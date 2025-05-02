The Connecticut Sun has been flying high for a few seasons now and has reached the playoffs or the final every year since 2017. Originally founded as the Orlando Miracle back in 1999, they moved to Uncasville in 2003, right down the street from the legendary UConn Huskies basketball program and became the Sun we all know today.
Check out this 2025 Connecticut Sun season overview so you can make sure to watch them along the way!
Connecticut Sun Quick Facts:
Founding Season: 2003
Conference: Eastern
Home Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Championships: None
2024 Finish: Lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the semi-finals.
How did the Connecticut Sun do last WNBA season?
The Sun continued their consistent performance by finishing the regular season with a 28–12 record, marking their eighth consecutive playoff appearance. They advanced to the semifinals but were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx, who would go on to lose the WNBA Final to the New York Liberty, in a hard-fought series. Alyssa Thomas delivered strong performances throughout the season, and DiJonai Carrington was recognized as the Most Improved Player.
Connecticut Sun Schedule for TV
Don’t miss one second of the Connecticut Sun 2025 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Sun schedule below, including information on where to watch the Connecticut Sun on TV and more.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sun., May 18
|1 p.m.
|Washington Mystics
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Tue., May 20
|7 p.m.
|Las Vegas Aces
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Fri., May 23
|7:30 p.m.
|@ Minnesota Lynx
|Target Center
|Sun., May 25
|3 p.m.
|@ Atlanta Dream
|Gateway Center
|Tue., May 27
|7 p.m.
|Dallas Wings
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Fri., May 30
|7:30 p.m.
|@ Indiana Fever
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Sun., June 1
|3 p.m.
|@New York Liberty
|Barclays Center
|Fri., June 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Dream
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sun., June 8
|3 p.m.
|@ Washington Mystics
|CareFirst Arena
|Sun., June 15
|12 p.m.
|Chicago Sky
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Tue., June 17
|7 p.m.
|@ Indiana Fever
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Wed., June 18
|7 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Fri., June 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Wings
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sun., June 22
|8:30 p.m.
|@ Golden State Valkyries
|Chase Center
|Wed., June 25
|10 p.m.
|@ Las Vegas Aces
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Fri., June 27
|10 p.m.
|@ Seattle Storm
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Sun., June 29
|7 p.m.
|@ Minnesota Lynx
|Target Center
|Sun., July 6
|4 p.m.
|Las Vegas Aces
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Wed., July 9
|11 a.m.
|Seattle Storm
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Fri., July 11
|10 p.m.
|@ Seattle Storm
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Sun., July 13
|6 p.m.
|@ Los Angeles Sparks
|Crypto.com Arena
|Tue., July 15
|8 p.m.
|@ Indiana Fever
|TD Garden
|Thu., July 24
|7 p.m.
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sun., July 27
|1 p.m.
|Golden State Valkyries
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Mon., July 28
|7 p.m.
|Seattle Storm
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Fri., Aug. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Liberty
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sun., Aug. 3
|1 p.m.
|New York Liberty
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Tue., Aug. 5
|10 p.m.
|@ Phoenix Mercury
|PHX Arena
|Thu., Aug. 7
|10 p.m.
|@ Los Angeles Sparks
|Crypto.com Arena
|Sun., Aug. 10
|9 p.m.
|@ Las Vegas Aces
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Mon., Aug. 11
|10 p.m.
|@ Golden State Valkyries
|Chase Center
|Wed., Aug. 13
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Sky
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sun., Aug. 17
|1 p.m.
|Indiana Fever
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Tue., Aug. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|@ Washington Mystics
|CareFirst Arena
|Thu., Aug. 21
|7 p.m.
|Washington Mystics
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sat., Aug. 23
|4 p.m.
|@ Chicago Sky
|Wintrust Arena
|Mon., Aug. 25
|7 p.m.
|@ New York Liberty
|Barclays Center
|Wed., Aug. 27
|8 p.m.
|@ Dallas Wings
|College Park Center
|Sat., Aug. 30
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota Lynx
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Mon., Sept. 1
|1 p.m.
|Atlanta Dream
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Wed., Sept. 3
|8 p.m.
|@ Chicago Sky
|Wintrust Arena
|Sat., Sept. 6
|1 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Mon., Sept. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|@ Atlanta Dream
|Gateway Center
|Wed., Sept. 10
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta Dream
|Mohegan Sun Arena
And to learn more about DIRECTV’s top-notch WNBA coverage, check out our WNBA Sports Hub.
No Sun games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.
Where can I watch Connecticut Sun games?
For those who can’t make it out to Uncasville to watch the Sun compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Connecticut Sun TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:
- ESPN – Ch. 206
- ESPN2 – Ch. 209
- NBA TV – Ch. 216
- ION TV – Ch. 305
- ABC – Find your local ABC network
- CBS – Find your local CBS network
- FOX – Find your local FOX network
- Regional Sports Networks – Find RSNs in your area
Connecticut Sun Roster for 2025
Here’s a look at who will be on the Connecticut Sun’s roster for the 2025 season.
|Number
|Player
|Position
|College
|15
|Lindsay Allen
|G
|Notre Dame
|12
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|Texas
|51
|Caitlin Bickle
|F
|Baylor
|0
|Kamila Borkowska
|C
|31
|Tina Charles
|C
|UConn
|1
|Diamond DeShields
|G
|Tennessee
|0
|Kariata Diaby
|C
|Madison Hayes
|G
|NC State
|47
|Leila Lacan
|G
|3
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|Notre Dame
|13
|Rayah Marshall (Rookie)
|F
|USC
|31
|Nikolina Milic
|F
|24
|Aneesah Morrow (Rookie)
|F
|LSU
|10
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|C
|UConn
|0
|Amy Okonkwo
|F
|TCU
|21
|Robyn Parks
|F
|VCU
|17
|Haley Peters
|F
|Duke
|22
|Saniya Rivers (Rookie)
|G
|NC State
|4
|Jacy Sheldon
|G
|Ohio State
Connecticut Sun Rivalries to Watch
The Connecticut Sun has rivalries with the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics.
The Sun-Liberty rivalry, in particular, is a classic proximity rivalry, with the Liberty’s home base in Brooklyn just a little over 120 miles from Mohegan Sun Arena. Plus, the Liberty took the Sun out in the second round of the 2023 playoffs, dashing their hopes for their first-ever title that year.
You can watch the Sun and the Liberty play on:
- June 1 at 3 p.m. ET
- August 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION
- August 3 at 1 p.m. ET
- August 25 at 7 p.m. ET
The Sun have also often squared off against the Mystics and the Sky in the playoffs. You can watch them take on the Mystics on:
- May 18 at 1 p.m. ET
- June 8 at 3 p.m. ET
- August 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 21 at 7 p.m. ET
And they’ll face the Sky on:
- June 15 at 12 p.m. ET on CBS
- August 13 at 7 p.m. ET
- August 23 at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports
- September 3 at 8 p.m. ET
Stream Connecticut Sun Games on DIRECTV
From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the NBA and WNBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with Sports Pack.
Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!
Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where do the Connecticut Sun play?
The Connecticut Sun plays at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Who is the Connecticut Sun's head coach?
Rachid Meziane is the head coach of the Connecticut Sun.
Who is the best player on the Connecticut Sun right now?
DeWonna Bronner is one of the top Connecticut Sun players.
