The Los Angeles Sparks are among the most popular WNBA teams, having won three championships over their 27-year history. The Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx are the only two teams with more titles in the league. Despite a tough stretch over the last few years, they’re looking to bounce back this season.
Check out this 2024 Los Angeles Sparks TV Schedule so you can make sure to watch them along the way!
Los Angeles Sparks Quick Facts:
Founding Season: 1997
Conference: Western
Home Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Championships: 3 (2001, 2002, 2016)
2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs
How did the Los Angeles Sparks do last WNBA season?
The Los Angeles Sparks concluded the 2023 regular season with a 17-23 record, equating to a .425 winning percentage. They faced an uphill battle from the start, ultimately being eliminated from playoff contention. The Sparks had an even split at home (10-10) but struggled on the road (7-13), with a conference record of 9-11. Averaging 78.9 points per game and allowing 80.5 points, they ended with a slight negative point differential of -1.6.
Despite the challenges of the last few seasons (the team hasn’t broken past the .500 mark since 2020), the Sparks aim to rebuild and come back stronger in the next season, focusing on improving their consistency and competitiveness.
Los Angeles Sparks Schedule for TV
Don’t miss one second of the Los Angeles Sparks 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Sparks schedule below, including information on where to watch the Los Angeles Sparks on TV and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Channel
|Thursday, Aug. 15
|New York Liberty
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|Saturday, Aug. 17
|Chicago Sky
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Sunday, Aug. 18
|Las Vegas Aces
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Tuesday, Aug. 20
|Connecticut Sun
|7:00 PM
|ION
|Friday, Aug. 23
|Washington Mystics
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|Sunday, Aug. 25
|Dallas Wings
|4:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, Aug. 28
|New York Liberty
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Sunday, Sept. 1
|Atlanta Dream
|7:00 PM
|ION
|Wednesday, Sept. 4
|Indiana Fever
|7:00 PM
|CBS Sports
|Friday, Sept. 6
|Chicago Sky
|9:30 PM
|ION
|Sunday, Sept. 8
|Connecticut Sun
|9:00 PM
|ION
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|Connecticut Sun
|10:00 PM
|ION
|Wednesday, Sept. 11
|Seattle Storm
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Sunday, Sept. 15
|Seattle Storm
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
|Phoenix Mercury
|10:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Thursday, Sept. 19
|Minnesota Lynx
|7:00 PM
|ION
No Sparks games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule.
Where can I watch Los Angeles Sparks games?
For those who can’t make it out to Los Angeles to watch the Sparks compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Los Angeles Sparks TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:
- ESPN – Ch. 206
- ESPN2 – Ch. 209
- NBA TV – Ch. 216
- ION TV – Ch. 305
- ABC – Find your local ABC network
- CBS – Find your local CBS network
- FOX – Find your local FOX network
- Regional Sports Networks – Find RSNs in your area
Los Angeles Sparks Rivalries to Watch
The Los Angeles Sparks have a heated rivalry with the Minnesota Lynx. The two teams have been near the top of the league’s standings and battled it out in the playoffs on many occasions in the league’s history.
The Sparks will meet the Lynx to close out the regular season on:
- Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 PM
The Seattle Storm is also a perennial rival of the Sparks, being the only other team besides their archrivals the Lynx to have won more titles than the Sparks. Catch the Storm and the Sparks going head-to-head on:
- Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 PM
- Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6 PM
Stream Los Angeles Sparks Games on DIRECTV
From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the NBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with DIRECTV Sports Pack.
Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!
Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the best players on the Los Angeles Sparks right now?
Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens and Rickea Jackson are among the Sparks' best players in 2024.
Who is the Los Angeles Sparks coach?
Curt Miller is the current Sparks head coach.
How many WNBA championships have the Los Angeles Sparks won?
The Sparks have won 3 WNBA titles.
