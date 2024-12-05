Like ships entering Boston Harbor, the Boston Fleet is entering the 2024-25 PWHL season with a splash. Now in the league’s second season, these players are ready to rock the boats of their competitors, bringing the skills, teamwork and dedication it takes to win it all. And after coming exceptionally close to taking home the Championship Walter Cup last season, the Fleet is expected to be even more empowered to make it happen this year.

Find out how you can watch PWHL Boston Fleet games live this season right here!

PWHL Team Quick Facts Founding Season: 2023

General Manager: Danielle Marmer

Head Coach: Courtney Birchard-Kessel

Captain: Hilary Knight

Home Arena: Tsongas Arena

2023 Finish: Runner-up in the PWHL Championship

How to Watch Boston Fleet Games Live

There are multiple ways for fans to watch the Boston Fleet play live. For regional fans, you can catch all 30 regular-season games on NESN, the regional sports network.

For fans who aren’t local, you can still watch the action on the ice! At this point, there are two ways to do this:

FanDuel: FanDuel is the Official Sportsbook Partner and exclusive In-app Streaming Partner for PWHL in the United States. That means anyone with the FanDuel app can stream games live. YouTube: The PWHL YouTube channel broadcasts all games live (available to US and international fans) *

*Not to be confused with YouTube TV

Boston Fleet TV Schedule

Don’t miss one second of the Boston Fleet 2024-25 PWHL season. Explore the team schedule below, including information on where to watch on TV and more.

Date Time Matchup Where to Watch (US) Sat, Nov 30 2 p.m. ET Toronto vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Wed, Dec 4 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Minnesota NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sun, Dec 8 4 p.m. ET Boston vs. New York NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Dec 17 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Ottawa NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Dec 27 7 p.m. ET Toronto vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Mon, Dec 30 7 p.m. ET Montréal vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Thu, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota vs. Boston NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Jan 5 TBD Boston vs. Montréal NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Thu, Jan 11 2 p.m. ET Ottawa vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Mon, Jan 22 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Toronto NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Jan 26 3 p.m. ET Minnesota vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Wed, Jan 31 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. New York NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube Mon, Feb 12 7 p.m. ET New York vs. Boston NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube Wed, Feb 14 7 p.m. ET Toronto vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Feb 16 1 p.m. ET Boston vs. Minnesota NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sat, Feb 17 4 p.m. ET New York vs. Boston NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Feb 20 7 p.m. ET Ottawa vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Feb 23 TBD New York vs. Boston NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Mar 1 TBD Montreal vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Mar 5 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. New York NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Mar 8 TBD Boston vs. Montreal NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Mar 15 2 p.m. ET Ottawa vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Mon, Mar 18 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Montreal NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Mar 26 TBD Boston vs. Toronto NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Mar 29 TBD Boston vs. Ottawa NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Apr 2 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Ottawa NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Apr 26 TBD Boston vs. Toronto NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Sun, Apr 28 TBD Montréal vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, May 3 TBD Boston vs. Minnesota NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube

Watch Women’s Sports on DIRECTV

Now that you’re ready for the upcoming PWHL season, the last thing you need to do is make sure you’re able to tune in to watch live! With DIRECTV, you can watch PWHL games, plus other women’s professional and college sports, like the WNBA and college basketball.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the Boston Fleet? The Boston Fleet is one of the "Original Six" Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) teams. The team was founded in 2023. Where can I watch Boston Fleet games live? Boston Fleet hockey games will be broadcast live to NESN (Regional Sports Network). Fans can also watch games on the FanDuel app or YouTube.

