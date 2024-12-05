Like ships entering Boston Harbor, the Boston Fleet is entering the 2024-25 PWHL season with a splash. Now in the league’s second season, these players are ready to rock the boats of their competitors, bringing the skills, teamwork and dedication it takes to win it all. And after coming exceptionally close to taking home the Championship Walter Cup last season, the Fleet is expected to be even more empowered to make it happen this year.
Find out how you can watch PWHL Boston Fleet games live this season right here!
PWHL Team Quick Facts
Founding Season: 2023
General Manager: Danielle Marmer
Head Coach: Courtney Birchard-Kessel
Captain: Hilary Knight
Home Arena: Tsongas Arena
2023 Finish: Runner-up in the PWHL Championship
How to Watch Boston Fleet Games Live
There are multiple ways for fans to watch the Boston Fleet play live. For regional fans, you can catch all 30 regular-season games on NESN, the regional sports network.
For fans who aren’t local, you can still watch the action on the ice! At this point, there are two ways to do this:
- FanDuel: FanDuel is the Official Sportsbook Partner and exclusive In-app Streaming Partner for PWHL in the United States. That means anyone with the FanDuel app can stream games live.
- YouTube: The PWHL YouTube channel broadcasts all games live (available to US and international fans) *
*Not to be confused with YouTube TV
Boston Fleet TV Schedule
Don’t miss one second of the Boston Fleet 2024-25 PWHL season. Explore the team schedule below, including information on where to watch on TV and more.
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Where to Watch (US)
|Sat, Nov 30
|2 p.m. ET
|Toronto vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Wed, Dec 4
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. Minnesota
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sun, Dec 8
|4 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. New York
|NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Dec 17
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. Ottawa
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Dec 27
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Mon, Dec 30
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Thu, Jan 2
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota vs. Boston
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Jan 5
|TBD
|Boston vs. Montréal
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Thu, Jan 11
|2 p.m. ET
|Ottawa vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Mon, Jan 22
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. Toronto
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Jan 26
|3 p.m. ET
|Minnesota vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Wed, Jan 31
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. New York
|NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
|Mon, Feb 12
|7 p.m. ET
|New York vs. Boston
|NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
|Wed, Feb 14
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Feb 16
|1 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. Minnesota
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sat, Feb 17
|4 p.m. ET
|New York vs. Boston
|NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Feb 20
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Feb 23
|TBD
|New York vs. Boston
|NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Mar 1
|TBD
|Montreal vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Mar 5
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. New York
|NESN, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Mar 8
|TBD
|Boston vs. Montreal
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Mar 15
|2 p.m. ET
|Ottawa vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Mon, Mar 18
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. Montreal
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Mar 26
|TBD
|Boston vs. Toronto
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Mar 29
|TBD
|Boston vs. Ottawa
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Apr 2
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston vs. Ottawa
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Apr 26
|TBD
|Boston vs. Toronto
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sun, Apr 28
|TBD
|Montréal vs. Boston
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, May 3
|TBD
|Boston vs. Minnesota
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Boston Fleet?
The Boston Fleet is one of the "Original Six" Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) teams. The team was founded in 2023.
Where can I watch Boston Fleet games live?
Boston Fleet hockey games will be broadcast live to NESN (Regional Sports Network). Fans can also watch games on the FanDuel app or YouTube.
