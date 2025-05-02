The Connecticut Sun has been flying high for a few seasons now and has reached the playoffs or the final every year since 2017. Originally founded as the Orlando Miracle back in 1999, they moved to Uncasville in 2003, right down the street from the legendary UConn Huskies basketball program and became the Sun we all know today.

Check out this 2025 Connecticut Sun season overview so you can make sure to watch them along the way!

Connecticut Sun Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 2003

Conference: Eastern

Home Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Championships: None

2024 Finish: Lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the semi-finals.

How did the Connecticut Sun do last WNBA season?

The Sun continued their consistent performance by finishing the regular season with a 28–12 record, marking their eighth consecutive playoff appearance. They advanced to the semifinals but were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx, who would go on to lose the WNBA Final to the New York Liberty, in a hard-fought series. Alyssa Thomas delivered strong performances throughout the season, and DiJonai Carrington was recognized as the Most Improved Player.

Connecticut Sun Schedule for TV

Don’t miss one second of the Connecticut Sun 2025 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Sun schedule below, including information on where to watch the Connecticut Sun on TV and more.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Sun., May 18 1 p.m. Washington Mystics Mohegan Sun Arena Tue., May 20 7 p.m. Las Vegas Aces Mohegan Sun Arena Fri., May 23 7:30 p.m. @ Minnesota Lynx Target Center Sun., May 25 3 p.m. @ Atlanta Dream Gateway Center Tue., May 27 7 p.m. Dallas Wings Mohegan Sun Arena Fri., May 30 7:30 p.m. @ Indiana Fever Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sun., June 1 3 p.m. @New York Liberty Barclays Center Fri., June 6 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Dream Mohegan Sun Arena Sun., June 8 3 p.m. @ Washington Mystics CareFirst Arena Sun., June 15 12 p.m. Chicago Sky Mohegan Sun Arena Tue., June 17 7 p.m. @ Indiana Fever Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wed., June 18 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury Mohegan Sun Arena Fri., June 20 7:30 p.m. Dallas Wings Mohegan Sun Arena Sun., June 22 8:30 p.m. @ Golden State Valkyries Chase Center Wed., June 25 10 p.m. @ Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena Fri., June 27 10 p.m. @ Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena Sun., June 29 7 p.m. @ Minnesota Lynx Target Center Sun., July 6 4 p.m. Las Vegas Aces Mohegan Sun Arena Wed., July 9 11 a.m. Seattle Storm Mohegan Sun Arena Fri., July 11 10 p.m. @ Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena Sun., July 13 6 p.m. @ Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena Tue., July 15 8 p.m. @ Indiana Fever TD Garden Thu., July 24 7 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks Mohegan Sun Arena Sun., July 27 1 p.m. Golden State Valkyries Mohegan Sun Arena Mon., July 28 7 p.m. Seattle Storm Mohegan Sun Arena Fri., Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. New York Liberty Mohegan Sun Arena Sun., Aug. 3 1 p.m. New York Liberty Mohegan Sun Arena Tue., Aug. 5 10 p.m. @ Phoenix Mercury PHX Arena Thu., Aug. 7 10 p.m. @ Los Angeles Sparks Crypto.com Arena Sun., Aug. 10 9 p.m. @ Las Vegas Aces Michelob ULTRA Arena Mon., Aug. 11 10 p.m. @ Golden State Valkyries Chase Center Wed., Aug. 13 7 p.m. Chicago Sky Mohegan Sun Arena Sun., Aug. 17 1 p.m. Indiana Fever Mohegan Sun Arena Tue., Aug. 19 7:30 p.m. @ Washington Mystics CareFirst Arena Thu., Aug. 21 7 p.m. Washington Mystics Mohegan Sun Arena Sat., Aug. 23 4 p.m. @ Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena Mon., Aug. 25 7 p.m. @ New York Liberty Barclays Center Wed., Aug. 27 8 p.m. @ Dallas Wings College Park Center Sat., Aug. 30 7 p.m. Minnesota Lynx Mohegan Sun Arena Mon., Sept. 1 1 p.m. Atlanta Dream Mohegan Sun Arena Wed., Sept. 3 8 p.m. @ Chicago Sky Wintrust Arena Sat., Sept. 6 1 p.m. Phoenix Mercury Mohegan Sun Arena Mon., Sept. 8 7:30 p.m. @ Atlanta Dream Gateway Center Wed., Sept. 10 7 p.m. Atlanta Dream Mohegan Sun Arena

Where can I watch Connecticut Sun games?

For those who can’t make it out to Uncasville to watch the Sun compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Connecticut Sun TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Connecticut Sun Roster for 2025

Here’s a look at who will be on the Connecticut Sun’s roster for the 2025 season.

Number Player Position College 15 Lindsay Allen G Notre Dame 12 Yvonne Anderson G Texas 51 Caitlin Bickle F Baylor 0 Kamila Borkowska C 31 Tina Charles C UConn 1 Diamond DeShields G Tennessee 0 Kariata Diaby C Madison Hayes G NC State 47 Leila Lacan G 3 Marina Mabrey G Notre Dame 13 Rayah Marshall (Rookie) F USC 31 Nikolina Milic F 24 Aneesah Morrow (Rookie) F LSU 10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C UConn 0 Amy Okonkwo F TCU 21 Robyn Parks F VCU 17 Haley Peters F Duke 22 Saniya Rivers (Rookie) G NC State 4 Jacy Sheldon G Ohio State

Connecticut Sun Rivalries to Watch

The Connecticut Sun has rivalries with the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics.

The Sun-Liberty rivalry, in particular, is a classic proximity rivalry, with the Liberty’s home base in Brooklyn just a little over 120 miles from Mohegan Sun Arena. Plus, the Liberty took the Sun out in the second round of the 2023 playoffs, dashing their hopes for their first-ever title that year.

You can watch the Sun and the Liberty play on:

June 1 at 3 p.m. ET

August 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION

August 3 at 1 p.m. ET

August 25 at 7 p.m. ET

The Sun have also often squared off against the Mystics and the Sky in the playoffs. You can watch them take on the Mystics on:

May 18 at 1 p.m. ET

June 8 at 3 p.m. ET

August 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET

August 21 at 7 p.m. ET

And they’ll face the Sky on:

June 15 at 12 p.m. ET on CBS

August 13 at 7 p.m. ET

August 23 at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports

September 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Stream Connecticut Sun Games on DIRECTV

From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the NBA and WNBA Finals, you can get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), and NBA TV with Sports Pack.

Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass!