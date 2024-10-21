West Coast sports fans unite. FanDuel Sports Network West on DIRECTV is your source for watching some of your favorite SoCal sports teams play on TV or your streaming devices. Whether you’re interested in professional sports or CIF-SS athletics, you’ll get your sports fix with real-time game coverage, highlights and analyses on FanDuel Sports Network West. (FDSN)

When you’re a DIRECTV customer you can stream shows on FanDuel Sports Network West like:

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!!

Shop packages

Note: FanDuel Sports Network West show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch FanDuel Sports West Network

Grab your remote and tune into channel 692 to find FanDuel Sports Network West on DIRECTV. If you can’t watch shows on the FanDuel Sports Network channel, you’ll need to upgrade to the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV to access the Sports Network.

Note: The FDSN West channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FanDuel Sports Network West streaming

Away from your TV or on the go? DIRECTV STREAM gives you the freedom to stream FanDuel Sports Network from your preferred smart device with your DIRECTV login. Whether you’re streaming from your laptop on the DIRECTV website or using your smart phone to stream from the DIRECTV app, you can catch the tip-off, face-off, kick-off or first at-bat without worrying.

Is FanDuel Sports Network West on other channels?

DIRECTV users can find FDSN West on channel 692. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network West? You can watch FanDuel Sports Network West on channel 692 on DIRECTV. DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to tune into the FanDuel Sports Network West. What channel is FanDuel Sports Network West on? Channel 692 features FDSN West on DIRECTV. Does DIRECTV have FanDuel Sports Network West? Yes, DIRECTV features FDSN West on channel 692.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.