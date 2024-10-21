If you’re a sports fan in the Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network South is your holy grail of sports networks. Featuring exclusive highlights, live coverage, pre- and post-game analysis and more, FanDuel Sports Network South simplifies your search for your favorite professional and collegiate sports games and shows. FanDuel Sports Network South was created with diehard Southeast sports fans in mind.

Tune into today to catch shows like:

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!

Shop packages

Note: FanDuel Sports Network South show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch FanDuel Sports Network South

Watch FanDuel Sports Network South on DIRECTV channel 646. Select the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on to get your all-access pass to the FanDuel Sports Network South.

Note: FanDuel Sports Network South channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FanDuel Sports Network South streaming

You don’t need to glue yourself to your TV to watch shows on FDSN South. All you need is your DIRECTV login to catch up with your favorite Southeast sports teams from your computer or mobile device. Whether you stream FanDuel Sports Network South from the DIRECTV website or the DIRECTV app, we make being a sports super fan easy.

Is FanDuel Sports Network South on other channels?

Flip to channel 646 on DIRECTV to watch shows on FDSN South. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network South? Tune into channel 646 on DIRECTV to watch programs on FanDuel Sports Network South. Keep in mind that you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package to unlock the FDSN network. What channel is FanDuel Sports Network South? Channel 646 on DIRECTV features FanDuel Sports Network South. Does DIRECTV have FanDuel Sports Network South? Yes, DIRECTV features FanDuel Sports Network Southon channel 646 when you have the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.