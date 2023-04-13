Towering home runs that clear Fenway Park’s Green Monster. Spectacular lamp-lighting goals at TD Garden. Don’t miss a second of the Boston Red Sox or Boston Bruins in action with New England Sports Network (NESN) on DIRECTV.

NESN is a regional sports cable and satellite television network based in Watertown, Massachusetts. NESN’s biggest draw is its live game coverage of the Red Sox and Bruins, both of whom hold ownership stakes in the regional sports network (RSN).

But NESN is more than just the Sox and Bruins. It’s also home to in-depth news coverage and analysis of the six-state New England region’s sports teams, including the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics.

What Teams Are on NESN Sports?

Live game broadcasts and pre- and post-game of the MLB’s Boston Red Sox and NHL’s Boston Bruins are NESN’s bread and butter, but you’ll find all sorts of New England sports content on what is one of the country’s oldest regional sports networks. Founded in 1984, NESN is also a go-to source for news and analysis of the MLB’s Boston Red Sox and NFL’s New England Patriots.

But that’s not all. NESN broadcasts a mix of game coverage, news, analysis and original programming on a variety of professional and collegiate sports teams, including:

Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A minor league baseball)

Boston Pride (Premier Hockey Federation)

Boston College

Boston University

Northeastern University

University of Massachusetts

Which Package Includes the NESN Channel?

For those in the network’s coverage area, New England Sports Network comes standard with a DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM CHOICE™ or above programming package. Not sure if you’re in the coverage area? Check out our RSN locator to find out.

DIRECTV customers can also get NESN by purchasing the SPORTS PACK. Note that live game coverage may be subject to blackouts and that not all RSNs are available in all areas.

Need help finding the perfect package? Our guide on how to pick the best package can help!

NESN Streaming on DIRECTV STREAM

Use your DIRECTV STREAM subscription to live stream NESN channel content from practically anywhere. Simply log on via the DIRECTV website or the DIRECTV app using your smartphone, tablet, smart TV or another internet-connected smart device.

Stay up to date on your favorite New England sports teams with DIRECTV.

NESN Live Stream Schedule

Wondering when to catch games live? Just want to keep tabs on your teams with the latest news and analysis? No problem. Check out the NESN schedule on DIRECTV for when and how to tune in.

Choose DIRECTV and stream the sports you love on your terms. No compromises. Visit our full Sports & Live Events guide to stream your favorite sports, teams, leagues and players.

