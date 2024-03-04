2024 Atlanta Braves TV Schedule & How to Watch Games

Calling all Atlanta Braves fans! Step up to the plate and get ready for what many hope to be a historic 2024 MLB season for the oldest team in Major League Baseball. After an impressive 64%-win percentage from the team in 2023, the Braves are well-positioned to perform as well – and hopefully even better – this time around. Check out the 2024 Atlanta Braves TV schedule right here to make sure you never miss a single steal, homerun or seventh inning stretch of the upcoming season.

Atlanta Braves Quick Facts: Founding Season: 1871

Division: National League East Division

Home Ball Park: Truist Park

World Series Titles: 4 (1914, 1957, 1995, 2021)

2023 Finish: Lost the National League Division

Series to the Philadelphia Phillies in 4 games

Atlanta Braves 2024 TV Schedule

You won’t want to miss a second of the Braves 2024 baseball season, and you don’t have to with DIRECTV. Check out the regular season schedule below to find out when and where your team is playing, plus how you can watch the games live!

How to Watch the Atlanta Braves

There are a number of networks that will broadcast Atlanta Brave games live in 2024, all of which are listed out below along with their corresponding DIRECTV channel numbers. And remember, if you can’t catch the game live you can record and watch it at home or on the go, whenever you want.

Bally Sports South (Regional Sports Network) – DIRECTV Channel 646

(Regional Sports Network) – DIRECTV Channel 646 Bally Sports Southeast (Regional Sports Network) – DIRECTV Channel 649

(Regional Sports Network) – DIRECTV Channel 649 MLB Network – DIRECTV Channel 213

– DIRECTV Channel 213 ESPN – DIRECTV Channel 206

– DIRECTV Channel 206 FOX – Check local listings

– Check local listings FOX Sports 1 – DIRECTV Channel 219

– DIRECTV Channel 219 ABC – Check local listings

2024 Braves Players to Know

After an impressive season in 2023, fans and experts are expecting the Braves to be top contenders for the World Series title this year. Here are a few of the players we expect to help them get there:

Ronald Acuña Jr., Right Fielder (2023 National League MVP)

Matt Olsen, 1st Baseman

Austin Riley, 3rd Baseman

Sean Murphy, Catcher

Spencer Strider, Pitcher

Atlanta Braves Rivalries

Team rivalries add an extra layer of excitement during the regular season, and considering how long the Braves have been around, they have their fair share of them.

Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves and Philadelphia Phillies have been longstanding divisional rivals for years. That rivalry has only gotten stronger since the Phillies defeated the Braves in the NL East Divisional Series for two straight seasons (2022 and 2023).

Fans can catch these two teams battling it out on the baseball diamond a few times throughout the season:

March 28, 30, 31: Braves @ Phillies

Braves @ Phillies July 5-7: Braves vs. Phillies

Braves vs. Phillies August 20-22: Braves vs. Phillies

Braves vs. Phillies August 29- September 1: Braves @ Phillies

Braves vs. New York Mets

Another historic rivalry for the Braves is with the New York Mets, another member of the NL East. Fans can catch these two teams up against eachother on these dates during the regular season:

April 8-11: Braves vs. Mets

Braves vs. Mets May 10-12: Braves @ Mets

Braves @ Mets July 25-28: Braves @ Mets

Braves @ Mets September 24-25: Braves vs. Mets

Watch MLB Games Live With DIRECTV

Did you know DIRECTV has the most MLB games available for fans to watch? That’s right. In fact, DIRECTV has more in-market Regional Sports Networks than DISH, YouTube TV & Hulu+ Live combined. What’s not to like?

If you love baseball and aren’t a DIRECTV customer yet, now’s the time to change that.

[id-button-link=”https://www.directv.com/sports/mlb/” text=”Get started today”]

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."