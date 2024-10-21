FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on DIRECTV is your key to unlocking real-time coverage of some of your favorite sports teams across the Buckeye State. Featuring live game play and analysis of both professional and collegiate sports in Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is your central source for staying connected with the teams you love and support.

Whether you’re a diehard Cavaliers fan or rooting for collegiate teams at Ohio State, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio ensures you never miss a beat. A few shows you can expect to see on the FanDuel Sports Network Ohio include:

Cavaliers Live! Pregame and Postgame

Blue Jackets Live! Pregame and Postgame

Guardians Live! Pregame and Postgame

Note: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Does FanDuel Sports Network Ohio Show Cincinnati Reds Games?

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is your official source for live coverage for pre- or post-game analyses of the Cincinnati Reds. Here’s where you can watch coverage of the Reds on DIRECTV:

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio: Channel 660

FOX Sports 1: Channel 219

MLB Network®: Channel 213

ESPN 2: Channel 209

Note: Channel numbers may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Where to watch FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

You can watch FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on DIRECTV channel 660. However, you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above to access the network via DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

Away from your TV or on the go? DIRECTV enables you to stream FanDuel Sports Network Ohio shows on the DIRECTV website or via the DIRECTV app on your smart device.

How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Ohio?

If you have the CHOICE™ package or above, you can tune into channel 660 on your TV to watch FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. DIRECTV STREAM is also the only streaming service that features FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. With DIRECTV STREAM, you can stream FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on your computer via the DIRECTV website or on your smartphone or tablet via the DIRECTV app.

Is FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on other channels?

You can find FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on DIRECTV channel 660. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Frequently Asked Questions What channel is FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on? Channel 660 on DIRECTV features FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Is FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on any streaming service? DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that features FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.

