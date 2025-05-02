DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
WNBA - Article

2025 Connecticut Sun Season: Roster, How to Watch & More

Share
2025 Connecticut Sun Season: Roster, How to Watch & More

The Connecticut Sun has been flying high for a few seasons now and has reached the playoffs or the final every year since 2017. Originally founded as the Orlando Miracle back in 1999, they moved to Uncasville in 2003, right down the street from the legendary UConn Huskies basketball program and became the Sun we all know today.

Check out this 2025 Connecticut Sun season overview so you can make sure to watch them along the way!

Connecticut Sun Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 2003
Conference: Eastern
Home Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Championships: None
2024 Finish: Lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the semi-finals.

How did the Connecticut Sun do last WNBA season?

The Sun continued their consistent performance by finishing the regular season with a 28–12 record, marking their eighth consecutive playoff appearance. They advanced to the semifinals but were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx, who would go on to lose the WNBA Final to the New York Liberty, in a hard-fought series. Alyssa Thomas delivered strong performances throughout the season, and DiJonai Carrington was recognized as the Most Improved Player.

Connecticut Sun Schedule for TV

Don’t miss one second of the Connecticut Sun 2025 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Sun schedule below, including information on where to watch the Connecticut Sun on TV and more.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue
Sun., May 18 1 p.m. Washington Mystics Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue., May 20 7 p.m. Las Vegas Aces Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri., May 23 7:30 p.m. @ Minnesota Lynx Target Center
Sun., May 25 3 p.m. @ Atlanta Dream Gateway Center
Tue., May 27 7 p.m. Dallas Wings Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri., May 30 7:30 p.m. @ Indiana Fever Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun., June 1 3 p.m. @New York Liberty Barclays Center
Fri., June 6 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Dream Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun., June 8 3 p.m. @ Washington Mystics CareFirst Arena
Sun., June 15 12 p.m. Chicago Sky Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue., June 17 7 p.m. @ Indiana Fever Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed., June 18 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri., June 20 7:30 p.m. Dallas Wings Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun., June 22 8:30 p.m. @ Golden State Valkyries Chase Center
Wed., June 25 10 p.m. @ Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena
Fri., June 27 10 p.m. @ Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena
Sun., June 29 7 p.m. @ Minnesota Lynx Target Center
Sun., July 6 4 p.m. Las Vegas Aces Mohegan Sun Arena
Wed., July 9 11 a.m. Seattle Storm Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri., July 11 10 p.m. @ Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena
Sun., July 13 6 p.m. @ Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena
Tue., July 15 8 p.m. @ Indiana Fever TD Garden
Thu., July 24 7 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun., July 27 1 p.m. Golden State Valkyries Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon., July 28 7 p.m. Seattle Storm Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri., Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. New York Liberty Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun., Aug. 3 1 p.m. New York Liberty Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue., Aug. 5 10 p.m. @ Phoenix Mercury PHX Arena
Thu., Aug. 7 10 p.m. @ Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena
Sun., Aug. 10 9 p.m. @ Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena
Mon., Aug. 11 10 p.m. @ Golden State Valkyries Chase Center
Wed., Aug. 13 7 p.m. Chicago Sky Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun., Aug. 17 1 p.m. Indiana Fever Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue., Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. @ Washington Mystics CareFirst Arena
Thu., Aug. 21 7 p.m. Washington Mystics Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat., Aug. 23 4 p.m. @ Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena
Mon., Aug. 25 7 p.m. @ New York Liberty Barclays Center
Wed., Aug. 27 8 p.m. @ Dallas Wings College Park Center
Sat., Aug. 30 7 p.m. Minnesota Lynx Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon., Sept. 1 1 p.m. Atlanta Dream Mohegan Sun Arena
Wed., Sept. 3 8 p.m. @ Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena
Sat., Sept. 6 1 p.m. Phoenix Mercury Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon., Sept. 8 7:30 p.m. @ Atlanta Dream Gateway Center
Wed., Sept. 10 7 p.m. Atlanta Dream Mohegan Sun Arena

And to learn more about DIRECTV’s top-notch WNBA coverage, check out our WNBA Sports Hub.

No Sun games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.

Where can I watch Connecticut Sun games?

For those who can’t make it out to Uncasville to watch the Sun compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Connecticut Sun TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Connecticut Sun Roster for 2025

Here’s a look at who will be on the Connecticut Sun’s roster for the 2025 season.

Number Player Position College
15 Lindsay Allen G Notre Dame
12 Yvonne Anderson G Texas
51 Caitlin Bickle F Baylor
0 Kamila Borkowska C
31 Tina Charles C UConn
1 Diamond DeShields G Tennessee
0 Kariata Diaby C
Madison Hayes G NC State
47 Leila Lacan G
3 Marina Mabrey G Notre Dame
13 Rayah Marshall (Rookie) F USC
31 Nikolina Milic F
24 Aneesah Morrow (Rookie) F LSU
10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C UConn
0 Amy Okonkwo F TCU
21 Robyn Parks F VCU
17 Haley Peters F Duke
22 Saniya Rivers (Rookie) G NC State
4 Jacy Sheldon G Ohio State

Connecticut Sun Rivalries to Watch

The Connecticut Sun has rivalries with the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics.

The Sun-Liberty rivalry, in particular, is a classic proximity rivalry, with the Liberty’s home base in Brooklyn just a little over 120 miles from Mohegan Sun Arena. Plus, the Liberty took the Sun out in the second round of the 2023 playoffs, dashing their hopes for their first-ever title that year.

You can watch the Sun and the Liberty play on:

  • June 1 at 3 p.m. ET
  • August 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION
  • August 3 at 1 p.m. ET
  • August 25 at 7 p.m. ET

The Sun have also often squared off against the Mystics and the Sky in the playoffs. You can watch them take on the Mystics on:

  • May 18 at 1 p.m. ET
  • June 8 at 3 p.m. ET
  • August 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • August 21 at 7 p.m. ET

And they’ll face the Sky on:

  • June 15 at 12 p.m. ET on CBS
  • August 13 at 7 p.m. ET
  • August 23 at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports
  • September 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Stream Connecticut Sun Games on DIRECTV

From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the NBA and WNBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with Sports Pack.

Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!

Get NBA League Pass

Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that.

Shop Packages

Frequently Asked Questions

Where do the Connecticut Sun play?

The Connecticut Sun plays at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Who is the Connecticut Sun's head coach?

Rachid Meziane is the head coach of the Connecticut Sun.

Who is the best player on the Connecticut Sun right now?

DeWonna Bronner is one of the top Connecticut Sun players.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.

Share
Promo

More Like This

Minnesota Lynx 2025 Season Overview: Roster, Watch Info & More
WNBA

Minnesota Lynx 2025 Season Overview: Roster, Watch Info & More

WNBA Games Today: 2025 Season Games, Previews & How to Watch
WNBA

WNBA Games Today: 2025 Season Games, Previews & How to Watch

Seattle Storm 2025 Season: Roster, How to Watch & More
WNBA

Seattle Storm 2025 Season: Roster, How to Watch & More

Los Angeles Sparks 2025 Season: How to Watch, Roster & More
WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks 2025 Season: How to Watch, Roster & More

WNBA MVPs: Every Year’s MVP Winner
WNBA

WNBA MVPs: Every Year’s MVP Winner