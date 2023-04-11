Attention all Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth fans — Altitude Sports is the ultimate destination for the Centennial State’s hottest sports action, bringing all the drama from your favorite teams to your favorite screens.

With top-notch coverage of Colorado’s most intense rivalry games, pregame and post-game analyses, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at some of the greatest players in sports — tune into Altitude Sports on DIRECTV to get your fill of Nuggets, Avs and Mammoth action either on the big screen, or with your favorite devices.

How to Watch Altitude Sports

The swish of the net. The crack of the bat. Witness it all on Altitude Sports Network. This regional sports channel is available to DIRECTV subscribers within the Rocky Mountain region. For those outside the coverage area, you can access Altitude TV with the DIRECTV SPORTS PACK add-on.

What Channel Number Is Altitude Sports on DIRECTV?

You can find all of the latest Colorado sports action with DIRECTV on Altitude Sports Channel 681.

What to Watch on Altitude Sports

From their in-depth weekly show Altitude Extra to the exciting You Bet Tonight, Altitude TV has something for everyone! Here’s a sample of what you can expect when tuning into the Altitude Sports network.

‘Altitude Extra’

Are you a Colorado sports fan looking for the inside scoop on your favorite teams and athletes? Tune in to Altitude Sports’ signature show Altitude Extra to watch exclusive interviews, expert analysis and behind-the-scenes access to all things Colorado sports.

From the Avalanche to the Nuggets, the Rockies to the Rapids, Altitude Extra has got you covered with in-depth coverage, highlights and expert opinions on the teams and players that make Colorado great.

‘Mammoth Extra’

Are you a fan of the Colorado Mammoth? Then you won’t want to miss Mammoth Extra — Altitude Sports’ weekly show dedicated to the Mammoth. Get updates on upcoming games and highlights from past ones, plus exclusive interviews with players and coaches. Plus, get the latest news on your favorite goal-scoring heroes and more with Mammoth Extra.

‘Moser, Lombardi & Kane’

For the hottest takes and the latest Colorado sports drama, tune into Moser, Lombardi & Kane on Altitude Sports. Colorado sports broadcast legends Vic Lombardi and Marc Moser bring a combined 50 years of sports experience and entertaining insights to the airwaves — with Brett Kane often acting as referee to keep the peace. If you’re looking for that perfect mixture of news, analysis and entertainment — this show is for you.

‘Nuggets 360’

Be a part of the action as we bring you exclusive coverage of the Denver Nuggets on Nuggets 360. Every week, tune in for in-depth interviews with players and coaches, expert analysis from former stars like Chauncey Billups, and all the highlights from each game. Don’t miss a beat of Denver Nuggets action with Nuggets 360.

‘You Bet Tonight’

Are you a fan of Colorado sports betting? Tune in to You Bet Tonight for the best picks, analysis and insider info on all of the top games in Colorado. Hosts Todd Romero and Nate Lundy give you their expert takes on which games to watch and how to bet, plus the latest news from around the sports world. Get ready for some fast-paced action and get the hottest takes and predictions for the games you love on You Bet Tonight!

Stream the Altitude Sports Network With DIRECTV

From buzzer-beating thrillers to insightful post-game interviews, Altitude Sports is the ultimate destination for Colorado’s ultimate fans.

Whether you’re catching up on the latest highlights on the couch or getting in-depth analysis on the go, don’t miss a minute of Colorado’s hottest sports action with DIRECTV.

Sign up for DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM and start following your favorite Colorado teams.

