECTV

Prefer to watch the Cubs and Sky on Marquee Sports Network via your streaming devices? If you live within the network’s coverage area and have DIRECTV STREAM CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package, you can stream Marquee Sports Network from any smart device with a signal.

You also can stream the Marquee Sports Network on the DIRECTV website or by logging into the DIRECTV app using your smartphone or tablet.

FAQs

How Much Does Marquee Sports Network Cost?

If you live in the network’s coverage area, you can get the Marquee Sports Network as part of a DIRECTV CHOICE™ ($84.99/month), ULTIMATE ($109.99/month) or PREMIER™ subscription ($154.99). You can also get it by purchasing the DIRECTV SPORTS PACK for $13.99.

