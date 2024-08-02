The Los Angeles Sparks are among the most popular WNBA teams, having won three championships over their 27-year history. The Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx are the only two teams with more titles in the league. Despite a tough stretch over the last few years, they’re looking to bounce back this season.

Check out this 2024 Los Angeles Sparks TV Schedule so you can make sure to watch them along the way!

Los Angeles Sparks Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 1997

Conference: Western

Home Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Championships: 3 (2001, 2002, 2016)

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

How did the Los Angeles Sparks do last WNBA season?

The Los Angeles Sparks concluded the 2023 regular season with a 17-23 record, equating to a .425 winning percentage. They faced an uphill battle from the start, ultimately being eliminated from playoff contention. The Sparks had an even split at home (10-10) but struggled on the road (7-13), with a conference record of 9-11. Averaging 78.9 points per game and allowing 80.5 points, they ended with a slight negative point differential of -1.6.

Despite the challenges of the last few seasons (the team hasn’t broken past the .500 mark since 2020), the Sparks aim to rebuild and come back stronger in the next season, focusing on improving their consistency and competitiveness.

Los Angeles Sparks Schedule for TV

Don't miss one second of the Los Angeles Sparks 2024 WNBA season. Explore the full Sparks schedule below, including information on where to watch the Los Angeles Sparks on TV and more.

Date Opponent Time Channel Thursday, Aug. 15 New York Liberty 9:00 PM ESPN Saturday, Aug. 17 Chicago Sky 5:00 PM NBA TV Sunday, Aug. 18 Las Vegas Aces 6:00 PM NBA TV Tuesday, Aug. 20 Connecticut Sun 7:00 PM ION Friday, Aug. 23 Washington Mystics 7:30 PM NBA TV Sunday, Aug. 25 Dallas Wings 4:00 PM NBA TV Wednesday, Aug. 28 New York Liberty 10:00 PM NBA TV Sunday, Sept. 1 Atlanta Dream 7:00 PM ION Wednesday, Sept. 4 Indiana Fever 7:00 PM CBS Sports Friday, Sept. 6 Chicago Sky 9:30 PM ION Sunday, Sept. 8 Connecticut Sun 9:00 PM ION Tuesday, Sept. 10 Connecticut Sun 10:00 PM ION Wednesday, Sept. 11 Seattle Storm 10:00 PM NBA TV Sunday, Sept. 15 Seattle Storm 6:00 PM NBA TV Tuesday, Sept. 17 Phoenix Mercury 10:30 PM CBSSN Thursday, Sept. 19 Minnesota Lynx 7:00 PM ION

No Sparks games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule.

Where can I watch Los Angeles Sparks games?

For those who can’t make it out to Los Angeles to watch the Sparks compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Los Angeles Sparks TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Los Angeles Sparks Rivalries to Watch

The Los Angeles Sparks have a heated rivalry with the Minnesota Lynx. The two teams have been near the top of the league’s standings and battled it out in the playoffs on many occasions in the league’s history.

The Sparks will meet the Lynx to close out the regular season on:

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 PM

The Seattle Storm is also a perennial rival of the Sparks, being the only other team besides their archrivals the Lynx to have won more titles than the Sparks. Catch the Storm and the Sparks going head-to-head on:

Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 PM

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6 PM

