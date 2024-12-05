DIRECTV support icon

Sports

How to Watch Boston Fleet 2024-25 PWHL Schedule

Like ships entering Boston Harbor, the Boston Fleet is entering the 2024-25 PWHL season with a splash. Now in the league’s second season, these players are ready to rock the boats of their competitors, bringing the skills, teamwork and dedication it takes to win it all. And after coming exceptionally close to taking home the Championship Walter Cup last season, the Fleet is expected to be even more empowered to make it happen this year.

Find out how you can watch PWHL Boston Fleet games live this season right here!

Boston Fleet Logo

PWHL Team Quick Facts

Founding Season: 2023
General Manager: Danielle Marmer
Head Coach: Courtney Birchard-Kessel
Captain: Hilary Knight
Home Arena: Tsongas Arena
2023 Finish: Runner-up in the PWHL Championship

How to Watch Boston Fleet Games Live

There are multiple ways for fans to watch the Boston Fleet play live. For regional fans, you can catch all 30 regular-season games on NESN, the regional sports network.

For fans who aren’t local, you can still watch the action on the ice! At this point, there are two ways to do this:

  1. FanDuel: FanDuel is the Official Sportsbook Partner and exclusive In-app Streaming Partner for PWHL in the United States. That means anyone with the FanDuel app can stream games live.
  2. YouTube: The PWHL YouTube channel broadcasts all games live (available to US and international fans) *

*Not to be confused with YouTube TV

Boston Fleet TV Schedule

Don’t miss one second of the Boston Fleet 2024-25 PWHL season. Explore the team schedule below, including information on where to watch on TV and more.

Date Time Matchup Where to Watch (US)
Sat, Nov 30 2 p.m. ET Toronto vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Wed, Dec 4 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Minnesota NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sun, Dec 8 4 p.m. ET Boston vs. New York NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Dec 17 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Ottawa NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Dec 27 7 p.m. ET Toronto vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Mon, Dec 30 7 p.m. ET Montréal vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Thu, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota vs. Boston NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Jan 5 TBD Boston vs. Montréal NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Thu, Jan 11 2 p.m. ET Ottawa vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Mon, Jan 22 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Toronto NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Jan 26 3 p.m. ET Minnesota vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Wed, Jan 31 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. New York NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
Mon, Feb 12 7 p.m. ET New York vs. Boston NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
Wed, Feb 14 7 p.m. ET Toronto vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Feb 16 1 p.m. ET Boston vs. Minnesota NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sat, Feb 17 4 p.m. ET New York vs. Boston NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Feb 20 7 p.m. ET Ottawa vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Feb 23 TBD New York vs. Boston NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Mar 1 TBD Montreal vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Mar 5 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. New York NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Mar 8 TBD Boston vs. Montreal NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Mar 15 2 p.m. ET Ottawa vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Mon, Mar 18 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Montreal NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Mar 26 TBD Boston vs. Toronto NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Mar 29 TBD Boston vs. Ottawa NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Apr 2 7 p.m. ET Boston vs. Ottawa NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Apr 26 TBD Boston vs. Toronto NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Sun, Apr 28 TBD Montréal vs. Boston NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, May 3 TBD Boston vs. Minnesota NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube

Watch Women’s Sports on DIRECTV

Now that you’re ready for the upcoming PWHL season, the last thing you need to do is make sure you’re able to tune in to watch live! With DIRECTV, you can watch PWHL games, plus other women’s professional and college sports, like the WNBA and college basketball.

Get started today!

Shop Packages

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Boston Fleet?

The Boston Fleet is one of the "Original Six" Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) teams. The team was founded in 2023.

Where can I watch Boston Fleet games live?

Boston Fleet hockey games will be broadcast live to NESN (Regional Sports Network). Fans can also watch games on the FanDuel app or YouTube.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.

