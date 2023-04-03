SportsNet NY is a regional sports network, first airing in 2006. It covers a few different New York metro area sports and teams, but primarily offers coverage of the New York Mets.

Any sports enthusiast will love SportsNet New York, but if you’re a New York sports enthusiast, this is a must-have channel.

Is SportsNet NY on DIRECTV?

DIRECTV customers can easily get SportsNet New York if they live in the NY region and choose the CHOICE™ package or above.

Whether you connect via satellite or internet (or our DIRECTV STREAM service), you can watch all the Mets content you love with DIRECTV.

On DIRECTV, the SportsNet New York channel is 639 and offers 24/7 programming.

SportsNet NY Programming

The SportsNet New York channel has regional live sports and entertainment television.

In the regular season, you can catch around 125 New York Mets games. Plus, you can check out the SportsNite and SportsRise shows to get live sports and local sports news coverage throughout the baseball season.

The Mets Yearbook program offers highlights you won’t want to miss on the New York Mets season, while Mets Classics lets you watch previously aired Mets games.

Watch SportsNet New York on DIRECTV

Ready to get all the Mets content you’ve ever wanted? SportsNet New York is your spot for live games, expert insights and NY sports news — and DIRECTV makes it easy to watch.

Choose between our CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ packages to get access to regional sports networks like SportsNet NY. Need some help figuring out how to pick the best package? Our quiz will help make a difficult decision easy as pie.

