DIRECTV customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ from your satellite or internet connected Gemini device. Dive into award winning Apple Original series like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, and Apple Original Films like Ghosted without switching inputs or remotes! Subscribe to Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app from your Gemini device

How to Watch Apple TV+ On DIRECTV

Internet connected DIRECTV customers can launch Apple TV from channel 199 or the Apps tab.

Satellite connected DIRECTV customers can launch Apple TV by pressing the Home button on your remote control and scrolling to Apps.

What to Watch on Apple TV+

Once you’re set up, explore some of the great Apple Originals and more coming soon to Apple TV+.

‘Lessons in Chemistry’

‘For All Mankind’ – Season 4 – Coming Nov 10

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ – Coming Nov 17

‘Slow Horses’ – Season 3 – Coming Dec 1

Holiday Fun

‘Hannah Waddingham Home For Christmas’

‘Spirited Sing-Along version’

‘Charlie Brown Christmas’

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’

And so much more. Find out more about getting Apple TV+ with your DIRECTV Gemini device.

